$605.4 Billion Worldwide Apparel Industry Report to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Major companies in the apparel market include Nike Inc., VF Corp, Adidas AG, Hanesbrands Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., Kering SA, Under Armour Inc., Mitsui, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Itochu Corp.



The global apparel market is expected to grow from $551.36 billion in 2021 to $605.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The market is expected to grow to $843.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.



The apparel market consists of sales of apparel by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce apparel. Apparel producers cut and sew (i.e., purchase fabric and cut and sew to make a garment) and/or produce garments by first knitting fabric and then cutting and sewing the fabric into a garment.

The apparel manufacturing industry includes entities manufacturing full lines of ready-to-wear apparel and custom apparel: apparel contractors, performing cutting or sewing operations on materials owned by others, jobbers, performing entrepreneurial functions involved in apparel manufacturing, tailors, manufacturing custom garments for individual clients, and entities that combine knitting with the production of complete garments, but excluding producers of knitting fabric not combined with the produce of complete garments.



The main types of apparel are womens wear, mens wear and kids wear. Apparel made specifically for ladies is referred to as woman's clothing. The different types of fiber include man-made fibers, cotton fibers, animal-based fibers, vegetable based fibers and is distributed through various channels such as retail stores, online stores.



Western Europe was the largest region in the apparel market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the apparel market. The regions covered in the apparel market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the apparel manufacturing market grow. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically driving the growth of the apparel manufacturing market. In countries such as India, for instance, e-commerce portals have boosted the sales of traditional garments by giving larger exposure to producers who were confined to one geography where the weaving community was located.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the apparel manufacturing market in 2021 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.

Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in halting of manufacturing activities and a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2021 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the apparel manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Apparel manufacturing companies are investing in computer-controlled embroidery systems to increase efficiency and reduce operating costs. These are sewing-embroidery machines equipped with a computer-controlled system, specifically engineered for efficient embroidery.

This industrial and commercial equipment is capable of creating a design automatically on the fabric, from a pre-programmed digital embroidery pattern. There are single needle machines that require manual intervention for thread changing activity, and multi needle sewing-embroidery machines with multiple sewing heads, that require an input sequence for automatic color change.

These machines can produce special fabric effects, chain stitch embroidery, sequins, applique, cutwork and many others, automatically with the help of inputs specified in digital format. These machines are capable of performing functions such as editing and loading designs, creating digitized design file, monitoring the entire embroidery process.

Major Companies providing computerized embroidery machines for efficient apparel manufacturing are Richpeace, ZojeDayu, Happy, Unix, and Damei.



