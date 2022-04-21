New York, USA, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Market to Witness Dynamic Growth at a CAGR of 6.84% During the Study Period (2018-26) | DelveInsight

The Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years owing to the rising incidence and prevalence pertaining to acute and chronic wounds worldwide, the ready availability of the hyperbaric oxygen systems, among others.

According to the latest report published by DelveInsight, “Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Market Insight, the global Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth owing to the rise in prevalence and incidence of acute and chronic wounds among the population, rising investments by key players for the development of advanced hyperbaric oxygen therapy equipment, rising incidence of wounds and associated infections and the rising number of people engaged in adventure activities. This report will provide an in-depth market understanding of Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Equipment which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market.

Key Takeaways from the Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Market

According to DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market during the forecast period.

The leading Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment companies such as Environmental Tectonics Corporation, Sechrist Industries, Inc., OxyHealth, LLC, Perry Baromedical, Hyperbaric SAC, Fink Engineering, HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT GmbH, HearMEC Co., Ltd., IHC Hytech B.V., Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Inc., Amron International, Inc., Khrunichev Medical Equipment Subsidiary, PCCI, INC. (Teyliom Group), Submarine Manufacturing & Products Limited, Tekna Hyperbaric Chamber, Hipertech Electronics Inc., Airox Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Biovision Healthcare (Abcam PLC) , and others are currently working in the Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market.

, and others are currently working in the Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market. In July 2021, NexGen Hyperbaric clinics provided state-of-the-art HBOT for a full range of medical conditions and sports performance applications in accordance with the Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) accredited facilities. The company is a leader in Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment (HBOT) and specializes in making evidence-based HBOT available to patients and athletes while raising awareness about the benefits of treatment.

clinics provided state-of-the-art HBOT for a full range of medical conditions and sports performance applications in accordance with the Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) accredited facilities. The company is a leader in Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment (HBOT) and specializes in making evidence-based HBOT available to patients and athletes while raising awareness about the benefits of treatment. In May 2021, Aviv Clinics opened a state-of-the-art hyperbaric chamber center in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai. The 7,000 square meter Clinic is the largest hyperbaric therapy center in the world.

opened a state-of-the-art hyperbaric chamber center in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai. The 7,000 square meter Clinic is the largest hyperbaric therapy center in the world. In April 2019, TherOx Inc. received FDA premarket approval for its SuperSaturated Oxygen (SSO2) Therapy . SSO2 Therapy delivers hyperbaric oxygen levels directly to the ischemic heart muscle immediately after the coronary artery has been successfully opened by PCI (angioplasty and stenting).

received FDA premarket approval for its . SSO2 Therapy delivers hyperbaric oxygen levels directly to the ischemic heart muscle immediately after the coronary artery has been successfully opened by PCI (angioplasty and stenting). In March 2018, the Ministry of Health launched the Centre for Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy at the Royal Hospital in Muscat, Oman.

Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy comprises of breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment. It is a well-established treatment method for the purpose of decompression sickness and a potential risk for scuba diving. The other conditions that can be treated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy equipment include serious infections, bubbles of air in the blood vessels, and wounds that might not heal due to diabetes or radiation injury. In a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber, the air pressure increases by two to three times higher than the normal pressure. When the blood carries extra oxygen throughout the body, it will help in fighting the bacteria and stimulating the release of substances, also known as growth factors and stem cells, that will help in promoting the healing process.

Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Market Insights

Geographically, the global Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market and is projected to hold its market position during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the rising incidences of acute and chronic wounds in the region. In addition, the rising elderly population in the region is expected to bolster the demand for Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment, thereby propelling the Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market in the region.

Moreover, a rise in approval of various Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment in the region would also contribute to the growth of the Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment during the study period. For instance, on February 26, 2021, Hyperbaric chamber manufacturer BioBarica received approval from the FDA for its hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers, marking a new expansion opportunity.

Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Market Dynamics

The Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market is seeing increased product demand for a variety of reasons, one of which is the wide range of applications for Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Equipment. Another factor driving the growth of the Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market is the increasing number of diabetics suffering from Diabetic Foot Ulcers. Furthermore, the growing incidences of Carbon Monoxide poisoning will also contribute to Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market growth throughout the forecast period.

However, the high cost of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy limits its availability to a few communities, and the time-consuming method limits the growth of the Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market.

In addition, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market. This is because the pandemic had imposed a temporary setback owing to the imposing of lockdown restrictions as a necessary measure in temporarily containing the COVID-19 spread. One of the major steps that were taken during the suspension of numerous elective procedures and the outpatient visits had reduced the demand for oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen equipment in the market as the healthcare system guidelines across the globe had temporarily shifted all their efforts to the management of COVID-19 patient load during the initial lockdown period, thereby limiting the Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market growth for a very short period of time. However, appropriate research and development providing clinical evidence for the safe use of Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment in treating COVID-19 patients may upsurge the growth of the Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market, thereby presenting a positive future outlook for the Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Market Segmentation By Type - Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers, Chamber Accessories, Consumables

Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers, Chamber Accessories, Consumables Market Segmentation By Product Type - Monoplace HBOT Devices, Multiplace HBOT Devices, Others

Monoplace HBOT Devices, Multiplace HBOT Devices, Others Market Segmentation By Application - Injuries, Wound Healing, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Infection Treatment, Others

Injuries, Wound Healing, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Infection Treatment, Others Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Standalone Hyperbaric Treatment Centres, Others

Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Standalone Hyperbaric Treatment Centres, Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Companies - Environmental Tectonics Corporation, Sechrist Industries, Inc., OxyHealth, LLC, Perry Baromedical, Hyperbaric SAC, Fink Engineering, HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT GmbH, HearMEC Co., Ltd., IHC Hytech B.V., Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Inc., Amron International, Inc., Khrunichev Medical Equipment Subsidiary, PCCI, INC. (Teyliom Group), Submarine Manufacturing & Products Limited, Tekna Hyperbaric Chamber, Hipertech Electronics Inc., Airox Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Biovision Healthcare (Abcam PLC), among others

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, Sechrist Industries, Inc., OxyHealth, LLC, Perry Baromedical, Hyperbaric SAC, Fink Engineering, HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT GmbH, HearMEC Co., Ltd., IHC Hytech B.V., Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Inc., Amron International, Inc., Khrunichev Medical Equipment Subsidiary, PCCI, INC. (Teyliom Group), Submarine Manufacturing & Products Limited, Tekna Hyperbaric Chamber, Hipertech Electronics Inc., Airox Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Biovision Healthcare (Abcam PLC), among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

