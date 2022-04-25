ACWA Spring Conference Explores Top California Water Issues

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) will host its 2022 Spring Conference & Exhibition May 4-5 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento.



Keynote speakers will include Martha Guzman, Regional Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 9, which includes California. She will speak during the conference’s opening breakfast on May 4. A.G. Kawamura, an Orange County grower and former Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, will deliver the keynote address during the conference’s luncheon on May 5.

Conference attendees will learn about the latest developments in innovations, strategies and tactics along with state and federal policy making on a variety of essential topics, such as drought response, infrastructure investment and regulatory affairs. Specific program topics range from a discussion on examples of innovation among water agencies and water agencies’ role in protecting communities from wildfires to lessons learned from the previous drought.

The conference will be fully in-person. Video recordings of selected programs and speeches will be available in mid-May.

The full conference program with event dates and specific times is available online. News media interested in attending can make arrangements by contacting ACWA Communications Director Heather Engel at heathere@acwa.com or by calling (760) 217-0627.

WHAT: ACWA 2022 Spring Conference & Exhibition WHEN: Wednesday, May 4 – Thursday, May 5 WHERE: SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, 1401 K Street, Sacramento

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 460 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

