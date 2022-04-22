Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights



LA JOLLA, Calif., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $6.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $7.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Our CalPrivate Franchise generated net interest income of over $17.1 million, net income of $6.5 million, and a return on tangible common equity of 20.2% in the first quarter of 2022. Our results benefited from healthy trends in lending activity as we saw strong loan volumes, which drove solid growth in net interest income.”

Sowers continued, “While we are all facing challenging times and volatile markets caused by global events, our core mission is unwavering, which is to provide Relationships, Solutions, and Trust to our Clients. With that in mind, we were able to grow loans by $87.4 million or 7.4% from Q4’21 and non-interest bearing deposits by $41.9 million or 6.1% from Q4’21, while maintaining an efficiency ratio of 53.62%. Additionally, we were able to assist almost all of our PPP Clients receive forgiveness on their loans resulting in only $8.8 million remaining on our balance sheet. In summary, the year is off to a good start thanks to our dedicated Team committed to serving our Clients.”

“PBAM continues to demonstrate its strength and success based on the first quarter results of 2022. The Company’s strategy to grow relationships and judiciously deploy capital continues to be evidenced by strong earnings and a solid risk profile resulting in first quarter diluted EPS of $1.13, up 40.0% from a year ago,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “CalPrivate continues to grow organically in core markets with our Distinctly Different service model. We remain cautiously optimistic on the economy with an eye on significant geopolitical and economic challenges due to high inflation, supply chain issues, and the on-going war in Ukraine.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter totaled $17.1 million, representing an increase of $452 thousand or 2.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, excluding PPP fees. The increase in net interest income for the quarter was primarily due to increases in organic non-PPP loan balances. PPP interest and fee income was $751 thousand in Q1’22, compared to $1.4 million in Q4’21. Interest expense on deposits decreased $26 thousand in Q1’22 vs Q4’21. The continued decrease in funding costs was due to increases in core non-interest bearing deposits and the decrease of interest bearing deposits.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the first quarter was 4.65% (4.51% excluding PPP loans) compared to 4.44% (4.23% excluding PPP loans) for the fourth quarter of 2021. The 0.21% increase in the net interest margin for the quarter was due to the continued investment strategy and the normalization of cash and due from balances. Average portfolio loan yields were 5.51%, compared to 5.50% for Q4’21, including loan fees. The yield on earning assets for the first quarter was 4.82% compared with 4.62% for the fourth quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the first quarter was $142 thousand, a decrease of $692 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. While the economy continued to recover in the first quarter, geopolitical events and high inflation have created uncertainty, and this is reflected in our total loan loss provision to total loans HFI of 1.33%, or 1.34% excluding PPP loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $3.1 million for the first quarter, representing a $1.2 million decrease, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in non-interest income was primarily due to a decrease in SBA loans sales during the first quarter compared to a record fourth quarter of 2021. SBA loan sales for the first quarter were $26.2 million with a 12.9% trade premium compared with $36.0 million with a 12.9% trade premium in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $10.9 million for the first quarter representing a $1.0 million, or 10.4% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Wage pressures and additional Team hires resulted in higher salary expenses of $821 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, as the Bank continues to grow and has encountered a tight labor market, we have engaged with staffing agencies to provide temporary additional high-quality resources.

Professional services and other expenses continue to remain at elevated levels given on-going legal and related expenses associated with the ANI Development, LLC, and Gina Champion-Cain fraud recovery cases. Associated with the expense is an active lawsuit against Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for their alleged involvement with the fraud scheme.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2022, the Company reported total assets of $1.5 billion representing an increase of $28.4 million or 1.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in assets for the quarter was due to increases in loans and investment securities supported by additional growth in core deposits. Total loans HFI increased $60.7 million during the quarter, up 5.0%; excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $87.4 million, up 7.4%. Total deposits were $1.4 billion representing an increase of $25.4 million, or 1.9%, compared to the fourth quarter. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 52.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2022. Additionally, during the quarter, the bank continued to judiciously grow the securities portfolio to $114.4 million, an increase of $12.3 million from the prior quarter.

Asset Quality and Loan Deferrals

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $142 thousand to $17.1 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.33% of total loans outstanding, including PPP loans. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to non-PPP organic loan growth and qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve.

As of March 31, 2022, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs and Classified assets totaled $11.2 million, compared to $13.4 million for Q4’21. Total classified assets consisted of 10 loans, of which 4 loans totaling $6.9 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 48%. In addition, all loans that were previously granted payment deferrals related to COVID-19 have resumed their contractual payments.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Company and the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

Mar 31, 2022 (1) Dec 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Private Bancorp of America Tier I leverage ratio 8.85% 8.42% 8.07% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.31% 10.63% 11.35% Total risk-based capital ratio 12.94% 13.38% 14.46% CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 9.72% 9.29% 9.16% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.33% 11.73% 12.88% Total risk-based capital ratio 12.58% 12.98% 14.14%

(1) March 31, 2022, capital ratios are preliminary

Stock Repurchase Program

Since announcing the stock repurchase program in July 2021, the Company has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. The remaining number of shares authorized to be repurchased under this program at March 31, 2022, was 75,000 shares.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Dollar

change Percentage

change March 31, 2022 Dollar

change Percentage

change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 17,099 $ 12,336 $ 4,763 38.6 % $ 8,922 $ 8,177 91.6 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 40,878 39,663 1,215 3.1 % 4,187 36,691 876.3 % Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 66,038 97,086 (31,048 ) -32.0 % 151,641 (85,603 ) -56.5 % Total cash and due from banks 124,015 149,085 (25,070 ) -16.8 % 164,750 (40,735 ) -24.7 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,817 5,760 57 1.0 % 5,760 57 1.0 % Investment securities available for sale 114,382 102,065 12,317 12.1 % 81,429 32,953 40.5 % Loan held for sale 1,999 24,658 (22,659 ) -91.9 % 12,430 (10,431 ) -83.9 % Total loans held-for-investment 1,284,838 1,224,158 60,680 5.0 % 1,082,000 202,838 18.7 % Allowance for loan losses (17,117 ) (16,975 ) (142 ) 0.8 % (14,561 ) (2,556 ) 17.6 % Net loans 1,267,721 1,207,183 60,538 5.0 % 1,067,439 200,282 18.8 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,909 4,909 - 0.0 % 4,602 307 6.7 % Right of use asset 3,400 3,760 (360 ) -9.6 % 5,589 (2,189 ) -39.2 % Premises and equipment, net 2,813 2,294 519 22.6 % 2,582 231 8.9 % Servicing assets, net 3,525 3,079 446 14.5 % 1,789 1,736 97.0 % Deferred tax asset 7,032 7,355 (323 ) -4.4 % 5,982 1,050 17.6 % Accrued interest receivable 3,453 3,355 98 2.9 % 3,659 (206 ) -5.6 % Other assets 6,416 3,581 2,835 79.2 % 3,706 2,710 73.1 % Total assets $ 1,545,482 $ 1,517,084 $ 28,398 1.9 % $ 1,359,717 $ 185,765 13.7 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 724,469 $ 682,589 $ 41,880 6.1 % $ 579,318 $ 145,151 25.1 % Interest Bearing 646,545 663,074 (16,529 ) -2.5 % 584,341 62,204 10.6 % Total deposits 1,371,014 1,345,663 25,351 1.9 % 1,163,659 207,355 17.8 % FHLB borrowings 10,000 10,000 - 0.0 % 50,000 (40,000 ) -80.0 % Other borrowings 17,948 17,947 1 0.0 % 17,941 7 0.0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,630 15,110 (480 ) -3.2 % 16,507 (1,877 ) -11.4 % Total liabilities 1,413,592 1,388,720 24,872 1.8 % 1,248,107 165,485 13.3 % Shareholders' equity Common stock 70,899 70,850 49 0.1 % 70,053 846 1.2 % Additional paid-in capital 3,602 3,343 259 7.7 % 3,317 285 8.6 % Retained earnings 61,424 54,922 6,502 11.8 % 38,510 22,914 59.5 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (4,035 ) (751 ) (3,284 ) 437.3 % (270 ) (3,765 ) 1394.4 % Total stockholders' equity 131,890 128,364 3,526 2.7 % 111,610 20,280 18.2 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,545,482 $ 1,517,084 $ 28,398 1.9 % $ 1,359,717 $ 185,765 13.7 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Dollar

change Percentage

change March 31, 2021 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 17,246 $ 16,941 $ 305 1.8 % $ 14,159 $ 3,087 21.8 % Investment securities 401 352 49 13.9 % 306 95 31.0 % Deposits in other financial institutions 134 63 71 112.7 % 58 76 131.0 % Total interest income 17,781 17,356 425 2.4 % 14,523 3,258 22.4 % Interest Expense Deposits 327 353 (26 ) -7.4 % 517 (190 ) -36.8 % Borrowings 313 314 (1 ) -0.3 % 1,220 (907 ) -74.3 % Total interest expense 640 667 (27 ) -4.0 % 1,737 (1,097 ) -63.2 % Net interest income 17,141 16,689 452 2.7 % 12,786 4,355 34.1 % Provision for loan losses 142 834 (692 ) -83.0 % 300 (158 ) -52.7 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,999 15,855 1,144 7.2 % 12,486 4,513 36.1 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 281 254 27 10.6 % 224 57 25.4 % Net gain on sale of loans 2,471 3,670 (1,199 ) -32.7 % 1,476 995 67.4 % Other noninterest income 357 341 16 4.7 % 171 186 108.8 % Total noninterest income 3,109 4,265 (1,156 ) -27.1 % 1,871 1,238 66.2 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 7,313 6,492 821 12.6 % 4,915 2,398 48.8 % Occupancy and equipment 723 741 (18 ) -2.4 % 810 (87 ) -10.7 % Data processing 653 703 (50 ) -7.1 % 635 18 2.8 % Professional services 915 843 72 8.5 % 650 265 40.8 % Other expenses 1,255 1,060 195 18.4 % 763 492 64.5 % Total noninterest expense 10,859 9,839 1,020 10.4 % 7,773 3,086 39.7 % Income before provision for income taxes 9,249 10,281 (1,032 ) -10.0 % 6,584 2,665 40.5 % Provision for income taxes 2,747 2,986 (239 ) -8.0 % 1,977 770 38.9 % Net income $ 6,502 $ 7,295 $ (793 ) -10.9 % $ 4,607 $ 1,895 41.1 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,432 $ 7,204 $ (772 ) -10.7 % $ 4,529 $ 1,903 42.0 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 1.30 $ (0.14 ) -11.1 % $ 0.82 $ 0.34 40.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.13 $ 1.28 $ (0.15 ) -11.4 % $ 0.81 $ 0.32 40.0 % Average shares outstanding 5,568,400 5,547,422 20,978 0.4 % 5,514,887 53,513 1.0 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,672,701 5,638,186 34,515 0.6 % 5,579,477 93,224 1.7 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 116,903 $ 134 0.46 % $ 171,279 $ 63 0.15 % $ 227,393 $ 58 0.10 % Investment securities 109,252 401 1.47 % 96,722 351 1.45 % 59,227 306 2.07 % Loans 1,268,695 17,246 5.51 % 1,222,234 16,942 5.50 % 1,044,828 14,159 5.50 % Total interest-earning assets 1,494,850 17,781 4.82 % 1,490,235 17,356 4.62 % 1,331,448 14,523 4.42 % Noninterest-earning assets 21,502 24,348 31,439 Total Assets $ 1,516,352 $ 1,514,583 $ 1,362,887 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 78,557 $ 16 0.08 % $ 74,158 $ 14 0.07 % $ 58,042 $ 12 0.08 % Money market 498,146 192 0.16 % 504,171 202 0.16 % 431,423 235 0.22 % Savings deposits 13,523 3 0.09 % 10,602 3 0.11 % 8,766 2 0.09 % Certificates of deposit 68,525 116 0.69 % 68,408 134 0.78 % 100,521 268 1.08 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 658,751 327 0.20 % 657,339 353 0.21 % 598,752 517 0.35 % FHLB advances 10,000 41 1.66 % 10,000 42 1.67 % 73,056 948 5.26 % Other borrowings 17,948 272 6.06 % 17,945 272 6.06 % 17,940 272 6.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 27,948 313 4.54 % 27,945 314 4.46 % 90,996 1,220 5.44 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 682,880 689,438 547,024 Total Funding Sources 1,369,579 640 0.19 % 1,374,722 667 0.19 % 1,236,772 1,737 0.57 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 14,301 12,474 15,831 Shareholders' equity 132,472 127,387 110,284 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,516,352 $ 1,514,583 $ 1,362,887 Net interest income/spread $ 17,141 4.63 % $ 16,689 4.43 % $ 12,786 3.85 % Net interest margin 4.65 % 4.44 % 3.89 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 124,015 $ 149,085 $ 138,553 $ 92,108 $ 164,750 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,817 5,760 5,760 5,760 5,760 Investment securities 114,382 102,065 93,099 88,755 81,429 Loans held for sale 1,999 24,658 35,448 19,625 12,430 Total loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) 1,276,043 1,188,634 1,117,983 1,053,938 948,260 SBA PPP loans 8,795 35,524 74,152 110,673 133,740 Allowance for loan losses (17,117 ) (16,975 ) (16,141 ) (15,708 ) (14,561 ) Net loans 1,267,721 1,207,183 1,175,994 1,148,903 1,067,439 Right of use asset 3,400 3,760 4,115 5,185 5,589 Premises and equipment, net 2,813 2,294 2,459 2,578 2,582 Other assets and interest receivable 25,335 22,279 19,254 19,856 19,738 Total assets $ 1,545,482 $ 1,517,084 $ 1,474,682 $ 1,382,770 $ 1,359,717 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 724,469 $ 682,589 $ 646,233 $ 603,914 $ 579,318 Interest Bearing 646,545 663,074 667,012 601,530 584,341 Total Deposits 1,371,014 1,345,663 1,313,245 1,205,444 1,163,659 Borrowings 27,948 27,947 27,945 47,943 67,941 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,630 15,110 11,613 13,059 16,507 Total liabilities 1,413,592 1,388,720 1,352,803 1,266,446 1,248,107 Shareholders' equity Common stock 70,899 70,850 70,470 70,405 70,053 Additional paid-in capital 3,602 3,343 3,465 3,179 3,317 Retained earnings 61,424 54,922 47,845 42,810 38,510 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (4,035 ) (751 ) 99 (70 ) (270 ) Total shareholders' equity 131,890 128,364 121,879 116,324 111,610 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,545,482 $ 1,517,084 $ 1,474,682 $ 1,382,770 $ 1,359,717 Book value per common share $ 23.42 $ 22.81 $ 21.70 $ 20.71 $ 19.87 Tangible book value per common share $ 22.80 $ 22.26 $ 21.27 $ 20.33 $ 19.55 Shares outstanding 5,630,993 5,627,735 5,617,273 5,617,020 5,618,324 Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.85 % 8.42 % 8.19 % 8.36 % 8.07 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.31 % 10.63 % 10.64 % 10.74 % 11.35 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 10.31 % 10.63 % 10.64 % 10.74 % 11.35 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.94 % 13.38 % 13.48 % 13.68 % 14.46 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 8.66 % 8.35 % 8.12 % 8.28 % 8.09 % 1 Preliminary ratios for March 31, 2022





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Interest income $ 17,781 $ 17,356 $ 16,458 $ 15,028 $ 14,523 Interest expense 640 667 741 1,429 1,737 Net interest income 17,141 16,689 15,717 13,599 12,786 Provision for loan losses 142 834 433 1,146 300 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,999 15,855 15,284 12,453 12,486 Noninterest income 3,109 4,265 2,389 2,805 1,871 Salary and employee benefits 7,313 6,492 6,595 5,966 4,915 Occupancy and equipment 723 741 1,484 820 810 Data processing 653 703 799 690 635 Professional services 915 843 552 791 650 Other expenses 1,255 1,060 1,034 891 763 Total noninterest expense 10,859 9,839 10,464 9,158 7,773 Income before provision for income taxes 9,249 10,281 7,209 6,100 6,584 Income taxes 2,747 2,986 2,158 1,806 1,977 Net income $ 6,502 $ 7,295 $ 5,051 $ 4,294 $ 4,607 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,432 $ 7,204 $ 4,984 $ 4,231 $ 4,529 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 1.30 $ 0.90 $ 0.76 $ 0.82 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.13 $ 1.28 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.81 Average shares outstanding 5,568,400 5,547,422 5,543,403 5,536,111 5,514,887 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,672,701 5,638,186 5,629,900 5,622,075 5,579,477 Performance Ratios Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 ROAA 1.74 % 1.91 % 1.39 % 1.26 % 1.37 % ROAE 19.91 % 22.72 % 16.61 % 14.99 % 16.94 % ROTE 20.20 % 23.07 % 16.88 % 15.25 % 17.19 % Net interest margin 4.65 % 4.44 % 4.39 % 4.03 % 3.89 % Net interest spread 4.63 % 4.43 % 4.38 % 4.00 % 3.85 % Efficiency ratio 53.62 % 46.96 % 57.79 % 55.83 % 53.03 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.90 % 2.58 % 2.88 % 2.68 % 2.31 %



