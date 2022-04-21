Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $21.3 million, or $0.89 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



“We are pleased with the Company’s performance given the challenging economic conditions,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “While loan growth was modest during the quarter, we maintain a loan pipeline that is stronger than it has been over the past year. We continued to position ourselves for the future by reducing outstanding wholesale borrowings at the community banking segment, and growing our branch network at the mortgage banking segment, as we continued to focus on strategic opportunities to add talented loan originators. Additionally, we were able to continue returning shareholder value through quarterly dividends and stock buybacks.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $5.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $21.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Consolidated return on average assets was 1.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 3.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Consolidated return on average equity was 5.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 20.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Dividends declared during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $0.20 per common share.

We repurchased approximately 681,000 shares at a cost of $13.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $5.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which represents a $3.7 million, or 40.6%, decrease compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest income totaled $11.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which represents a $2.6 million, or 18.2%, decrease compared to $14.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.20 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which represents a decrease of $142.2 million, or 10.6%, compared to $1.35 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Average loans held for investment decreased $6.3 million compared to $1.21 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest margin decreased 42 basis points to 2.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 2.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was a result of lower rates and average balance on loans and a higher average interest earnings cash balance within the debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments category. Net interest margin decreased nine basis points compared to 2.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, driven by a decrease in average loan balance and a higher average cash balance.

The segment had a negative provision for credit losses of $140,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

We adopted the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) model on January 1, 2022, which resulted in an opening balance adjustment of $430,000 to increase the allowance for credit losses. Additionally, there was a $1.4 million opening balance adjustment to record an allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, which is presented in Other Liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. Net of tax impact, the adoption of the CECL model resulted in a $1.4 million reduction to retained earnings.

Net recoveries totaled $616,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as one significant loan recovery payment was received during the quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $27,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. With the adoption of CECL, estimated recoveries may be accounted for within the calculation and do not impact the provision for credit losses line item when cash is received.

The efficiency ratio was 59.59% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 48.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.23 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $24.2 million, or 2.0%, compared to $1.21 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Average deposits decreased $15.6 million, or 5.0% annualized compared to the $1.25 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.34% at March 31, 2022, 0.26% at December 31, 2021, and 0.20% at March 31, 2021.

Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.53% at March 31, 2022, 0.59% at December 31, 2021, and 0.52% at March 31, 2021.



Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $19.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Loan originations decreased $406.6 million, or 36.5%, to $708.5 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.12 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 77.3% of originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 56.1% of total originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $26.4 million, or 48.0%, to $28.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $55.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Gross margin on loans sold decreased to 4.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 4.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $8.8 million, or 30.2%, to $20.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $29.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and branch manager compensation driven by decreased loan origination volume and branch profitability as gross margins decreased.

Professional fees increased $862,000 to $338,000 of expense during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $524,000 of income during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase related to receiving a legal settlement award during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Other noninterest expense decreased $372,000 to $2.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $2.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease related to a decrease in the amortization expense on mortgage servicing rights due to the bulk sale of mortgage servicing rights during 2021.



About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 13,500 $ 16,603 Mortgage-related securities 602 491 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 928 875 Total interest income 15,030 17,969 Interest expense: Deposits 779 1,517 Borrowings 2,387 2,500 Total interest expense 3,166 4,017 Net interest income 11,864 13,952 Provision (credit) for credit losses (1) (76 ) (1,070 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 11,940 15,022 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 510 690 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 316 301 Mortgage banking income 28,275 54,391 Other 717 817 Total noninterest income 29,818 56,199 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 25,535 34,123 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,188 2,565 Advertising 905 824 Data processing 1,202 971 Communications 340 331 Professional fees 461 (315 ) Real estate owned 5 (12 ) Loan processing expense 1,431 1,335 Other 2,868 3,178 Total noninterest expenses 34,935 43,000 Income before income taxes 6,823 28,221 Income tax expense 1,532 6,877 Net income $ 5,291 $ 21,344 Income per share: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.89 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,132 23,735 Diluted 23,311 23,950 (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amount presented is calculated under the prior accounting standard.





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 247,857 $ 343,016 Federal funds sold 10,954 13,981 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 19,719 19,725 Cash and cash equivalents 278,530 376,722 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 201,953 179,016 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 154,440 312,738 Loans receivable 1,207,416 1,205,785 Less: Allowance for credit losses (1) 16,905 15,778 Loans receivable, net 1,190,511 1,190,007 Office properties and equipment, net 21,932 22,273 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 24,438 24,438 Cash surrender value of life insurance 65,315 65,368 Real estate owned, net 148 148 Prepaid expenses and other assets 67,347 45,148 Total assets $ 2,004,614 $ 2,215,858 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 218,119 $ 214,409 Money market and savings deposits 400,710 392,314 Time deposits 591,619 626,663 Total deposits 1,210,448 1,233,386 Borrowings 326,478 477,127 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 10,759 4,094 Other liabilities 44,677 68,478 Total liabilities 1,592,362 1,783,085 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 241 248 Additional paid-in capital 161,354 174,505 Retained earnings 272,740 273,398 Unearned ESOP shares (13,946 ) (14,243 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (8,137 ) (1,135 ) Total shareholders' equity 412,252 432,773 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,004,614 $ 2,215,858 Share Information Shares outstanding 24,147 24,795 Book value per share $ 17.07 $ 17.45 Closing market price $ 19.34 $ 21.86 Price to book ratio 113.30 % 125.27 % (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amount presented is calculated under the prior accounting standard.





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 11,864 $ 13,172 $ 14,114 $ 14,277 $ 13,952 Provision (credit) for credit losses (1) (76 ) (1,470 ) (700 ) (750 ) (1,070 ) Total noninterest income 29,818 42,016 52,936 52,044 56,199 Total noninterest expense 34,935 40,974 43,323 43,297 43,000 Income before income taxes 6,823 15,684 24,427 23,774 28,221 Income tax expense 1,532 3,131 5,427 5,880 6,877 Net income $ 5,291 $ 12,553 $ 19,000 $ 17,894 $ 21,344 Income per share - basic $ 0.23 $ 0.53 $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 0.90 Income per share - diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.53 $ 0.79 $ 0.74 $ 0.89 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.70 $ 0.20 $ 0.70 $ 0.20 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD 1.00 % 2.22 % 3.38 % 3.25 % 3.99 % Return on average equity - QTD 5.00 % 11.14 % 17.25 % 16.49 % 20.49 % Net interest margin - QTD 2.38 % 2.47 % 2.68 % 2.78 % 2.80 % Return on average assets - YTD 1.00 % 3.20 % 3.54 % 3.62 % 3.99 % Return on average equity - YTD 5.00 % 16.38 % 18.08 % 18.49 % 20.49 % Net interest margin - YTD 2.38 % 2.68 % 2.75 % 2.79 % 2.80 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.59 % 0.92 % 0.53 % 0.52 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.55 % 0.46 % 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.31 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.26 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.20 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 1.40 % 1.31 % 1.37 % 1.34 % 1.33 % (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,361,839 $ 1,517,984 $ 1,573,194 $ 1,655,078 $ 1,657,260 Mortgage related securities 138,863 119,709 108,743 100,056 90,457 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 519,116 475,574 409,559 308,105 273,929 Total interest-earning assets 2,019,818 2,113,267 2,091,496 2,063,239 2,021,646 Noninterest-earning assets 128,813 131,703 137,454 143,375 147,781 Total assets $ 2,148,631 $ 2,244,970 $ 2,228,950 $ 2,206,614 $ 2,169,427 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 69,736 $ 70,762 $ 68,478 $ 63,610 $ 55,552 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 404,413 398,210 391,599 350,270 314,418 Certificates of deposit 610,681 643,546 663,343 690,196 705,712 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,084,830 1,112,518 1,123,420 1,104,076 1,075,682 Borrowings 440,252 481,971 475,000 480,054 482,665 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,525,082 1,594,489 1,598,420 1,584,130 1,558,347 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 152,900 153,303 153,436 141,648 138,446 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 41,232 49,982 40,148 45,658 50,188 Total liabilities 1,719,214 1,797,774 1,792,004 1,771,436 1,746,981 Equity 429,417 447,196 436,946 435,178 422,446 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,148,631 $ 2,244,970 $ 2,228,950 $ 2,206,614 $ 2,169,427 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 4.02 % 3.96 % 4.07 % 3.99 % 4.06 % Mortgage related securities 1.76 % 1.68 % 1.72 % 1.95 % 2.20 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 0.72 % 0.77 % 0.88 % 1.12 % 1.30 % Total interest-earning assets 3.02 % 3.11 % 3.32 % 3.47 % 3.60 % Demand accounts 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.07 % Money market and savings accounts 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.32 % Certificates of deposit 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.50 % 0.72 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.33 % 0.39 % 0.57 % Borrowings 2.20 % 2.09 % 2.04 % 2.06 % 2.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.84 % 0.90 % 1.05 %





COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 11,652 $ 13,197 $ 14,090 $ 14,517 $ 14,247 Provision (credit) for credit losses (1) (140 ) (1,500 ) (750 ) (750 ) (1,100 ) Total noninterest income 1,432 1,459 1,726 1,630 1,243 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 5,212 5,085 5,360 4,874 4,975 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 937 960 909 887 1,025 Advertising 227 278 233 260 209 Data processing 608 531 531 466 511 Communications 94 100 122 86 119 Professional fees 114 151 130 198 194 Real estate owned 5 14 1 - (12 ) Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 600 651 422 461 440 Total noninterest expense 7,797 7,770 7,708 7,232 7,461 Income before income taxes 5,427 8,386 8,858 9,665 9,129 Income tax expense 1,167 1,690 2,092 2,128 1,786 Net income $ 4,260 $ 6,696 $ 6,766 $ 7,537 $ 7,343 Efficiency ratio - QTD 59.59 % 53.02 % 48.74 % 44.79 % 48.17 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 59.59 % 48.58 % 47.21 % 46.44 % 48.17 % (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.



