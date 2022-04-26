Altaley Mining Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 3rd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altaley Mining Corporation (TSXV: ATLY, OTCQX: ATLYF, FSE: TSGA), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on its two producing mines in Mexico today announced that Ralph Shearing, CEO/President will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 3rd, 2022.



DATE: May 3rd, 2022

TIME: 1:00 to 1:30 pm EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/38xwr5Z



Available for 1x1 meetings: May 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Began pre-production at recently completed Tahuehueto mine in Durango, Mexico

Addition of copper concentrate circuit at its Campo Morado mine in Guerrero, Mexico

About Altaley Mining Corporation

Altaley Mining Corporation is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver, and base metal mining projects.

Altaley's Tahuehueto mining project is in north-western Durango State, Mexico where construction has been advanced to more than 95% of completion on its 1,000 tonne per day processing facility and related mine infrastructure to initiate production of gold, silver, lead, and zinc in concentrates at Tahuehueto. The Company began pre-production in April 2022 and will be ramping up to full production capacity during Q2-Q3 2022.

Campo Morado is an operating polymetallic base metal mine with mining and milling equipment currently producing at an average of 2,200 tonnes per day and is currently estimated to be Mexico's 6th largest zinc producer.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Altaley Mining Corporation

Glen Sandwell

Corporate Communications Manager

604-684-8071

ir@altaleymining.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com