Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2022 first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

2022 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Returned $1.8 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 32,150 shares
  • Net income was $3.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share
  • First-quarter pre-tax income benefited from $640,000 of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), compared to $800,000 in the 2021 first quarter
  • Net interest margin improved by 7 basis points to 3.80%, compared to 3.73% 
  • Total loans were $977.7 million, compared to $981.7 million at December 31, 2021
  • Total loans increased by $12.5 million or 5.2% annualized from December 31, 2021, without the impact of PPP loan forgiveness
  • Return on average assets was 1.17%, compared to 1.22%
  • Return on average equity was 10.75%, compared to 11.64%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 12.13%, compared to 13.16%
  • Strong asset quality with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.48%, compared to 0.81%
  • Allowance for loan losses was 1.48% of total loans, compared to 1.28%

“Over the past two years, we have focused on supporting our communities while enhancing our asset quality, increasing our allowance for bad debts, managing expenses, and returning excess capital to shareholders through our growing dividend and active share repurchase programs,” stated James R. Heslop, II, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of our progress and the strong platform we have created. As a result, I believe we are well-positioned to grow our Bank across our Northeast and Central Ohio markets and I am encouraged by the 1.3% increase in total loans from December 31, 2021, when adjusted for the impact of PPP loan forgiveness.”

Mr. Heslop continued, “With strong capital levels, $108.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $175.2 million in investments, we continue to allocate excess capital to our dividend and share repurchase programs. Over the last 12 months, we have repurchased 495,131 shares of our common stock at a total cost of $12.0 million. This includes 32,150 shares repurchased during the 2022 first quarter at an average price of $25.47 per share, or 123.40% of our tangible book value of $20.64 at March 31, 2022. We will continue to focus on returning capital to shareholders throughout 2022.”

“While uncertainty has increased across the global economic environment, economic activity within our local Northeast and Central Ohio markets remains compelling. We believe the value we provide our communities supports our growth objectives and we expect 2022 to be another good year for The Middlefield Banking Company,” concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2022 first quarter was $11.5 million, compared to $11.9 million for the 2021 first quarter. The net interest margin for the 2022 first quarter was 3.80%, compared to 3.73% for the same period of 2021. For the 2022 first quarter, noninterest income decreased 36.7% to $1.4 million from $2.2 million for the same period of 2021. Noninterest expense was $8.3 million for both the 2022 and 2021 first quarters.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2022, decreased 4.7% to $1.32 billion, compared to $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. Net loans at March 31, 2022, decreased 11.6% to $963.2 million, compared to $1.09 billion at March 31, 2021. Since 2020, Middlefield has helped customers receive $194.9 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program, including processing $16.4 million of forgiveness payments during the first quarter of 2022. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at March 31, 2022, was $17.7 million. 

Total deposits at March 31, 2022, were $1.17 billion, compared to $1.23 billion at March 31, 2021. The 4.8% decrease in deposits was primarily due to a decline in time-based and interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by increased noninterest-bearing and savings accounts. The investment portfolio was $175.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared with $123.2 million at March 31, 2021.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We continue to operate with one of the strongest balance sheets in our 120-year history, which provides us with significant flexibility to support our share repurchase programs and growth strategies. In addition, our asset quality is excellent, with nonperforming loans down 47.2% over the prior year, while our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans has increased from 157.65% at March 31, 2021, to 306.51% at March 31, 2022.”

Mr. Stacy continued, “I am pleased by the success we have had managing both our noninterest expense and cost of funds. During the first quarter, noninterest expense was flat compared to the same period last year. In addition, our cost of funds declined 14 basis points, helping produce a 7-basis point year-over-year improvement in our net interest margin. As a result, we are well-positioned to benefit from a rising interest rate environment, especially as the prime rate increases above 1.00%.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At March 31, 2022, stockholders’ equity was $137.6 million compared to $144.7 million at March 31, 2021. The 4.9% year-over-year decline in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio during the three-month period and the Company’s stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2022, was $23.43 compared to $22.80, an increase of 2.8%, over the same period last year.

At March 31, 2022, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $121.2 million for the 2022 first quarter, compared to $128.0 million at March 31, 2021. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $20.64 at March 31, 2022, compared to $20.17 at March 31, 2021, an increase of 2.3%.

For the 2022 first quarter, cash dividends declared per share increased 6.3% to $0.17 per share totaling $1.0 million, compared to $0.16 per share totaling $1.0 million, for the first quarter last year.

At March 31, 2022, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 10.40%, compared to 10.42% at March 31, 2021.

Asset Quality
There was no provision for loan losses for the 2022 first quarter versus a $700,000 provision for loan losses for the same period last year. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and previous year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net recoveries were $150,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized, during the 2022 first quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $37,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, at March 31, 2021.

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022, were $4.7 million, compared to $9.0 million at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022, were $11.7 million, compared to $16.3 million at March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2022, stood at $14.5 million, or 1.48% of total loans, compared to $14.1 million, or 1.28% of total loans at March 31, 2021.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.32 billion at March 31, 2022. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio. 

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

 
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
 
  March 31,
  December 31,
  September 30,
  June 30,
  March 31,
    
Balance Sheets (period end) 2022  2021  2021
  2021  2021
    
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks$ 78,804  $ 97,172  $ 113,177  $ 82,435  $ 93,037     
Federal funds sold  29,474    22,322    19,174    10,034    7,436     
Cash and cash equivalents  108,278    119,494    132,351    92,469    100,473     
Equity securities, at fair value  851    818    833    730    690     
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value  175,216    170,199    163,057    150,850    123,218     
Loans held for sale  9    1,051    676    790    1,260     
Loans:                            
Commercial real estate:                            
Owner occupied  113,590    111,470    110,883    109,777    104,379     
Non-owner occupied  293,745    283,618    310,222    304,324    304,623     
Multifamily  29,385    31,189    30,762    34,926    39,015     
Residential real estate  244,747    240,089    232,020    228,102    228,052     
Commercial and industrial  131,683    148,812    163,052    200,558    242,651     
Home equity lines of credit  106,300    104,355    105,450    107,685    111,474     
Construction and other  50,152    54,148    49,378    62,229    64,960     
Consumer installment  8,118    8,010    8,515    8,694    9,046     
Total loans  977,720    981,691    1,010,282    1,056,295    1,104,200     
Less allowance for loan and lease losses  14,492    14,342    14,234    14,200    14,122     
Net loans  963,228    967,349    996,048    1,042,095    1,090,078     
Premises and equipment, net  17,142    17,272    17,507    17,680    18,002     
Goodwill  15,071    15,071    15,071    15,071    15,071     
Core deposit intangibles  1,326    1,403    1,484    1,564    1,644     
Bank-owned life insurance  17,166    17,060    16,954    16,846    16,740     
Other real estate owned  6,992    6,992    7,090    7,090    7,372     
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  18,019    14,297    14,794    15,033    13,545     
TOTAL ASSETS$ 1,323,298  $ 1,331,006  $ 1,365,865  $ 1,360,218  $ 1,388,093     
                             
  March 31,
  December 31,
  September 30,
  June 30,
  March 31,
    
  2022   2021    2021    2021    2021     
LIABILITIES                            
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand$ 361,251  $ 334,171  $ 316,770  $ 326,665  $ 317,224     
Interest-bearing demand  162,010    196,308    237,576    207,725    215,684     
Money market  187,807    177,281    178,423    183,453    187,204     
Savings  264,784    260,125    256,114    252,171    259,973     
Time  191,320    198,725    211,674    225,271    245,342     
Total deposits  1,167,172    1,166,610    1,200,557    1,195,285    1,225,427     
                             
Other borrowings  12,975    12,901    12,966    13,031    13,095     
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  5,507    6,160    6,287    5,858    4,901     
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,185,654    1,185,671    1,219,810    1,214,174    1,243,423     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,347,526                            
   shares issued, 5,873,565 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022  87,562    87,131    87,131    87,131    87,073     
Retained earnings  86,804    83,971    80,376    76,150    72,729     
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (6,674)   3,462    3,610    3,893    2,917     
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,473,961 shares as of March 31, 2022  (30,048)   (29,229)   (25,062)   (21,130)   (18,049)    
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  137,644    145,335    146,055    146,044    144,670     
                
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$ 1,323,298  $ 1,331,006  $ 1,365,865  $ 1,360,218  $ 1,388,093     
                
                
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
   
  For the Three Months Ended
    
  March 31,
  December 31,
  September 30,
  June 30,
  March 31,
    
Statements of Income  2022    2021    2021    2021    2021     
                             
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                            
Interest and fees on loans$ 10,985  $ 11,586  $ 12,258  $ 11,885  $ 12,167     
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions  24    30    30    12    18     
Federal funds sold  3    1    1    1    -     
Investment securities:                            
Taxable interest  443    438    461    410    370     
Tax-exempt interest  784    732    673    602    558     
Dividends on stock  24    23    24    26    29     
Total interest and dividend income  12,263    12,810    13,447    12,936    13,142     
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits  726    783    915    1,010    1,205     
Other borrowings  69    67    69    71    75     
Total interest expense  795    850    984    1,081    1,280     
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME  11,468    11,960    12,463    11,855    11,862     
                             
Provision for loan losses  -    (200)   -    200    700     
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES  11,468    12,160    12,463    11,655    11,162     
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Service charges on deposit accounts  914    906    876    856    787     
Gain (loss) on equity securities  33    (14)   102    40    81     
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  106    106    108    106    226     
Gain on sale of loans  3    118    309    221    592     
Revenue from investment services  141    198    192    210    127     
Other income  206    221    234    199    405     
Total noninterest income  1,403    1,535    1,821    1,632    2,218     
                             
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Salaries and employee benefits  4,386    4,088    4,488    4,321    4,254     
Occupancy expense  505    542    425    517    564     
Equipment expense  315    358    333    313    357     
Data processing costs  682    660    736    698    786     
Ohio state franchise tax  293    285    287    286    286     
Federal deposit insurance expense  50    50    150    150    144     
Professional fees  455    435    136    323    419     
Net gain (loss) on other real estate owned  8    (66)   9    22    46     
Advertising expense  228    221    222    221    221     
Software amortization expense  48    119    88    74    80     
Core deposit intangible amortization  77    80    81    80    80     
Other expense  1,219    1,059    951    889    1,080     
Total noninterest expense  8,266    7,831    7,906    7,894    8,317     
                             
Income before income taxes  4,605    5,864    6,378    5,393    5,063     
Income taxes  772    1,027    1,174    968    896     
                             
NET INCOME$ 3,833  $ 4,837  $ 5,204  $ 4,425  $ 4,167     
                             
PTPP(1)$ 4,605  $ 5,664  $ 6,378  $ 5,593  $ 5,763     
                             
(1)  The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.   
                
                
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended
    
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,
    
   2022    2021    2021    2021    2021     
Per common share data                            
Net income per common share - basic$ 0.65  $ 0.81  $ 0.85  $ 0.70  $ 0.65     
Net income per common share - diluted$ 0.65  $ 0.81  $ 0.85  $ 0.70  $ 0.65     
Dividends declared per share$ 0.17  $ 0.21  $ 0.16  $ 0.16  $ 0.16     
Book value per share (period end)$ 23.43  $ 24.68  $ 24.13  $ 23.50  $ 22.80     
Tangible book value per share (period end)(2) (3)$ 20.64  $ 21.88  $ 21.39  $ 20.82  $ 20.17     
Dividends declared$ 1,000  $ 1,242  $ 978  $ 1,004  $ 1,016     
Dividend yield  2.78%   3.37%   2.66%   2.72%   3.10%    
Dividend payout ratio  26.09%   25.68%   18.79%   22.69%   24.38%    
Average shares outstanding - basic  5,879,025    5,951,838    6,136,648    6,297,071    6,364,132     
Average shares outstanding - diluted  5,889,836    5,975,333    6,157,181    6,312,230    6,378,493     
Period ending shares outstanding  5,873,565    5,888,737    6,054,083    6,215,511    6,344,657     
                             
Selected ratios                            
Return on average assets  1.17%   1.41%   1.51%   1.30%   1.22%    
Return on average equity  10.75%   13.17%   13.95%   12.10%   11.64%    
Return on average tangible common equity(2) (4)  12.13%   14.85%   15.71%   13.65%   13.16%    
Efficiency(1)  62.54%   56.56%   54.04%   57.18%   57.81%    
Equity to assets at period end  10.40%   10.92%   10.69%   10.74%   10.42%    
Noninterest expense to average assets  0.62%   0.58%   0.58%   0.58%   0.60%    
                             
(1)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
(2)  See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below
(3)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding
(4)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity
                
                
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended
    
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,
    
Yields  2022    2021    2021    2021    2021     
Interest-earning assets:                            
Loans receivable(2)  4.53%   4.61%   4.74%   4.43%   4.48%    
Investment securities(2)  3.41%   3.30%   3.37%   3.47%   3.75%    
Interest-earning deposits with other banks  0.23%   0.20%   0.21%   0.18%   0.20%    
Total interest-earning assets  4.06%   4.07%   4.20%   4.05%   4.11%    
Deposits:                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits  0.14%   0.12%   0.12%   0.12%   0.16%    
Money market deposits  0.47%   0.47%   0.46%   0.46%   0.47%    
Savings deposits  0.06%   0.06%   0.06%   0.06%   0.07%    
Certificates of deposit  0.87%   0.90%   1.08%   1.19%   1.28%    
Total interest-bearing deposits  0.37%   0.36%   0.41%   0.46%   0.53%    
Non-Deposit Funding:                            
Borrowings  2.16%   2.09%   2.11%   2.18%   2.12%    
Total interest-bearing liabilities  0.39%   0.37%   0.42%   0.47%   0.54%    
Cost of deposits  0.25%   0.26%   0.30%   0.34%   0.40%    
Cost of funds  0.27%   0.27%   0.31%   0.35%   0.41%    
Net interest margin(1)  3.80%   3.82%   3.91%   3.72%   3.73%    
                             
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.          
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.      
                
                
  For the Three Months Ended
    
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,      
Asset quality data  2022    2021    2021    2021    2021     
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                            
Nonperforming loans(1)$ 4,728  $ 4,859  $ 6,806  $ 7,760  $ 8,958     
Other real estate owned  6,992    6,992    7,090    7,090    7,372     
Nonperforming assets$ 11,720  $ 11,851  $ 13,896  $ 14,850  $ 16,330     
                             
Allowance for loan losses$ 14,492  $ 14,342  $ 14,234  $ 14,200  $ 14,122     
Allowance for loan losses/total loans  1.48%   1.46%   1.41%   1.34%   1.28%    
Net (recoveries) charge-offs:                            
Quarter-to-date$ (150) $ (308) $ (34) $ 122  $ 37     
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans, annualized:                            
Quarter-to-date  (0.06)%   (0.12)%   (0.01)%   0.05%   0.01     
                             
Nonperforming loans/total loans  0.48%   0.49%   0.67%   0.73%   0.81%    
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans  306.51%   295.16%   209.14%   182.99%   157.65%    
Nonperforming assets/total assets  0.89%   0.89%   1.02%   1.09%   1.18%    
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.
                
                
 
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity  For the Three Months Ended
    
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,
    
   2022    2021    2021    2021    2021     
                             
Stockholders' Equity$ 137,644  $ 145,335   146,055   146,044  $ 144,670     
Less Goodwill and other intangibles  16,397    16,474    16,555    16,635    16,715     
Tangible Common Equity 121,247  $ 128,861  $ 129,500  $ 129,409  $ 127,955     
                             
Shares outstanding  5,873,565    5,888,737    6,054,083    6,215,511    6,344,657     
Tangible book value per share$ 20.64  $ 21.88  $ 21.39  $ 20.82   20.17     
                             
                             
 
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity  For the Three Months Ended
    
                             
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,
    
   2022    2021    2021    2021    2021     
                             
Average Stockholders' Equity$ 144,630  $ 145,716  $ 148,048   146,719   145,208     
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles  16,435    16,513    16,594    16,674    16,754     
Average Tangible Common Equity 128,195  $ 129,203  $ 131,454   130,045   128,454     
                             
Net income 3,833   4,837  $ 5,204  $ 4,425   4,167     
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  12.13%   14.85%   15.71%   13.65%   13.16%    
                             
                             
 
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)  For the Three Months Ended    
                             
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,
    
   2022    2021    2021    2021    2021     
                             
Net income 3,833  $ 4,837  $ 5,204   4,425  $ 4,167     
Add Income Taxes  772    1,027    1,174    968    896     
Add Provision for loan losses  -    (200)   -    200    700     
PTPP 4,605   5,664  $ 6,378  $ 5,593  $ 5,763     
                             
                
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
                
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,  March 31,
   2022    2021
  Average       Average  Average       Average 
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost 
Interest-earning assets:                            
Loans receivable(3)$ 983,853  $ 10,985    4.53% $ 1,103,373   12,167   4.48%
Investment securities(3)  170,829    1,227    3.41%   116,510    928   3.75%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks(4)  91,690    51    0.23%   93,709    47   0.20%
Total interest-earning assets  1,246,372    12,263    4.06%   1,313,592    13,142   4.11%
Noninterest-earning assets  85,667              71,007          
Total assets 1,332,039            $ 1,384,599          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits$ 170,353  $ 60    0.14% $ 203,047  $ 78   0.16%
Money market deposits  184,265    212    0.47%   195,275    228   0.47%
Savings deposits  260,162    38    0.06%   256,151    47   0.07%
Certificates of deposit  193,657    416    0.87%   269,493    852   1.28%
Short-term borrowings  -    -    0.00%   111    -   0.00%
Other borrowings  12,943    69    2.16%   14,258    75   2.12%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  821,380    795    0.39%   938,335    1,280   0.54%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  359,656              295,199          
Other liabilities  6,373              5,857          
Stockholders' equity  144,630              145,208          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 1,332,039             $1,384,599          
Net interest income      11,468            $ 11,862     
Interest rate spread(1)            3.67%            3.57%
Net interest margin(2)            3.80%            3.73%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities            151.74%            139.99%
                             
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $223 and $169 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
                
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,  December 31,
   2022    2021
  Average       Average  Average      Average
  Balance  Interest  Yield/Cost  Balance  Interest
 Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                            
Loans receivable(3)$ 983,853   10,985    4.53% $ 999,229  $ 11,586   4.61%
Investment securities(3)  170,829    1,227    3.41%   164,254    1,170   3.30%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks(4)  91,690    51    0.23%   104,804    54   0.20%
Total interest-earning assets  1,246,372    12,263    4.06%   1,268,287    12,810   4.07%
Noninterest-earning assets  85,667              90,556          
Total assets 1,332,039            $ 1,358,843          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits 170,353   60    0.14%  212,861   66   0.12%
Money market deposits  184,265    212    0.47%   180,201    214   0.47%
Savings deposits  260,162    38    0.06%   257,344    39   0.06%
Certificates of deposit  193,657    416    0.87%   204,904    464   0.90%
Other borrowings  12,943    69    2.16%   12,934    67   2.09%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  821,380    795    0.39%   868,244    850   0.37%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  359,656              337,900          
Other liabilities  6,373              6,983          
Stockholders' equity  144,630              145,716          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 1,332,039             $1,358,843          
Net interest income      11,468             11,960     
Interest rate spread(1)            3.67%            3.70%
Net interest margin(2)            3.80%            3.82%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities            151.74%            146.07%
                             
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $223 and $210 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.


