OnKure Therapeutics Expands Boulder Footprint with the Opening of a New Research Laboratory

BOULDER, Colo., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing the next generation of oncology precision medicines, today announced that the Company is expanding its operations with the opening of a research laboratory in Boulder, Colorado. The state-of-the-art facility has been designed to support the chemical synthesis and biological assays needed to identify new differentiated oncology candidates to expand the Company’s pipeline.



“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new research laboratory and expansion of our in-house discovery capabilities in support of the Company’s rapid growth trajectory,” said Tony Piscopio, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of OnKure. “Utilizing the team’s medicinal chemistry and cancer biology expertise, this space will allow us to rapidly address scientific challenges in-house and expand on our discovery pipeline while also guiding external research activities. The combination of in-house and outsourced capabilities will allow OnKure to be flexible and responsive in our research efforts as projects and science evolve.”

In addition to the opening of the facility, OnKure is rapidly expanding its team of local industry leaders and is advancing its clinical development strategy, with plans to initiate the Nautilus Phase 1b/2 trial of OKI-179, the Company’s oral Class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, in combination with Pfizer’s MEK inhibitor, binimetinib (MEKTOVI®), in patients with advanced NRAS-mutated melanoma shortly. The Company has also selected and is exploring several oncology targets to expand its growing pipeline, with the goal of filing two or more Investigational New Drug applications in the next three years.

Dr. Piscopio continued: “OnKure has entered a new stage of growth and is taking the necessary steps to support our current and future pipeline of precision oncology candidates. By establishing our team and infrastructure, we are laying the foundation necessary to achieve our upcoming clinical and corporate milestones. We are proud to be a part of this innovative Boulder biotech hub – which is full of talent and has a history of groundbreaking science – and look forward to making our mark.”

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancer. Using its proven structure-based drug design approach, the Company is building a robust pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal tolerability and efficacy. OnKure is currently developing its lead clinical candidate, OKI-179, an oral, selective Class I HDAC inhibitor, for the treatment of both hematological and solid tumors.

For more information, please visit www.onkuretherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

