LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius), hereby informs that May 3rd 2022, is an ex-dividend date of LITGRID AB. Shares acquired on this day and thereafter by transactions concluded on Nasdaq Baltic will not give the right to receive dividend allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 20 April 2022.