EnviroGold Global Executes MoU with Industry-Leading Mine Services Company to Commission Metal Production & Operate the Company’s Hellyer Tailings Reprocessing Project

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company“), a Clean Technology Company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular-resource economy through the production of Metals Without Mining, is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MoU”) with CIMIC Group’s mineral processing company, Sedgman Pty Limited (“Sedgman”). With impeccable safety & environmental credentials, Sedgman is a leading provider of mineral processing and associated infrastructure solutions to the global resource industry providing multi-disciplinary, engineering, project delivery and operations services.



Subject to final negotiations scheduled to conclude as early as the end of April 2022, EnviroGold Global expects to engage Sedgman to construct, commission metal production and operate the Company’s Hellyer Tailings Reprocessing Project in Tasmania, Australia (the “Hellyer Project”).

The MoU between EnviroGold Global and Sedgman is expected to have an immediate, positive impact on the Hellyer Project, leveraging Sedgman’s 40+yr expertise in project delivery, engineering and procurement services, to accelerate implementation of EnviroGold Global’s proprietary flowsheet for the Hellyer Tailings (link).

The Hellyer Tailings contain 634k oz Gold, 22.9M oz Silver and 419k tonnes Copper-Lead-Zinc with grades of 2.60 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag, 2.33% Zn, 3.01% Pb and 0.19% Cu Contained in 6.37Mt of Measured & Indicated and 1.21Mt of Inferred Resources detailed in a 2020 JORC Historical Estimate.

Commenting on the Sedgman MoU, EnviroGold Global CEO, Dr. Mark Thorpe, said, “We are thrilled to deliver on another major commitment to our stakeholders by engaging a world-class firm like Sedgman as a strategic operating partner for our Hellyer Project. With global scale, impeccable credentials, and decades of experience as an industry leader, Sedgman is an outstanding operating partner for our Company. We look forward to commencing work with Sedgman to advance metal production at our Hellyer Tailings Project.”

Nothing in the MoU or this news release shall constitute or be deemed or construed as constituting or creating the relationship of corporation, partnership, joint venture, or of principal and agent, or any other legal entity between the Parties, other than as expressly contained in the MoU.

Additional Information on the Hellyer TSF Tailings Historical Estimate

The Hellyer TSF tailings have been extensively studied by EnviroGold Global and HGM. A “historical estimate” was completed in November 2020 in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) for the Hellyer TSF tailings for NQ Minerals Plc (“NQM”), the parent company of HGM. This historical estimate was completed by independent mining consultants CSA Global (UK) Limited and reported in a JORC Competent Persons Report (NQM, 2020), which can be sourced from NQM’s corporate website (see link below). The Hellyer TSF historical estimate reported 6.37 Mt of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 1.21 Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources with gross metal grades of 2.60 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag, 2.33% Zn, 3.01% Pb and 0.19% Cu (Table 1).

Table 1: Hellyer TSF Historical JORC Mineral Resource Estimate – metal tonnes and ounces (gross total only) all attributable to NQM (depleted to August 31, 2020) JORC

Mineral Resource

Category

Historical Mineral Resource Estimate – Hellyer TSF (NQM, 2020) Tonnes Zn (t) Pb (t) Ag (oz) Au (oz) Cu (t) Measured 1,550,000 53,300 53,400 4,893,400 135,000 3,100 Indicated 4,820,000 111,300 143,000 14,634,500 398,600 8,600 Inferred 1,210,000 12,100 31,500 3,345,600 100,000 2,300 Total 7,570,000 176,700 228,000 22,873,600 633,600 14,000

Historical Estimate Notes:

The Hellyer TSF historical estimate was completed in accordance with the 2012 Australasian Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (“JORC 2012 Code”) and reported in a JORC Competent Persons Report for NQM dated November 11, 2020 for the “Hellyer Tailings Retreatment Project, Tasmania” (link to source: nqminerals.com)

No lower cut-off reporting grade was applied.

Metal tonnages and ounces rounded from calculated values. Gross metal grades include 2.60 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag, 2.33% Zn, 3.01% Pb and 0.19% Cu.



This historical estimate is considered relevant as it appears to demonstrate the potential tonnages and grades and reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction for the Hellyer TSF tailings. However, EnviroGold Global cautions readers that this historical estimate was not completed using 2014 CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves and is not supported by a technical report completed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). In addition, under the JORC (2012) Code standards, Measured, Indicated, and Inferred mineral resource tonnages can be combined, which is not permitted under NI 43-101. A Qualified Person (“QP”) has not done sufficient work to classify this historical estimate as current mineral resources and EnviroGold Global is not treating this historical estimate as current mineral resources. A significant amount of work is required to verify the historical estimate as current resources including: (1) upgrading the geological model with any additional drilling data and mining depletions on the tailings since the historical estimate was completed, (2) a QP completing a full data verification of historical drill hole sampling procedures, analytical results, and metallurgical test results, and (3) additional bench-scale and field metallurgical test work to determine reprocessing and recovery characteristics using EnviroGold Global’s proprietary tailings reprocessing technology. EnviroGold Global is not aware of any additional historical estimates for the Hellyer TSF tailings.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Ian Hodkinson, MAIG RPGeo, Chief Geologist of EnviroGold Global, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global (CSE: NVRO) (OTCQB: ESGLF) (FSE: YGK), is a CleanTech company dedicated to creating shareholder value while establishing ESG & circular economy leadership by profitably reprocessing & remediating mine waste (tailings) to recover precious, critical & strategic metals – including gold, silver, copper & nickel. Led by CEO Dr. Mark Thorpe, the Company is strategically positioned to earn and maintain social license while capitalizing the estimated US$ 3.4 trillion of in situ metal value in global tailings. Dr. Thorpe is also the Chairman of the Canadian Mining Innovation Council.

The Company’s commercial strategy involves identifying, qualifying and developing tailings reprocessing opportunities, generally targeting tailings sites with at least 6M metric tonnes of tailings and gross recoverable metal value of $124/tonne of tailings. The Company has reviewed over 300 global tailings sites to date and through further market segmentation has identified potential targets exceeding US$10 billion in gross recoverable metal value.

EnviroGold Global acquires the metal recovery rights to tailings sites by leveraging a profit share business model to create an attractive value proposition for site owners. The Company’s low-CAPEX business model is designed to generate high free-cash flow & high target IRR while eliminating the risks of traditional exploration and extraction. The Company expects to produce metals with a carbon footprint up to 96% lower than conventional metal producers while reducing the environmental footprint of legacy mining.

As of January 2022, the Company has eight major projects in its global project pipeline including two major projects under definitive contracts and six additional major projects at various stages of commercial negotiation and detailed technical/economic review.

The Company expects to commence production of precious metals (gold and silver), clean energy metals and battery metals (copper, lead, zinc) in 2022 and is targeting seven major projects in commercial production by 2025.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website (link) and publicly available corporate presentation (link)

Further Information

Dr. Mark B. Thorpe

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 416 777 6720

Email: mark.thorpe@envirogoldglobal.com

Juan Carlos Giron Jr.

Sr. Vice President

Telephone: +1 416 777 6720

Email: juan.giron@envirogoldglobal.com

Website: www.EnviroGoldGlobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. There is no relationship between the Company and the World Resources Institute or the Greenhouse Gas Portal and nothing in this news release should be interpreted as suggesting an endorsement by the World Resources Institute or the Greenhouse Gas Portal.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, earnings guidance, economic guidance, operational guidance and future capital spending amounts. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Graphical representations included in this news release are approximate representations which may vary from defined regulatory boundaries.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected terms of the Hellyer Tailings Reprocessing Project and its completion, the Company’s working relationship with the owner(s) of the Hellyer Tailings, the economic viability of the Hellyer Tailings Reprocessing Project and statements regarding any residual precious metals as a by-product of the remediation, the Company’s expansion of its reprocessing pipeline, and the Company’s ability to accelerate the world’s transition to a circular resource economy. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing industry; continued approval of the Company’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of clean technology and mining waste reprocessing technology; and the continued growth of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the Company’s inability to accelerate the world’s transition to a circular resource economy, the risks associated with assessing metallurgical recovery rates from mine tailings and waste and related volumetric assessments, the risks associated with the mining and mining waste recycling industry in general; increased competition in the clean technology and waste reprocessing market; the potential unviability of the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing market; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to clean technology and mining waste reprocessing; risks associated with a potential collapse in the value of clean technology and waste reprocessing; and risks relating to the Company’s potential inability to expand its reprocessing pipeline.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.