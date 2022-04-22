Global Peptide Therapeutics Clinical Pipeline Insight 2028

Singapore, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report findings:

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Opportunity > USD 75 billion by 2028

Global Peptide Therapeutics Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Indication & Phase

Peptide Therapeutics in Clinical trials: > 800 Drugs

Peptide Therapeutics Commercially Available In Market: > 200 Drugs

Global Peptide Therapeutics Clinical Trials Insight By Peptide Type: Glucagon-like Peptides, Cyclic Peptides, Glycopeptides, Oligopeptides, Lipopeptides, Dipeptides, Opioid, Depsipeptides, Neuropeptides, Natriuretic, Bicyclic Peptides

Download Report: https://www.kuickresearch.com/ccformF.php?t=1650627251

The use of peptide as clinical therapeutics is dated back with the development of first recombinant insulin for the management of diabetes. Due to their extremely small size and versatile nature, researchers have exploited the use of peptides in the management of several chronic disorders including cancer. Due to their high efficacy and specificity towards the specific receptors present on target cells, researchers have used the peptides in the delivery of the drug to target cell. Till date, a cocktail of peptide therapeutics have gained approval in the market which are indicated for the management of wide range of disorders.

Recently, researchers have developed several peptide-based anticancer vaccinations which have the ability to induce cancer-specific immune responses in multiple studies for various cancer entities. However, clinical responses remain so far limited to single patients and broad clinical applicability was not achieved. Therefore, further efforts are required to improve peptide vaccination in order to integrate this low-side-effect therapy into the clinical routine of cancer therapy. Currently, GV1001 is the only approved peptide based vaccine in South Korea indicated for the management of pancreatic cancer. Apart from this, several peptide based vaccines are currently present in clinical trials and have shown promising response. UV1 developed by Ultimovacs is peptide-based vaccine inducing a specific T cell response against the universal cancer antigen telomerase. Currently, it is present in phase-II clinical trials and have shown positive response.

The peptide therapeutics market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies currently dominating the market are Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer In, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, EVER NEURO PHARMA GmbH, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and many others. The major players are involved in strategic alliances such as acquisitions and collaborations, along with research activities, for the global expansion of their product portfolios. For instance, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and PeptiDream have announced license and collaboration agreement to discover and develop peptide-siRNA conjugates to create multiple opportunities to deliver RNAi therapeutics to tissues outside the liver. Through this collaboration, the companies will collaborate to select and optimize peptides for targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules to a wide range of cell types and tissues via specific interactions with receptors expressed on the target cells.

As per our report findings, the global peptide therapeutics market is expected to surpass US$ 75 Billion by 2028. The major factors driving the market growth are the increasing prevalence of cancer and metabolic disorders, rising investments in research and development of novel drugs, and technological advancements in peptide therapeutics. The increasing research and development expenditure by governments and key players is also expected to help peptide therapeutics sustain dominance over the coming years. Further, the market is also witnessing increasing adoption of new platforms that develop next-generation protein or peptide therapeutics. For instance, in January 2020, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. announced publication of the data from the completed Phase 1/2 clinical study of SHP656 ("PSA-recombinant Factor VIII", "PSA-rFVIII") in the journal Haemophilia. The study used Xenetic's PolyXen technology – a patent-protected platform technology for creating next-generation protein or peptide therapeutics. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of market during the forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth analysis on peptide therapeutics market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value, by drug and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed drug and regional analysis. Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. The application of peptide therapeutics and detection methodology by cancer is also included in the report.



