Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Oral Presentations at the Upcoming 2022 IRSF Rett Syndrome Scientific Symposium and the ASCEND National Summit

DALLAS, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced oral presentations at the upcoming International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) Rett Syndrome Scientific Symposium taking place in Nashville, Tennessee April 26 – 27, 2022, and the ASCEND Rett Syndrome National Summit taking place in Nashville, Tennessee April 27 – 30, 2022.



IRSF Scientific Symposium Oral Presentation Details

Safety and Biodistribution Assessment in Non-human Primates (NHPs) of a miniMECP2 AAV9 Vector for Gene-replacement Therapy of Rett Syndrome

Presenter – Dr. Suyash Prasad, Taysha Gene Therapies

Date/Time – Tuesday, April 26th at 3:45 PM Central Time

Rett Syndrome in Adulthood: The Caregiver Perspective

Presenter – Kristin Phillips, Taysha Gene Therapies

Date/Time – Wednesday, April 27th at 2:00 PM Central Time

ASCEND National Summit Oral Presentation Details

Putting Patients at the Center

Presenters – Dr. Suyash Prasad, Taysha Gene Therapies and Emily McGinnis, Taysha Gene Therapies

Date/Time – Thursday, April 28th at 12:45 PM Central Time

Additional details can be found at the IRSF Rett Syndrome Scientific Meeting website and the ASCEND Rett Syndrome National Summit website.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

