The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|4,625,053
|345.13
|1,596,233,290
|19 April 2022
|49,731
|354.28
|17,618,629
|20 April 2022
|35,000
|388.88
|13,610,944
|21 April 2022
|35,000
|408.86
|14,310,027
|22 April 2022
|34,000
|411.53
|13,992,176
|Accumulated under the programme
|4,778,784
|346.48
|1,655,765,066
Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,810,079 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.52% of the share capital.
As of 20 April 2022, Jyske Bank had 65,321,353 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment