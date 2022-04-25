OTC Markets Group Welcomes Data Communications Management Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF), a leading provider of marketing and business communications solutions to companies cross North America, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. DATA Communications Management Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



DATA Communications Management Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “DCMDF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to now trade on the OTCQX Market, in addition to the Toronto Stock Exchange,” said Richard Kellam, President & Chief Executive Officer of DCM. “We believe that trading on the OTCQX Market will provide enhanced visibility for us in the U.S. public markets as well as improved liquidity for our shareholders.”

B. Riley Securities acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For over 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

For further information, visit https://ir.datacm.com/ or contact:

Mr. Richard Kellam

President & Chief Executive Officer

DATA Communications Management Corp.

(905) 791-3151

Mr. James E. Lorimer

Chief Financial Officer

DATA Communications Management Corp.

Tel: (905) 791-3151

ir@datacm.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

