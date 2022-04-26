authID.ai Names Annie Pham Chief Financial Officer; Stuart Stoller to Retire

Annie Pham to Assume CFO Role with 20+ Years of Corporate Finance Experience.

Stuart Stoller to Retire after Decades of Corporate Service.

LONG BEACH, NY, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, today announced that Annie Pham will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer, in June, following the planned retirement of Stuart Stoller, who has served as authID’s CFO since 2017. To help ensure a smooth transition, Ms. Pham will work closely with Mr. Stoller, who will continue with the Company in an advisory capacity.

“During his tenure at authID.ai, Stu provided invaluable contributions to shaping our mission and building the needed infrastructure to support our growth and in particular, our uplisting to Nasdaq in August 2021, as well as our recent raise of more than $22 million in funding," said Tom Thimot, authID’s Chief Executive Officer. “Stu has had a pre-eminent career at both public and private companies including many years at such leading organizations as the New York Times and Macy’s, and we were fortunate that he decided to join us at authID.ai. On behalf of our entire team, I want to thank Stu for his diligent work and dedication, and wish him well."

Thimot continued, "I also want to welcome Annie as she prepares to join authID as our next CFO. Over the course of Annie’s career, she has demonstrated acumen across all aspects of finance, particularly with software, subscription, and SaaS business models, where she has scaled teams and best practices in finance to support billions of dollars in rapid revenue growth at major corporations. Additionally, she brings broad experience in public company and SEC reporting, secondary offerings, and complex accounting transactions. We look forward to Annie joining the authID.ai team to help us advance to the next level of growth and market leadership.”

“I look forward to joining the authID team at an important stage in its lifecycle when all aspects of product, sales and finance look to collaborate closely to achieve the Company’s business goals,” said Annie Pham. “I am excited to help execute authID’s growth strategy, ensure strong risk and capital management, and drive value for our customers and shareholders.”

About Annie Pham

Pham has served in senior finance leadership roles in the technology sector, most recently at SonicWall, Inc, where she served as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer from 2017 to the present. While at SonicWall, Pham built a world class team of over thirty members after the company’s spin-off from Dell/Quest.

From 2014 to 2017, Pham served as Vice President of Finance at Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (acquired by MACOM Technology Solutions Holding), where among her duties, she was responsible for preparing Board materials, and quarterly close and external reporting, and leading business decision support analyses and international business forecasts.

From 2008 to 2014, Pham served as Director, Assistant Corporate Controller at Broadcom (formerly Avago), where she managed a global team and oversaw the China and Malaysia business unit. Pham led multiple secondary offerings ranging from $400-$700 million, and oversaw key integration efforts related to the $6.6 billion acquisition of LSI, Inc. She scaled Avago’s global financial function to meet the requirements of a publicly traded and high-growth company with revenues growing from $1+billion to $2+billion over a three-year period.

Early in her career she worked at several public accounting firms, with her last position as an audit manager at Deloitte & Touche in San Jose, California, and as a Manager of Revenue Accounting at Hewlett Packard in Palo Alto, California.

Pham earned her MBA at the University of Sydney, Australia, and a B.A. in Economics and Accounting at the National Economics University, Vietnam. She is a Licensed Certified Public Accountant (active) in the state of California.

About authID.ai

authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID), formerly Ipsidy, provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. Our suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions frictionlessly eliminate passwords through consent-based facial matching. Our vision is to enable every organization to “Recognise Your Customer” instantly, without friction or loss of privacy. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID.ai aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their customers. We Are Digital Identity. For more information, go to www.authid.ai

