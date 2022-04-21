Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $21.3 million, or $0.89 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
“We are pleased with the Company’s performance given the challenging economic conditions,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “While loan growth was modest during the quarter, we maintain a loan pipeline that is stronger than it has been over the past year. We continued to position ourselves for the future by reducing outstanding wholesale borrowings at the community banking segment, and growing our branch network at the mortgage banking segment, as we continued to focus on strategic opportunities to add talented loan originators. Additionally, we were able to continue returning shareholder value through quarterly dividends and stock buybacks.”
Highlights of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)
- Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $5.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $21.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Consolidated return on average assets was 1.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 3.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Consolidated return on average equity was 5.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 20.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Dividends declared during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $0.20 per common share.
- We repurchased approximately 681,000 shares at a cost of $13.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Community Banking Segment
- Pre-tax income totaled $5.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which represents a $3.7 million, or 40.6%, decrease compared to $9.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Net interest income totaled $11.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which represents a $2.6 million, or 18.2%, decrease compared to $14.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Average loans held for investment totaled $1.20 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which represents a decrease of $142.2 million, or 10.6%, compared to $1.35 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Average loans held for investment decreased $6.3 million compared to $1.21 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
- Net interest margin decreased 42 basis points to 2.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 2.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was a result of lower rates and average balance on loans and a higher average interest earnings cash balance within the debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments category. Net interest margin decreased nine basis points compared to 2.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, driven by a decrease in average loan balance and a higher average cash balance.
- The segment had a negative provision for credit losses of $140,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- We adopted the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) model on January 1, 2022, which resulted in an opening balance adjustment of $430,000 to increase the allowance for credit losses. Additionally, there was a $1.4 million opening balance adjustment to record an allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, which is presented in Other Liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. Net of tax impact, the adoption of the CECL model resulted in a $1.4 million reduction to retained earnings.
- Net recoveries totaled $616,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as one significant loan recovery payment was received during the quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $27,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. With the adoption of CECL, estimated recoveries may be accounted for within the calculation and do not impact the provision for credit losses line item when cash is received.
- The efficiency ratio was 59.59% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 48.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.23 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $24.2 million, or 2.0%, compared to $1.21 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Average deposits decreased $15.6 million, or 5.0% annualized compared to the $1.25 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
- Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.34% at March 31, 2022, 0.26% at December 31, 2021, and 0.20% at March 31, 2021.
- Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.53% at March 31, 2022, 0.59% at December 31, 2021, and 0.52% at March 31, 2021.
Mortgage Banking Segment
- Pre-tax income totaled $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $19.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Loan originations decreased $406.6 million, or 36.5%, to $708.5 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.12 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 77.3% of originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 56.1% of total originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $26.4 million, or 48.0%, to $28.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $55.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Gross margin on loans sold decreased to 4.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 4.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $8.8 million, or 30.2%, to $20.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $29.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and branch manager compensation driven by decreased loan origination volume and branch profitability as gross margins decreased.
- Professional fees increased $862,000 to $338,000 of expense during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $524,000 of income during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase related to receiving a legal settlement award during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Other noninterest expense decreased $372,000 to $2.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $2.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease related to a decrease in the amortization expense on mortgage servicing rights due to the bulk sale of mortgage servicing rights during 2021.
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|For The Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|(In Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|13,500
|$
|16,603
|Mortgage-related securities
|602
|491
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments
|928
|875
|Total interest income
|15,030
|17,969
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|779
|1,517
|Borrowings
|2,387
|2,500
|Total interest expense
|3,166
|4,017
|Net interest income
|11,864
|13,952
|Provision (credit) for credit losses (1)
|(76
|)
|(1,070
|)
|Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses
|11,940
|15,022
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on loans and deposits
|510
|690
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|316
|301
|Mortgage banking income
|28,275
|54,391
|Other
|717
|817
|Total noninterest income
|29,818
|56,199
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|25,535
|34,123
|Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment
|2,188
|2,565
|Advertising
|905
|824
|Data processing
|1,202
|971
|Communications
|340
|331
|Professional fees
|461
|(315
|)
|Real estate owned
|5
|(12
|)
|Loan processing expense
|1,431
|1,335
|Other
|2,868
|3,178
|Total noninterest expenses
|34,935
|43,000
|Income before income taxes
|6,823
|28,221
|Income tax expense
|1,532
|6,877
|Net income
|$
|5,291
|$
|21,344
|Income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.90
|Diluted
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.89
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|23,132
|23,735
|Diluted
|23,311
|23,950
|(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amount presented is calculated under the prior accounting standard.
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|(In Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Cash
|$
|247,857
|$
|343,016
|Federal funds sold
|10,954
|13,981
|Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments
|19,719
|19,725
|Cash and cash equivalents
|278,530
|376,722
|Securities available for sale (at fair value)
|201,953
|179,016
|Loans held for sale (at fair value)
|154,440
|312,738
|Loans receivable
|1,207,416
|1,205,785
|Less: Allowance for credit losses (1)
|16,905
|15,778
|Loans receivable, net
|1,190,511
|1,190,007
|Office properties and equipment, net
|21,932
|22,273
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)
|24,438
|24,438
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|65,315
|65,368
|Real estate owned, net
|148
|148
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|67,347
|45,148
|Total assets
|$
|2,004,614
|$
|2,215,858
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
|218,119
|$
|214,409
|Money market and savings deposits
|400,710
|392,314
|Time deposits
|591,619
|626,663
|Total deposits
|1,210,448
|1,233,386
|Borrowings
|326,478
|477,127
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|10,759
|4,094
|Other liabilities
|44,677
|68,478
|Total liabilities
|1,592,362
|1,783,085
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|241
|248
|Additional paid-in capital
|161,354
|174,505
|Retained earnings
|272,740
|273,398
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(13,946
|)
|(14,243
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|(8,137
|)
|(1,135
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|412,252
|432,773
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,004,614
|$
|2,215,858
|Share Information
|Shares outstanding
|24,147
|24,795
|Book value per share
|$
|17.07
|$
|17.45
|Closing market price
|$
|19.34
|$
|21.86
|Price to book ratio
|113.30
|%
|125.27
|%
|(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amount presented is calculated under the prior accounting standard.
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|(Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|11,864
|$
|13,172
|$
|14,114
|$
|14,277
|$
|13,952
|Provision (credit) for credit losses (1)
|(76
|)
|(1,470
|)
|(700
|)
|(750
|)
|(1,070
|)
|Total noninterest income
|29,818
|42,016
|52,936
|52,044
|56,199
|Total noninterest expense
|34,935
|40,974
|43,323
|43,297
|43,000
|Income before income taxes
|6,823
|15,684
|24,427
|23,774
|28,221
|Income tax expense
|1,532
|3,131
|5,427
|5,880
|6,877
|Net income
|$
|5,291
|$
|12,553
|$
|19,000
|$
|17,894
|$
|21,344
|Income per share - basic
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.90
|Income per share - diluted
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.89
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.20
|Performance Ratios (annualized):
|Return on average assets - QTD
|1.00
|%
|2.22
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.25
|%
|3.99
|%
|Return on average equity - QTD
|5.00
|%
|11.14
|%
|17.25
|%
|16.49
|%
|20.49
|%
|Net interest margin - QTD
|2.38
|%
|2.47
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.78
|%
|2.80
|%
|Return on average assets - YTD
|1.00
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.99
|%
|Return on average equity - YTD
|5.00
|%
|16.38
|%
|18.08
|%
|18.49
|%
|20.49
|%
|Net interest margin - YTD
|2.38
|%
|2.68
|%
|2.75
|%
|2.79
|%
|2.80
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Past due loans to total loans
|0.53
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.52
|%
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.55
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.31
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.34
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.20
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable
|1.40
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.33
|%
|(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Average balances
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans receivable and held for sale
|$
|1,361,839
|$
|1,517,984
|$
|1,573,194
|$
|1,655,078
|$
|1,657,260
|Mortgage related securities
|138,863
|119,709
|108,743
|100,056
|90,457
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments
|519,116
|475,574
|409,559
|308,105
|273,929
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,019,818
|2,113,267
|2,091,496
|2,063,239
|2,021,646
|Noninterest-earning assets
|128,813
|131,703
|137,454
|143,375
|147,781
|Total assets
|$
|2,148,631
|$
|2,244,970
|$
|2,228,950
|$
|2,206,614
|$
|2,169,427
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand accounts
|$
|69,736
|$
|70,762
|$
|68,478
|$
|63,610
|$
|55,552
|Money market, savings, and escrow accounts
|404,413
|398,210
|391,599
|350,270
|314,418
|Certificates of deposit
|610,681
|643,546
|663,343
|690,196
|705,712
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,084,830
|1,112,518
|1,123,420
|1,104,076
|1,075,682
|Borrowings
|440,252
|481,971
|475,000
|480,054
|482,665
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,525,082
|1,594,489
|1,598,420
|1,584,130
|1,558,347
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|152,900
|153,303
|153,436
|141,648
|138,446
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|41,232
|49,982
|40,148
|45,658
|50,188
|Total liabilities
|1,719,214
|1,797,774
|1,792,004
|1,771,436
|1,746,981
|Equity
|429,417
|447,196
|436,946
|435,178
|422,446
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,148,631
|$
|2,244,970
|$
|2,228,950
|$
|2,206,614
|$
|2,169,427
|Average Yield/Costs (annualized)
|Loans receivable and held for sale
|4.02
|%
|3.96
|%
|4.07
|%
|3.99
|%
|4.06
|%
|Mortgage related securities
|1.76
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.95
|%
|2.20
|%
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments
|0.72
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.88
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.30
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.02
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.47
|%
|3.60
|%
|Demand accounts
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.07
|%
|Money market and savings accounts
|0.21
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.32
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|0.37
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.72
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|0.29
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.57
|%
|Borrowings
|2.20
|%
|2.09
|%
|2.04
|%
|2.06
|%
|2.10
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.84
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.05
|%
|COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
|SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|11,652
|$
|13,197
|$
|14,090
|$
|14,517
|$
|14,247
|Provision (credit) for credit losses (1)
|(140
|)
|(1,500
|)
|(750
|)
|(750
|)
|(1,100
|)
|Total noninterest income
|1,432
|1,459
|1,726
|1,630
|1,243
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|5,212
|5,085
|5,360
|4,874
|4,975
|Occupancy, office furniture and equipment
|937
|960
|909
|887
|1,025
|Advertising
|227
|278
|233
|260
|209
|Data processing
|608
|531
|531
|466
|511
|Communications
|94
|100
|122
|86
|119
|Professional fees
|114
|151
|130
|198
|194
|Real estate owned
|5
|14
|1
|-
|(12
|)
|Loan processing expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other
|600
|651
|422
|461
|440
|Total noninterest expense
|7,797
|7,770
|7,708
|7,232
|7,461
|Income before income taxes
|5,427
|8,386
|8,858
|9,665
|9,129
|Income tax expense
|1,167
|1,690
|2,092
|2,128
|1,786
|Net income
|$
|4,260
|$
|6,696
|$
|6,766
|$
|7,537
|$
|7,343
|Efficiency ratio - QTD
|59.59
|%
|53.02
|%
|48.74
|%
|44.79
|%
|48.17
|%
|Efficiency ratio - YTD
|59.59
|%
|48.58
|%
|47.21
|%
|46.44
|%
|48.17
|%
|(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.
|MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
|SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest income (loss)
|$
|183
|$
|(49
|)
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|(251
|)
|$
|(350
|)
|Provision (credit) for credit losses (2)
|64
|30
|50
|-
|30
|Total noninterest income
|28,604
|40,692
|51,290
|50,556
|55,035
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|20,438
|27,866
|28,981
|29,170
|29,262
|Occupancy, office furniture and equipment
|1,251
|1,306
|1,579
|1,406
|1,540
|Advertising
|678
|680
|602
|651
|615
|Data processing
|588
|542
|450
|443
|454
|Communications
|246
|221
|209
|240
|212
|Professional fees
|338
|306
|421
|361
|(524
|)
|Real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loan processing expense
|1,431
|940
|1,135
|1,200
|1,335
|Other
|2,309
|1,445
|2,270
|2,678
|2,681
|Total noninterest expense
|27,279
|33,306
|35,647
|36,149
|35,575
|Income before income taxes
|1,444
|7,307
|15,591
|14,156
|19,080
|Income tax expense
|377
|1,443
|3,341
|3,761
|5,096
|Net income
|$
|1,067
|$
|5,864
|$
|12,250
|$
|10,395
|$
|13,984
|Efficiency ratio - QTD
|94.76
|%
|81.95
|%
|69.50
|%
|71.86
|%
|65.05
|%
|Efficiency ratio - YTD
|94.76
|%
|71.44
|%
|68.71
|%
|68.32
|%
|65.05
|%
|Loan originations
|$
|708,463
|$
|993,113
|$
|1,055,500
|$
|1,065,161
|$
|1,115,091
|Purchase
|77.3
|%
|73.8
|%
|73.8
|%
|75.4
|%
|56.1
|%
|Refinance
|22.7
|%
|26.2
|%
|26.2
|%
|24.6
|%
|43.9
|%
|Gross margin on loans sold(1)
|4.00
|%
|4.18
|%
|4.54
|%
|4.81
|%
|4.86
|%
|(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations
|(2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.