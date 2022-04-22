Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program





Maranello (Italy), April 22, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the sixth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 3, 2022 (“Sixth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees

(€)



11/04/2022 EXM 10,671 201.1846 2,146,841.30 12/04/2022 EXM 744 203.2116 151,189.40 13/04/2022 EXM 9,776 202.1722 1,976,435.70 14/04/2022 EXM 2,990 205.0634 613,139.70 19/04/2022 EXM 10,484 202.2067 2,119,935.10 20/04/2022 EXM 5,320 205.4060 1,092,759.80 21/04/2022 EXM 7,390 204.2133 1,509,136.10



Total







- 47,375 202.8377 9,609,437.10

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Sixth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 3, 2022 till April 21, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 50,223,149.45 for No. 263,291 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 9,990,538.84 (Euro 9,133,362.89*) for No. 52,571 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of April 21, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,744,067 common shares equal to 4.18% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until April 21, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,624,349 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, excluding transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 862,777,078.89.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

