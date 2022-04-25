ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
18-Apr-22- - -
19-Apr-2260,154€556.01€33,445,978.91
20-Apr-22---
21-Apr-2227,129€592.19€16,065,595.76
22-Apr-2228,466€571.49€16,268,131.12

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

