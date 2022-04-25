authID.ai to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9

Conference call and webcast to follow at 5:30 p.m. EDT

LONG BEACH, NY , April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 9, after market close. Following the earnings release, authID.ai Chief Executive Officer Tom Thimot, and Chief Financial Officer Stu Stoller will host a webcast and conference call at 5.30 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To listen to the webcast and view the presentation, investors can follow this link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3sjqwpia .

The slides can also be accessed via authID.ai’s Investor Relations web page at: https://investors.authid.ai/

To participate in the live call, investors can use the following dial in numbers with the Conference ID: 8076654:

US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (844) 281-3631

US/CANADA Participant International Dial-In Number: (225) 239-4724

A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days, through May 16 at 5:30pm EDT, by dialing: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and referencing Conference ID: 8076654. The presentation will also be available for 90 days on the IR section of the company’s website.

About authID.ai

authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID), formerly Ipsidy, provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. authID.ai’s suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions frictionlessly eliminate passwords through a consent-based facial matching system. authID’s mission is to enable every organization to recognize their customers, workforce, and other users instantly, without friction or loss of privacy. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID.ai aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their customers. We Are Digital Identity. For more information, go to www.authid.ai .

Investor Relations Contacts:

Grace DeFries

authID.ai SVP, Marketing Communications &

Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai

Ina McGuinness

The Bliss Group

(805) 427-1372