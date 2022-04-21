Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2022 first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



2022 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

Returned $1.8 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 32,150 shares

Net income was $3.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share

First-quarter pre-tax income benefited from $640,000 of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), compared to $800,000 in the 2021 first quarter

Net interest margin improved by 7 basis points to 3.80%, compared to 3.73%

Total loans were $977.7 million, compared to $981.7 million at December 31, 2021

Total loans increased by $12.5 million or 5.2% annualized from December 31, 2021, without the impact of PPP loan forgiveness

Return on average assets was 1.17%, compared to 1.22%

Return on average equity was 10.75%, compared to 11.64%

Return on average tangible common equity (1) was 12.13%, compared to 13.16%

was 12.13%, compared to 13.16% Strong asset quality with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.48%, compared to 0.81%

Allowance for loan losses was 1.48% of total loans, compared to 1.28%

“Over the past two years, we have focused on supporting our communities while enhancing our asset quality, increasing our allowance for bad debts, managing expenses, and returning excess capital to shareholders through our growing dividend and active share repurchase programs,” stated James R. Heslop, II, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of our progress and the strong platform we have created. As a result, I believe we are well-positioned to grow our Bank across our Northeast and Central Ohio markets and I am encouraged by the 1.3% increase in total loans from December 31, 2021, when adjusted for the impact of PPP loan forgiveness.”

Mr. Heslop continued, “With strong capital levels, $108.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $175.2 million in investments, we continue to allocate excess capital to our dividend and share repurchase programs. Over the last 12 months, we have repurchased 495,131 shares of our common stock at a total cost of $12.0 million. This includes 32,150 shares repurchased during the 2022 first quarter at an average price of $25.47 per share, or 123.40% of our tangible book value of $20.64 at March 31, 2022. We will continue to focus on returning capital to shareholders throughout 2022.”

“While uncertainty has increased across the global economic environment, economic activity within our local Northeast and Central Ohio markets remains compelling. We believe the value we provide our communities supports our growth objectives and we expect 2022 to be another good year for The Middlefield Banking Company,” concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement

Net interest income for the 2022 first quarter was $11.5 million, compared to $11.9 million for the 2021 first quarter. The net interest margin for the 2022 first quarter was 3.80%, compared to 3.73% for the same period of 2021. For the 2022 first quarter, noninterest income decreased 36.7% to $1.4 million from $2.2 million for the same period of 2021. Noninterest expense was $8.3 million for both the 2022 and 2021 first quarters.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2022, decreased 4.7% to $1.32 billion, compared to $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. Net loans at March 31, 2022, decreased 11.6% to $963.2 million, compared to $1.09 billion at March 31, 2021. Since 2020, Middlefield has helped customers receive $194.9 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program, including processing $16.4 million of forgiveness payments during the first quarter of 2022. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at March 31, 2022, was $17.7 million.

Total deposits at March 31, 2022, were $1.17 billion, compared to $1.23 billion at March 31, 2021. The 4.8% decrease in deposits was primarily due to a decline in time-based and interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by increased noninterest-bearing and savings accounts. The investment portfolio was $175.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared with $123.2 million at March 31, 2021.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We continue to operate with one of the strongest balance sheets in our 120-year history, which provides us with significant flexibility to support our share repurchase programs and growth strategies. In addition, our asset quality is excellent, with nonperforming loans down 47.2% over the prior year, while our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans has increased from 157.65% at March 31, 2021, to 306.51% at March 31, 2022.”

Mr. Stacy continued, “I am pleased by the success we have had managing both our noninterest expense and cost of funds. During the first quarter, noninterest expense was flat compared to the same period last year. In addition, our cost of funds declined 14 basis points, helping produce a 7-basis point year-over-year improvement in our net interest margin. As a result, we are well-positioned to benefit from a rising interest rate environment, especially as the prime rate increases above 1.00%.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

At March 31, 2022, stockholders’ equity was $137.6 million compared to $144.7 million at March 31, 2021. The 4.9% year-over-year decline in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio during the three-month period and the Company’s stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2022, was $23.43 compared to $22.80, an increase of 2.8%, over the same period last year.

At March 31, 2022, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $121.2 million for the 2022 first quarter, compared to $128.0 million at March 31, 2021. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $20.64 at March 31, 2022, compared to $20.17 at March 31, 2021, an increase of 2.3%.

For the 2022 first quarter, cash dividends declared per share increased 6.3% to $0.17 per share totaling $1.0 million, compared to $0.16 per share totaling $1.0 million, for the first quarter last year.

At March 31, 2022, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 10.40%, compared to 10.42% at March 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

There was no provision for loan losses for the 2022 first quarter versus a $700,000 provision for loan losses for the same period last year. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and previous year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net recoveries were $150,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized, during the 2022 first quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $37,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, at March 31, 2021.

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022, were $4.7 million, compared to $9.0 million at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022, were $11.7 million, compared to $16.3 million at March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2022, stood at $14.5 million, or 1.48% of total loans, compared to $14.1 million, or 1.28% of total loans at March 31, 2021.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.32 billion at March 31, 2022. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Balance Sheets (period end) 2022 2021 2021

2021 2021

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 78,804 $ 97,172 $ 113,177 $ 82,435 $ 93,037 Federal funds sold 29,474 22,322 19,174 10,034 7,436 Cash and cash equivalents 108,278 119,494 132,351 92,469 100,473 Equity securities, at fair value 851 818 833 730 690 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 175,216 170,199 163,057 150,850 123,218 Loans held for sale 9 1,051 676 790 1,260 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 113,590 111,470 110,883 109,777 104,379 Non-owner occupied 293,745 283,618 310,222 304,324 304,623 Multifamily 29,385 31,189 30,762 34,926 39,015 Residential real estate 244,747 240,089 232,020 228,102 228,052 Commercial and industrial 131,683 148,812 163,052 200,558 242,651 Home equity lines of credit 106,300 104,355 105,450 107,685 111,474 Construction and other 50,152 54,148 49,378 62,229 64,960 Consumer installment 8,118 8,010 8,515 8,694 9,046 Total loans 977,720 981,691 1,010,282 1,056,295 1,104,200 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 14,492 14,342 14,234 14,200 14,122 Net loans 963,228 967,349 996,048 1,042,095 1,090,078 Premises and equipment, net 17,142 17,272 17,507 17,680 18,002 Goodwill 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 Core deposit intangibles 1,326 1,403 1,484 1,564 1,644 Bank-owned life insurance 17,166 17,060 16,954 16,846 16,740 Other real estate owned 6,992 6,992 7,090 7,090 7,372 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 18,019 14,297 14,794 15,033 13,545 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,323,298 $ 1,331,006 $ 1,365,865 $ 1,360,218 $ 1,388,093 March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 361,251 $ 334,171 $ 316,770 $ 326,665 $ 317,224 Interest-bearing demand 162,010 196,308 237,576 207,725 215,684 Money market 187,807 177,281 178,423 183,453 187,204 Savings 264,784 260,125 256,114 252,171 259,973 Time 191,320 198,725 211,674 225,271 245,342 Total deposits 1,167,172 1,166,610 1,200,557 1,195,285 1,225,427 Other borrowings 12,975 12,901 12,966 13,031 13,095 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,507 6,160 6,287 5,858 4,901 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,185,654 1,185,671 1,219,810 1,214,174 1,243,423 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,347,526 shares issued, 5,873,565 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 87,562 87,131 87,131 87,131 87,073 Retained earnings 86,804 83,971 80,376 76,150 72,729 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,674 ) 3,462 3,610 3,893 2,917 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,473,961 shares as of March 31, 2022 (30,048 ) (29,229 ) (25,062 ) (21,130 ) (18,049 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 137,644 145,335 146,055 146,044 144,670 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,323,298 $ 1,331,006 $ 1,365,865 $ 1,360,218 $ 1,388,093 MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Statements of Income 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 10,985 $ 11,586 $ 12,258 $ 11,885 $ 12,167 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 24 30 30 12 18 Federal funds sold 3 1 1 1 - Investment securities: Taxable interest 443 438 461 410 370 Tax-exempt interest 784 732 673 602 558 Dividends on stock 24 23 24 26 29 Total interest and dividend income 12,263 12,810 13,447 12,936 13,142 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 726 783 915 1,010 1,205 Other borrowings 69 67 69 71 75 Total interest expense 795 850 984 1,081 1,280 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,468 11,960 12,463 11,855 11,862 Provision for loan losses - (200 ) - 200 700 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,468 12,160 12,463 11,655 11,162 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 914 906 876 856 787 Gain (loss) on equity securities 33 (14 ) 102 40 81 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 106 106 108 106 226 Gain on sale of loans 3 118 309 221 592 Revenue from investment services 141 198 192 210 127 Other income 206 221 234 199 405 Total noninterest income 1,403 1,535 1,821 1,632 2,218 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,386 4,088 4,488 4,321 4,254 Occupancy expense 505 542 425 517 564 Equipment expense 315 358 333 313 357 Data processing costs 682 660 736 698 786 Ohio state franchise tax 293 285 287 286 286 Federal deposit insurance expense 50 50 150 150 144 Professional fees 455 435 136 323 419 Net gain (loss) on other real estate owned 8 (66 ) 9 22 46 Advertising expense 228 221 222 221 221 Software amortization expense 48 119 88 74 80 Core deposit intangible amortization 77 80 81 80 80 Other expense 1,219 1,059 951 889 1,080 Total noninterest expense 8,266 7,831 7,906 7,894 8,317 Income before income taxes 4,605 5,864 6,378 5,393 5,063 Income taxes 772 1,027 1,174 968 896 NET INCOME $ 3,833 $ 4,837 $ 5,204 $ 4,425 $ 4,167 PTPP(1) $ 4,605 $ 5,664 $ 6,378 $ 5,593 $ 5,763 (1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.65 $ 0.81 $ 0.85 $ 0.70 $ 0.65 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.81 $ 0.85 $ 0.70 $ 0.65 Dividends declared per share $ 0.17 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Book value per share (period end) $ 23.43 $ 24.68 $ 24.13 $ 23.50 $ 22.80 Tangible book value per share (period end)(2) (3) $ 20.64 $ 21.88 $ 21.39 $ 20.82 $ 20.17 Dividends declared $ 1,000 $ 1,242 $ 978 $ 1,004 $ 1,016 Dividend yield 2.78 % 3.37 % 2.66 % 2.72 % 3.10 % Dividend payout ratio 26.09 % 25.68 % 18.79 % 22.69 % 24.38 % Average shares outstanding - basic 5,879,025 5,951,838 6,136,648 6,297,071 6,364,132 Average shares outstanding - diluted 5,889,836 5,975,333 6,157,181 6,312,230 6,378,493 Period ending shares outstanding 5,873,565 5,888,737 6,054,083 6,215,511 6,344,657 Selected ratios Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.41 % 1.51 % 1.30 % 1.22 % Return on average equity 10.75 % 13.17 % 13.95 % 12.10 % 11.64 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) (4) 12.13 % 14.85 % 15.71 % 13.65 % 13.16 % Efficiency(1) 62.54 % 56.56 % 54.04 % 57.18 % 57.81 % Equity to assets at period end 10.40 % 10.92 % 10.69 % 10.74 % 10.42 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.62 % 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.60 % (1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below (3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

Yields 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable(2) 4.53 % 4.61 % 4.74 % 4.43 % 4.48 % Investment securities(2) 3.41 % 3.30 % 3.37 % 3.47 % 3.75 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.20 % Total interest-earning assets 4.06 % 4.07 % 4.20 % 4.05 % 4.11 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.16 % Money market deposits 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.46 % 0.46 % 0.47 % Savings deposits 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Certificates of deposit 0.87 % 0.90 % 1.08 % 1.19 % 1.28 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.41 % 0.46 % 0.53 % Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 2.16 % 2.09 % 2.11 % 2.18 % 2.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.42 % 0.47 % 0.54 % Cost of deposits 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.34 % 0.40 % Cost of funds 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.35 % 0.41 % Net interest margin(1) 3.80 % 3.82 % 3.91 % 3.72 % 3.73 % (1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%. For the Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Asset quality data 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming loans(1) $ 4,728 $ 4,859 $ 6,806 $ 7,760 $ 8,958 Other real estate owned 6,992 6,992 7,090 7,090 7,372 Nonperforming assets $ 11,720 $ 11,851 $ 13,896 $ 14,850 $ 16,330 Allowance for loan losses $ 14,492 $ 14,342 $ 14,234 $ 14,200 $ 14,122 Allowance for loan losses/total loans 1.48 % 1.46 % 1.41 % 1.34 % 1.28 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ (150 ) $ (308 ) $ (34 ) $ 122 $ 37 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date (0.06 )% (0.12 )% (0.01 )% 0.05 % 0.01 Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.67 % 0.73 % 0.81 % Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 306.51 % 295.16 % 209.14 % 182.99 % 157.65 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.89 % 0.89 % 1.02 % 1.09 % 1.18 % (1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time. Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Stockholders' Equity $ 137,644 $ 145,335 $ 146,055 $ 146,044 $ 144,670 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 16,397 16,474 16,555 16,635 16,715 Tangible Common Equity $ 121,247 $ 128,861 $ 129,500 $ 129,409 $ 127,955 Shares outstanding 5,873,565 5,888,737 6,054,083 6,215,511 6,344,657 Tangible book value per share $ 20.64 $ 21.88 $ 21.39 $ 20.82 $ 20.17 Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Average Stockholders' Equity $ 144,630 $ 145,716 $ 148,048 $ 146,719 $ 145,208 Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles 16,435 16,513 16,594 16,674 16,754 Average Tangible Common Equity $ 128,195 $ 129,203 $ 131,454 $ 130,045 $ 128,454 Net income $ 3,833 $ 4,837 $ 5,204 $ 4,425 $ 4,167 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 12.13 % 14.85 % 15.71 % 13.65 % 13.16 % Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Net income $ 3,833 $ 4,837 $ 5,204 $ 4,425 $ 4,167 Add Income Taxes 772 1,027 1,174 968 896 Add Provision for loan losses - (200 ) - 200 700 PTPP $ 4,605 $ 5,664 $ 6,378 $ 5,593 $ 5,763 MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Average Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable(3) $ 983,853 $ 10,985 4.53 % $ 1,103,373 $ 12,167 4.48 % Investment securities(3) 170,829 1,227 3.41 % 116,510 928 3.75 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks(4) 91,690 51 0.23 % 93,709 47 0.20 % Total interest-earning assets 1,246,372 12,263 4.06 % 1,313,592 13,142 4.11 % Noninterest-earning assets 85,667 71,007 Total assets $ 1,332,039 $ 1,384,599 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 170,353 $ 60 0.14 % $ 203,047 $ 78 0.16 % Money market deposits 184,265 212 0.47 % 195,275 228 0.47 % Savings deposits 260,162 38 0.06 % 256,151 47 0.07 % Certificates of deposit 193,657 416 0.87 % 269,493 852 1.28 % Short-term borrowings - - 0.00 % 111 - 0.00 % Other borrowings 12,943 69 2.16 % 14,258 75 2.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 821,380 795 0.39 % 938,335 1,280 0.54 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 359,656 295,199 Other liabilities 6,373 5,857 Stockholders' equity 144,630 145,208 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,332,039 $ 1,384,599 Net interest income $ 11,468 $ 11,862 Interest rate spread(1) 3.67 % 3.57 % Net interest margin(2) 3.80 % 3.73 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 151.74 % 139.99 % (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $223 and $169 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Average Average Average Average

Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest

Yield/Cost

Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable(3) $ 983,853 $ 10,985 4.53 % $ 999,229 $ 11,586 4.61 % Investment securities(3) 170,829 1,227 3.41 % 164,254 1,170 3.30 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks(4) 91,690 51 0.23 % 104,804 54 0.20 % Total interest-earning assets 1,246,372 12,263 4.06 % 1,268,287 12,810 4.07 % Noninterest-earning assets 85,667 90,556 Total assets $ 1,332,039 $ 1,358,843 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 170,353 $ 60 0.14 % $ 212,861 $ 66 0.12 % Money market deposits 184,265 212 0.47 % 180,201 214 0.47 % Savings deposits 260,162 38 0.06 % 257,344 39 0.06 % Certificates of deposit 193,657 416 0.87 % 204,904 464 0.90 % Other borrowings 12,943 69 2.16 % 12,934 67 2.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 821,380 795 0.39 % 868,244 850 0.37 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 359,656 337,900 Other liabilities 6,373 6,983 Stockholders' equity 144,630 145,716 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,332,039 $ 1,358,843 Net interest income $ 11,468 $ 11,960 Interest rate spread(1) 3.67 % 3.70 % Net interest margin(2) 3.80 % 3.82 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 151.74 % 146.07 % (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $223 and $210 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.





