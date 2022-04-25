Worldline - 2021 Universal Registration Document available

English French

2021 Universal Registration Document available

Paris La Défense, April 25, 2022 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a leader in the payments industry, today announces the filing of its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and in French version on Monday, April 25, 2022, under number D.22-0342.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the Company’s website at the following address worldline.com in the Investors section and on the website of the AMF at the following address: amf-france.org.

This Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company, the information related to Statutory Auditors’ remuneration as well as the reports from the Statutory Auditors.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Laurent Marie

+33 7 84 50 18 90

laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d’Amécourt

+33 6 75 51 41 47

benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

Communication

Sandrine van der Ghinst

+32 499 585 380

sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander

+33 7 72 25 96 04

helene.carlander@worldline.com

About Worldline



Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is a global leader in the payments industry and the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and acquirers. Powered by 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and innovative solutions fostering their growth. Services offered by Worldline include instore and online commercial acquiring, highly secure payment transaction processing and numerous digital services. In 2021 Worldline generated a proforma revenue close to 4 billion euros. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

