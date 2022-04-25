English French

JCDecaux wins 15-year exclusive advertising street furniture contract with Aalborg in Denmark with a strong focus on sustainability

Paris, 25 April 2022 - JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that its Danish JV company AFAJCDecaux won the 15-year exclusive street furniture contract with Aalborg which is the third largest city in Denmark. This agreement which will start on 1/08/2024 includes both analog and digital advertising faces with the possibility to display full motion content in the pedestrian area.

The new eco-friendly range of equipment with a high degree of recyclability includes bus-shelters equipped with sensors increasing the light intensity when passengers are around as well as a new specific Plusbus shelter designed by the renowned Danish Architect Knud Holscher for the new BRT public transport system and automatic public toilets.

The maintenance of all street furniture will be performed exclusively with electric scooters and hybrid vehicles.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are very pleased to continue our long-term partnership with Aalborg which started in 1992. With 90% of the awarding criteria based on quality of design, maintenance and functionality, Aalborg is a very good example of street furniture’s positive contribution to carbon neutrality. This is why Denmark is one of the most advanced country in the reduction of carbon emissions.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AAA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , Linkedin , Facebook , Instagram and Youtube .

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment