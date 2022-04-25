Teladoc Health Names Physician Innovator Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella as Chief Medical Officer

PURCHASE, NY, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, has named Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella as chief medical officer to lead enterprise clinical strategy, quality and research. Dr. Raman-Tangella will focus on a number of critical areas for the company including health equity, clinical evidence and best practice, and physician training. For more than two decades Dr. Raman-Tangella has focused on leveraging science, data, technology, and partnerships to create healthcare solutions aimed at disease prevention, personalized patient experiences and healthcare access for all.



“We are excited to welcome Vidya to the Teladoc Health team to lead our enterprise clinical strategy, policy and quality efforts and partner with our engineering and product teams to pursue innovation that drives better health outcomes,” said Jason Gorevic, Teladoc Health chief executive officer. “Her background as a physician combined with her expertise and belief in the power of data to treat, cure and save lives make Vidya the perfect leader for our clinical vision and to further our mission to deliver the best-possible care when and where it’s needed.”

Dr. Raman-Tangella joins Teladoc Health from Amazon subsidiary, Amazon Web Services (AWS), where she served as general manager of healthcare and life sciences solutions. At AWS, she led the strategy and vision for healthcare solutions and helped establish a formal function to develop a portfolio of technology and data-driven solutions for the healthcare ecosystem. Prior to that, Dr. Raman-Tangella held leadership roles at healthcare companies including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Johnson & Johnson, and United Healthcare, where she led the design of integrated health and wellness solutions for employers and healthcare plans.

“Becoming a doctor was an eye-opening experience, where I quickly noticed many illnesses were preventable, and that information and communication played a powerful role in managing health and treating disease,” said Dr. Raman-Tangella. “This revelation led me to focus my career on using innovation, data-driven insights, and technology to enhance patient experience and health outcomes, things Teladoc Health does continuously. I look forward to joining such a talented team focused on breaking down barriers to optimize health and care and deliver whole-person virtual care around the world.”

Dr. Raman-Tangella starts her new role effective April 25, 2022 and will report to Teladoc Health CEO Jason Gorevic.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Contact

Carolyn W. Edwards

carolyn.edwards@teladochealth.com

+1 321-795-1952

Source: Teladoc Health, Inc. – General

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be1118cb-23a1-40bb-8a4f-ab26682c9b28