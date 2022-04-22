Axalta Coating Systems wins two prestigious 2022 Edison Awards™

GLEN MILLS, Pa., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) announced today that it is the recipient of two prestigious 2022 Edison Awards. Axalta's Spies Hecker full-waterborne repair system and its Digital Paint coating technology earned Bronze in the Sustainability and Engineering and Materials Science categories, respectively. Named after Thomas Edison, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services and business leaders in the world since 1987.

"We are incredibly proud to be an Edison Award recipient for the fourth-consecutive year. These prestigious awards exemplify Axalta's leadership in developing innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers," commented Robert Roop, Axalta's Chief Technology Officer.

Axalta won Bronze in the Sustainability category for its Spies Hecker full-waterborne repair system. "We know bodyshop owners need eco-friendly products that increase productivity, eliminate application defects and reduce environmental impact," continued Roop. "Our complete waterborne coating solution reduces emissions by more than 60% while providing best-in-class appearance and performance."

Axalta's breakthrough Digital Paint coating technology received a Bronze in the Engineering and Materials Science category. "Consumer trends reflect higher demand for vehicle personalization, including complex designs, images and use of accent colors. Axalta's patented technology aligns with this trend and enables in-line customization of elaborate color schemes, including two-toning and striping on vehicles, while also delivering a high-quality, durable and sustainable automotive finish," said Roop. "In addition, our Digital Paint coating technology increases productivity and efficiency, allowing for the elimination of overspray, energy and waste for our OEM customers."

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

About Edison Awards

Over the last 34 years, being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a product can receive in the name of innovation success. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world. The Edison Awards are operated by Edison Universe, a 501cs non-profit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators, and are hosted in Fort Myers, Florida.

