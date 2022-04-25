Farm Management Canada’s Agricultural Excellence (AgEx) Conference is going HYBRID in 2022

English French

OTTAWA, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farm Management Canada’s flagship Agricultural Excellence Conference (AgEx) is taking place this year from November 22-24, 2022, in the beautiful mountain village of Canmore, Alberta. AgEx is the only Conference in Canada dedicated to bringing together industry thought leaders and farm management enthusiasts hungry for new ideas and opportunities to take their businesses to the next level. The Conference focuses on building the business acumen of Canada’s farmers.



“We welcome anyone and everyone from farmers to advisors, academia, organizations, private industry, and government from across Canada and around the world,” says Denise Robertson, Conference manager. “Join us to exchange expertise and insights to continue to position Canada’s farmers for success through farm management excellence!”

This year’s Conference theme, Reaching New Heights, is a celebration of the opportunities ahead for Canadian agriculture and acknowledging and embracing the farm business management practices that provide the foundation for success.

For the first time ever, Farm Management Canada will be hosting a hybrid event allowing participants to attend in-person in Canmore, Alberta or to join virtually. Having both a physical meeting place and a virtual platform provides the best of both worlds. The in-person event includes a variety of keynote presentations, concurrent workshops, panel discussions, the national farm business resource showcase. networking with Canada’s farm business thought leaders and Farm Management Canada’s 30th anniversary banquet. If you can’t join us in person, you can join us on our virtual platform, where we will host the keynote presentations and panel discussions live, while also providing access to on-demand sessions and and online resource library.

Come early to Alberta and join us for an exclusive tour of Hilton Ventures Farm and Origin Malting and Brewing Co.!

Head over to AgExcellenceConference.ca to check out our full Agenda and register for AgEx2022!

About Farm Management Canada

A national umbrella for Canadian farm business management activity, Farm Management Canada is the only organization devoted exclusively to the development and delivery of advanced business management information, tools and resources to position Canada's farmers for success. Our programs and activities are made possible through support from generous sponsors and supporters including Government, private industry, the non-profit sector and academia.

For more information contact:

Denise Robertson

Project Manager

Farm Management Canada

Denise.Robertson@fmc-gac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5e1016f-3a2b-45f0-ae9b-8d7c384ca282



