Sale of cargo vessel Sea Wind

Tallinn Swedish Line Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, has concluded an agreement with Rudniki Shipping Ltd for the sale of the cargo vessel Sea Wind. The vessel, which will discontinue operations on the Baltic Sea, will be delivered to the buyer today.

The 1972 built Sea Wind operated the Muuga-Vuosaari cargo route which will now be operated by the cargo vessel Regal Star. Until the change Regal Star operated on the Paldiski-Kapellskär cargo route alongside the cargo vessel Sailor.

Parties have agreed on the confidentiality of the terms of the agreement. The profit and cash flow from the sale of the vessel is not significant to the consolidated results of AS Tallink Grupp.



