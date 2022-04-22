Big Idea Ventures launches inaugural Big Idea Ventures (BIV) Pavilion at five upcoming Food & Hospitality events across Asia

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures, a global leader in early-stage investments in the food technology sector, has partnered with the leading global trade show organiser Informa Markets to create an Alternative Protein Pavilion at five Food & Hospitality events across Asia this year.



BIV’s Pavilion will host eight to ten alternative protein companies from around the world under one roof, with booths made available to the selected companies at a special rate.

There are still booth spaces left within the pavilion and Big Idea Ventures is opening applications to the best alternative protein companies globally. Availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

At FHA-Food & Beverage held in September in Singapore, the BIV Pavilion will be part of the Alternative Protein Asia (APA) feature area, which will comprise a New Protein Tasting Bar, a dedicated Alt-Protein Start-ups Village for entrepreneurs, and a FoodTech Theatre hosting four days of thought-leadership content.

With more than 100,000 people expected to attend the Food & Hospitality events across South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Japan, the featured companies will have a unique opportunity to focus on Asian markets and showcase their products and innovative technologies to a wide range of partners, customers, and potential investors.

The Big Idea Ventures Alternative Protein Pavilion will be at the following Food & Hospitality events this year:

All protein alternative companies are encouraged to apply for a booth space at the Big Idea Ventures pavilion. They can contact BIV’s Ben Pippin at benjamin.pippin@bigideaventures.com or fill in this application form.

Knowledge partners and thought leaders who would like to participate in the content sessions may email FHA at enquiry@foodnhotelasia.com.

About Big Idea Ventures:

Big Idea Ventures (BIV) is solving the world's greatest challenges by supporting the world's best entrepreneurs. Its first fund, the New Protein Fund ($50M+ AUM) invests in global alternative protein companies at the pre-seed stage via its accelerator program and seed to series A via direct investment. New Protein Fund I is backed by leading food corporations including AAK, Avril, Bel Group, Buhler Group, Givaudan, NR Instant Produce, Meiji, Tyson Ventures, and Temasek Holdings. To date, Big Idea Ventures has invested in more than 70 alternative protein companies across 17 countries.

About FHA-Food & Beverage

Held from 5 – 8 September 2022 at Singapore Expo, FHA-Food & Beverage is the platform of choice for industry professionals, including distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia to see and source for high quality, new-to-market food ingredients, drinks, fresh produce, services and equipment across these key profiles – Food & Beverage, Food Ingredients and FoodTech. Majority of exhibitors participating in FHA-Food & Beverage are renowned manufacturers and brands hailing from across the globe. For more information, please visit www.fhafnb.com.

About Informa Markets

FHA-Food & Beverage is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

