ALSTOM SA: Alstom statement – Request for arbitration

Alstom statement – Request for arbitration

26 April 2022 – Alstom confirms that it has filed a request for arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce regarding its purchase of Bombardier Transportation.

The claim is against Bombardier Inc. and relates to the breach of certain contractual provisions of the sale and purchase agreement dated September 16, 2020.

As arbitration proceedings are confidential, Alstom will not make further comments during such legal proceeding.





Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com



