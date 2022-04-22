ClubCorp Announces Company Rebrand. Welcome To Invited.

DALLAS, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubCorp’s lifestyle hospitality brand was founded in 1957 on the traditions and values of acceptance. With these founding principles in mind, ClubCorp officials today announced a company rebrand rolling out in the coming months with the name and fundamental belief that everyone is “Invited.”



“Invited is not just a name. It’s everything we are,” said Invited CEO David Pillsbury. “We are Invited because, from the golf courses to the tennis courts, from fine dining to family hang time, we connect and create communities attracting members from diverse backgrounds that share similar passions and pursuits. We create clubs and experiences that combine exceptional amenities and unmatched service with a friendly and welcoming spirit. We want our members, guests, and team members to know that Invited is where they belong.”

The new name and logo convey the appropriate hospitality emotion and appeal to match the lifestyle and hospitality service that the company and its members and guests have become accustomed to.

“Our clubs are the ultimate third place and play an integral role in the lives of our members. We are the place where they play, celebrate, and build life-long friendships,” Pillsbury said. “Invited, as a brand identity, reflects that connection and emotion of who we are, our dedication to our clubs and members and where we are headed as a company. We relearned the value of human connection during the pandemic and this new identity of an open invitation that brings people together and reflects those connections.”

Members and guests find their home away from home at Invited Golf and Country Clubs, leaders build relationships at Invited City Clubs, and alumni and fans enjoy the lively spirit of Invited Stadium Clubs.

“Invited is so much more than just golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts, and pools," Pillsbury said. "This company connects to diverse social, charitable, family and business elements of a community. That only happens successfully when true, meaningful connections are made. We take great pride in creating places, events and opportunities in which our clubs have become pillars and hubs of that activity in the communities that our members call home.”

Invited extends its unique brand of hospitality across four lines of business:

Golf & Country Clubs – 161 owned and operated golf and country clubs provide extraordinary experiences, world-class amenities and a vibrant social life with something for everyone. Offerings at the clubs include 205 golf courses and more than 1,000 tennis and pickleball courts nationwide, along with elevated dining, social and competitive events, fitness centers, spas, pools with resort-style amenities, and premier event venues. Professional tournaments grace the courses each year, including the ClubCorp Classic at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas; AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas; Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio; and the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club in Houston, Texas.

City Clubs – 32 city and sports clubs bring together professionals from diverse backgrounds with the purpose of fostering true connections, building future leaders and creating outstanding experiences. Located in downtown centers and business districts, the clubs offer an array of amenities that include casual workspaces, dining venues, private boardrooms and event rooms, indoor golf lounges, fitness centers, and indoor racquet courts and pools.

Stadium Clubs – Seven stadium clubs, located inside prominent college football stadiums, offer a private club setting with premium hospitality. Alumni, faculty, fans and the community come together to celebrate the university and sports team, get together for business or meetings, and entertain. Members and guests can enjoy exceptional dining, a social calendar filled with game day fun and other events, private meeting and dining rooms, and casual workspaces.

BigShots Golf – Six locations around the country deliver a tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience welcoming every level of player, with state-of-the-art virtual games and courses, sports bars, outdoor patios, mini golf, private event spaces and climate-controlled tee boxes. Live play capabilities allow play with friends in other cities. Golf lounges at clubs around the country recreate the experience on a smaller scale.

About ClubCorp, soon to be Invited-

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, and six BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and robust programming.

Properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

