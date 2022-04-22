XPO Logistics Introduces “Ship Net-Zero” with Truck Brokerage

GREENWICH, Conn., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, has introduced a carbon-offset shipping option for customers of its truck brokerage business in North America. Launched on Earth Day, April 22, the company’s Ship Net-Zero with XPO program gives shippers a way to negate the carbon footprint of their freight by purchasing carbon offsets for the sustainability project of their choice.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation, said, “We developed our Ship Net-Zero program to make a climate-positive impact today, while the transportation industry transitions to hybrid and zero-emission heavy vehicles over time. Ship Net-Zero gives our brokerage customers a meaningful, documented way to offset the emissions of their shipping activities. Carbon investing can reduce the carbon footprint of freight movements to zero by funding sustainability projects that align with personal values or corporate goals.”

How Ship Net-Zero Works

XPO’s truck brokerage services are asset-light and managed on the XPO Connect® digital platform. The technology uses data science to source capacity from a pool of more than a million trucks, capturing the carbon impact data at the time a load is tendered.

The shipper-friendly program automatically tracks carbon offsets to emissions calculations in the customer’s XPO account. Recipients of the carbon offsets range from global to community-based projects, giving shippers the flexibility to apply their carbon credits to:

Alternative power (wind or solar)

Gas capture (landfill or livestock)

Industrial process emissions reduction

Biomass fuels

Energy efficiency

Waste management

Forestry management (or urban forestry)

Ozone-depleting substances (destruction or replacement)

And other eco-friendly initiatives

For more information on Ship Net-Zero, contact the XPO Brokerage ESG Team .

