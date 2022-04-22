The Worldwide Emotion Detection and Recognition Industry is Expected to Reach $43.3 Billion by 2027

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market with COVID-19 Analysis, by Component (Software [Facial Expression Recognition, Speech & Voice Recognition], Services), Application Area, End-user, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global emotion detection and recognition market is projected to grow from USD 23.6 billion in 2022 to USD 43.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the market growth include the rising need for accretion of speech-based emotion detection systems to analyze emotional states, Adoption of IoT, AI, ML, and deep learning technologies across the globe, growing demand in the Automotive AI industry, growing need for high operational excellence, and rising need for socially intelligent artificial agents.



By software, the biosensing solutions and apps segment to hold the largest market size in 2022



Biosensing solutions and apps collect human gestures through sensors, such as Electrocardiography (ECG), Electroencephalography (EEG), Electromyography (EMG), eye tracking sensors, and wearables. These software tools convert the collected inputs into mathematical form and interpret them for various applications, which is used in online learning systems, law enforcement sectors (applications, such as lie-detection and other threat detection), and healthcare.

The use of biosensing software tools and apps to analyze growing inputs from the increasing adoption of biosensors, such as wearables, can act as a game changer for this particular market.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global emotion detection and recognition market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth rates in the emotion detection and recognition market.

End-users, such as industrial, commercial, and enterprises are expected to adopt emotion detection and recognition solutions at the highest rate in the region. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Emotion Detection and Recognition Market

4.2 Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2022

4.3 Market, by Component, 2022-2027

4.4 Market, by Software, 2022-2027

4.5 Market, by End-user, 2022-2027

4.6 Market Investment Scenario, by Region

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Accretion of Speech-based Emotion Detection Systems to Analyze Emotional States

5.2.1.2 Adoption of IoT, AI, ML, and Deep Learning Technologies Worldwide to Increase Demand

5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Socially Intelligent Artificial Agents

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Production Cost of Emotion Detection and Recognition Systems

5.2.2.2 Oligopoly in the Development of the Speech and Voice Recognition Technologies Using Neural Networks Restricting Their Use for Cloud-based Services

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Leverage Benefits of Emotion Detection and Recognition Technology

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand in the Automotive AI Industry

5.2.3.3 Growing Partnerships and Widening Ecosystems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Systems for Emotion Recognition

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness, Knowledge, and Technical Skills Among It Experts of an Organization

5.2.4.3 Threat of Privacy and Data Breach

5.3 Market Dynamics During the COVID-19 Outbreak

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Affectiva Helped GIPHY to Bring Emotions and Expressions to Digital Communication

5.4.2 Affectiva Helped Peppy Pals to Develop Educational Apps with Social and Emotional Intelligence (SEL/EQ)

5.4.3 IBM Helped NVISO to Build a Cloud Solution That Analyzes Facial Expressions

5.4.4 NEC Helped the Sydney Coliseum Theatre by Providing Venue Solutions, Including Facial Recognition, Display, and Network Infrastructure

5.5 Value Chain

5.6 Market Ecosystem

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Emotion Detection and Recognition and AI and ML

5.7.2 Emotion Detection and Recognition and Deep Learning Technology

5.7.3 Emotion Detection and Recognition and In-Cabin Sensing Technology

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in the Buying Process

5.10 Pricing Model Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business

5.13 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.14 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Feature Extraction and 3D Modeling

6.2.1 Feature Extraction and 3D Modeling: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Feature Extraction and 3D Modeling: COVID-19 Impact

6.3 Biosensors Technology

6.3.1 Biosensors Technology: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Biosensors Technology: COVID-19 Impact

6.4 Natural Language Processing

6.4.1 Natural Language Processing: Market Drivers

6.4.2 Natural Language Processing: COVID-19 Impact

6.5 Machine Learning

6.5.1 Machine Learning: Market Drivers

6.5.2 Machine Learning: COVID-19 Impact

6.6 Other Technologies

7 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Hardware

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sensors

7.2.1 Sensors: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Sensors: COVID-19 Market Drivers

7.3 Cameras

7.3.1 Cameras: Market Drivers

7.3.2 Cameras: COVID-19 Impact

7.4 Storage Devices and Processors

7.4.1 Storage Devices and Processors: Market Drivers

7.4.2 Storage Devices and Processors: COVID-19 Market Drivers

7.5 Others

8 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Software

8.2.1 Software: Emotion Recognition and Recognition Market Drivers

8.2.2 Software: COVID-19 Impact

8.3 Services

8.3.1 Services: Table 17 Services Market Size, by Region, 2016-2021 (USD Million)

8.3.3 Professional Services

8.3.4 Managed Services

9 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Software

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Facial Expression Recognition

9.2.1 Facial Expression Recognition: Market Drivers

9.2.2 Facial Expression Recognition: COVID-19 Impact

9.3 Biosensing Solutions and Apps

9.3.1 Biosensing Solutions and Apps: Market Drivers

9.3.2 Biosensing Solutions and Apps: COVID-19 Impact

9.4 Speech and Voice Recognition

9.4.1 Speech and Voice Recognition: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Drivers

9.4.2 Speech and Voice Recognition: COVID-19 Impact

9.5 Gesture and Posture Recognition

9.5.1 Gesture and Posture Recognition: Market Drivers

9.5.2 Gesture and Posture Recognition: COVID-19 Impact

10 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Application Area

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Medical Emergency

10.2.1 Medical Emergency: Market Drivers

10.2.2 Medical Emergency: COVID-19 Impact

10.3 Marketing and Advertising

10.3.1 Marketing and Advertising: Market Drivers

10.3.2 Marketing and Advertising: COVID-19 Impact

10.4 Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring

10.4.1 Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Drivers

10.4.2 Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring: COVID-19 Impact

10.5 Entertainment and Consumer Electronics

10.5.1 Entertainment and Consumer Electronics: Market Drivers

10.6 Other Application Areas

11 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by End-user

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Enterprises

11.2.1 Enterprises: Market Drivers

11.2.2 Enterprises: COVID-19 Market Drivers

11.3 Defense and Security Agency

11.3.1 Defense and Security Agency: Market Drivers

11.3.2 Defense and Security Agency: COVID-19 Impact

11.4 Commercial

11.4.1 Commercial: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Drivers

11.4.2 Commercial: COVID-19 Impact

11.5 Industrial

11.5.1 Industrial: Market Drivers

11.5.2 Industrial: COVID-19 Impact

11.6 Other End-users

12 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Academia and Research

12.2.1 Academia and Research: Market Drivers

12.2.2 Academia and Research: COVID-19 Impact

12.3 Media and Entertainment

12.3.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers

12.3.2 Media and Entertainment: COVID-19 Impact

12.4 IT and ITeS

12.4.1 IT and ITeS: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Drivers

12.4.2 IT and ITeS: COVID-19 Impact

12.5 Healthcare and Social Assistance

12.5.1 Healthcare and Social Assistance: Market Drivers

12.5.2 Healthcare and Social Assistance: COVID-19 Impact

12.6 Telecommunications

12.6.1 Telecommunications: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Drivers

12.6.2 Telecommunications: COVID-19 Impact

12.7 Retail and e-Commerce

12.7.1 Retail and e-Commerce: Market Drivers

12.7.2 Retail and e-Commerce: COVID-19 Impact

12.8 Automotive

12.8.1 Automotive: Market Drivers

12.8.2 Automotive: COVID-19 Impact

12.9 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

12.9.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Drivers

12.9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact

12.10 Other Verticals

13 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Evaluation Framework

14.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

14.4 Market Share Analysis of the Top Market Players

14.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

14.6 Ranking of Key Players in the Market

14.7 Key Company Evaluation Quadrant

14.7.1 Stars

14.7.2 Emerging Leaders

14.7.3 Pervasive Players

14.7.4 Participants

14.8 Competitive Benchmarking

14.8.1 Key Company Evaluation Quadrant

14.8.2 SME/Startup Company Evaluation Quadrant

14.9 SME/Startup Evaluation Quadrant

14.9.1 Progressive Companies

14.9.2 Responsive Companies

14.9.3 Dynamic Companies

14.9.4 Starting Blocks

14.10 Competitive Scenario and Trends

14.10.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

14.10.2 Deals

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Key Players

15.1.1 NEC

15.1.2 IBM

15.1.3 Microsoft

15.1.4 Apple

15.1.5 Google

15.1.6 Tobii

15.1.7 Affectiva

15.1.8 Elliptic Labs

15.1.9 Intel

15.1.10 Cognitec

15.1.11 NVISO

15.1.12 Noldus

15.2 Other Players

15.2.1 Gesturetek

15.2.2 iMotions

15.2.3 Numenta

15.2.4 PointGrab

15.2.5 Ayonix

15.2.6 Pyreos

15.2.7 Eyeris

15.2.8 Beyond Verbal

15.2.9 Kairos

15.2.10 Sentiance

15.2.11 Sightcorp

15.2.12 CrowdEmotion

15.2.13 Sony Depthsensing Solutions

16 Adjacent Markets

17 Appendix

