Press Release

Nokia next-gen PON solution powers fiber optic network in Lucerne

Nokia fiber solution enables Energie Wasser Luzern to bring new ultra-broadband and smart metering services to business and residential customers

Next-generation broadband access solution offers futureproof support capabilities and technology selection flexibility

26 April 2022

Espoo, Finland - Nokia announced today that the Swiss energy services company, Energie Wasser Luzern (ewl), has deployed its next-generation PON fiber solution. Nokia is replacing the legacy network with the latest fiber access technology, providing a single network for business and residential customers, as well as for smart metering services. ewl selected this solution in collaboration with its subsidiary arcade solutions ag to meet the growing demand for more capacity, faster speeds, and world-class broadband services for its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in Lucerne, Switzerland.

As Lucerne’s energy services company, ewl has delivered a modernized infrastructure for the fiber network’s approximately 12,000 buildings, which are all connected to fiber for high-quality broadband services and smart metering, including water and electrical power measurement. In addition to providing these services to businesses and residential customers, not just within Lucerne but also to its suburbs, ewl will empower new economic opportunities and market competition.

Nokia has deployed its 7360 ISAM FX series high-capacity fiber access nodes which support GPON and XGS-PON technologies to deliver uncompromised performance and capacity to meet the needs of residential and business customers. The solution is ready for a smooth evolution to 25G PON and software-defined access networks (SDAN), which will futureproof the network. In addition, Nokia is providing professional services support for installation and maintenance.

Samuel Schnyder, CMO for arcade solutions, said: “We needed a new access infrastructure based on modern PON technologies to meet ewl’s current and future requirements as a city network provider for Lucerne. We were challenged to provide services not only for residential and business customers, but also for smart metering over the same infrastructure. Nokia was able to provide us with a single solution that addressed different customer requirements in terms of QoS and bandwidth, and the required security regulations for smart metering.”

Dominique Verhulst, global head of Utilities business for Nokia, said: “As a modern energy services company that is broadening its offering with advanced metering and Internet services, ewl’s need for fast and reliable broadband is very high. ewl is a leader in this space, so we are excited to work with them to bring our expertise in building, operating, and renewing similar city networks from across Europe and North America."

Nokia is currently ranked #1 by Dell’Oro Group in global XGS-PON shipments with more than 45% market share by end 2021. Nokia has more than 75 XGS-PON and more than 300 GPON customer deployments worldwide.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to over 2200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. Leading enterprises across industries are leveraging decades of Nokia experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical and wireless networks on the planet.

