The Worldwide Battery Coating Industry is Expected to Reach $658 Million by 2027

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Coating Market by Battery Component (Electrode Coating, Separator Coating, Battery Pack Coating), Material Type (PVDF, Ceramic, Alumina, Oxide, Carbon), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, ROW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The battery coating market is projected to grow from USD 329 million in 2022 to USD 658 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2027.

The electrode coating in the component type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the battery component, the electrode coating is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This projected growth is attributed to the increase in demand for electrode coating in lithium-ion batteries for the high performance and safety of the batteries. There is an increase in demand for more sustainable batteries, especially in EVs, smart devices, and energy storage systems. This demand will, in return, drive the growth of the electrode coating segment of the battery coating market.



The graphene battery in the battery type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on battery type, the graphene battery is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A graphene battery is light, durable, and suitable for high-capacity energy storage, as well as shorter charging times. The battery life is negatively linked to the amount of carbon that is coated on the material or added to electrodes to achieve conductivity. However, graphene adds conductivity without the requirement of the amount of carbon that is used in conventional batteries.



The alumina in the material type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on material type, the alumina is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Continuous innovation and technological advances in battery materials will lead to the rapid adoption of electrode and separator coatings in the battery material industry. This rapid adoption, in turn, provides an opportunity for the alumina material type segment to grow.



The battery coating market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the battery coating market from 2022 to 2027. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. Recent infrastructural developments and industrialization activities in the emerging nations of this region have opened new avenues and opportunities for OEMs. The presence of leading li-ion battery manufacturing companies such as Samsung (South Korea), LG (South Korea), BYD (China), Panasonic (Japan), and Sony (Japan) is also driving the demand for battery coatings in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Battery Coating Market

4.2 Battery Coating Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific Battery Coating Market, by Material Type & Country

4.4 Battery Coating Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 High Production of EBs, HEVS, and PHEVs

5.1.1.2 Rising Demand for Smart Devices and Other Consumer Electronics

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Cost of Technology

5.1.2.2 Safety and Environmental Concerns due to Use of Hazardous Metals

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Innovations and Technological Advances in Battery Materials

5.1.3.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries in Energy Storage Devices

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Expected Utilization of Solid Electrolytes

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Ecosystem for Battery Coating Market

6.3 Trends & Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

6.4 Case Study Analysis

6.4.1 Improvements in Anode Coating in Lithium-Ion Battery

6.4.1.1 Objective

6.4.1.2 Solution Statement

6.4.2 Protective Coatings on Silicon Particles and Their Effect on Energy Density and Specific Energy in Lithium-Ion Battery

6.4.2.1 Objective

6.4.2.2 Solution Statement

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.5.1 Methodology

6.5.2 Patent Publication Trends

6.5.3 Insight

6.5.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.5.5 Top Companies/Applicants

6.6 Key Conferences & Events in 2021-2022

6.7 Average Selling Price Analysis

6.8 Regulatory Landscape

6.8.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.8.2 Regulations on Electric Vehicle Batteries

6.8.3 Europe and Us Regulations on Lithium-Ion Battery Production

6.8.4 Regulations on Batteries and Accumulators

6.8.5 Regulations on Transport of Lithium-Ion Batteries

6.9 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

6.9.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

6.9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Battery Coating Market

6.9.2.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Affected Production of Lithium-Ion Batteries

6.9.2.2 Impact on Electric Vehicle Industry

6.9.2.3 Impact on Electronics Industry

6.9.2.4 Impact of Ukraine-Russia War on Electric Car Supply Chain

7 Battery Coating Market, by Technology Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

7.3 Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD)

7.4 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

7.5 Dry Powder Coating

7.6 Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

8 Battery Coating Market, by Battery Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electrode Coating

8.3 Separator Coating

8.4 Battery Pack Coating

9 Battery Coating Market, by Battery Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Lithium-Ion Battery

9.2.1 Electric Vehicles and Portable Electronic Devices Increase Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries

9.3 Lead-Acid Battery

9.3.1 Widely Used as Sli Batteries

9.4 Nickel-Cadmium Battery

9.4.1 Nickel-Cadmium Batteries are Majorly Used in Industrial Applications

9.5 Graphene Battery

9.5.1 Graphene Batteries Can be Next-Generation Energy Storage Systems

10 Battery Coating Market, by Material Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (Pvdf)

10.2.1 Pvdf Coated Separator Offers Higher Porosity and Electrochemical Stability

10.3 Ceramic

10.3.1 Ceramic Coating Separators Have Negligible Shrinkage at High Temperatures

10.4 Alumina

10.4.1 Alumina Can Improve Mechanical Strength of Battery Separator

10.5 Oxide

10.5.1 Oxide Coating is a Promising Method for Cathode Stabilization

10.6 Carbon

10.6.1 Carbon-Coated Graphite Anode Materials Offer Improved Cycling and Electrochemical Performance

10.7 Polyurethane (Pu)

10.7.1 Pu is Considered Promising Material for Battery Pack Coating

10.8 Epoxy

10.8.1 Epoxy Helps Deliver Appropriate Levels of Thermal and Mechanical Shock Resistance to Electric Vehicle Battery Components

10.9 Others

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies

12.3 Revenue Analysis

12.3.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Battery Coating Market

12.4 Market Share Analysis: Battery Coating

12.5 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2021

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Competitive Benchmarking

12.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence

12.7 SME Matrix, 2021

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Dynamic Companies

12.7.3 Responsive Companies

12.7.4 Starting Blocks

12.8 Key Market Developments

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Solvay SA

13.2 Arkema SA

13.3 PPG Industries, Inc.

13.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation

13.5 Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd.

13.6 UBE Industries Ltd.

13.7 Tanaka Chemical Corporation

13.8 SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

13.9 Durr Group

13.10 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

13.11 Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd.

13.11.1 Business Overview

13.12 APV Engineered Coatings

13.13 Samco Inc.

13.14 Unifrax

13.15 Targray Technology International Inc.

13.16 Other Companies

13.16.1 Nei Corporation

13.16.2 Alteo

13.16.3 Nexeon Limited

13.16.4 Nano One Materials Corp.

13.16.5 Beneq

13.16.6 Forge Nano Inc.

13.16.7 Xiamen Acey New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

13.16.8 Shandong Hengyi New Material Technology Co. Ltd

13.16.9 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

13.16.10 Pulron

13.16.11 Wright Coating Technologies

13.16.12 Alcolor

13.16.13 Akzo Nobel N.V.

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocl9rv

Attachment