Turning Point of Tampa Recognizes Alcohol Awareness Month 2022

Tampa, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcohol Awareness Month began in 1987 and was formerly funded through the National Council on Alcoholism and Dependence (NCADD). Each April, it will raise awareness in the community and help explain how to prevent and treat an important national health problem. The project aspires to decrease the social stigma that exists with alcohol and to educate people about how the disease is dealt with by providing information to family members as well as direct contact with people afflicted.

History of Alcohol Awareness Month

April 2022 is alcohol awareness. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is the new driving force for celebrating Alcohol Awareness Month.

For the past thirty-four years, NCADD (National Council for Alcohol and Drug Dependence) was the main sponsor for Alcohol Awareness Month. NCADD was founded by Marty Mann.

Marty believed alcoholism runs in the family, and education of the disease was essential.

These three ideas were formed from the basis of her message:

Alcoholism is a disease and the alcoholic a sick person. The alcoholic can be helped and is worth helping. Alcoholism is a public health problem and therefore a public responsibility.

Ms. Mann passed away in 1980, her organization continued on strong. Among its accomplishments were:

successfully defining alcohol use disorder as a disease and having it adopted as such by the American Medical Association

Advocation for alcohol use disorder to be covered by health insurance so that more people could afford to seek treatment,

NCADD created the first Employee Assistance Program, a now widespread way of helping employees suffering from addiction.

And in 1987, they established Alcohol Awareness Month to spread awareness about binge drinking and alcohol use disorder.

Alcohol Addiction

Alcohol addiction is one of the nation’s biggest health issues. Underage drinking, and alcohol related causes such as traffic fatalities are the third leading cause of death.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism’s article on facts and statistics of those who drink alcohol in the United States “An estimated 95,000 people (approximately 68,000 men and 27,000 women) die from alcohol-related causes annually, making alcohol the third-leading preventable cause of death in the United States. The first is tobacco, and the second is poor diet and physical inactivity.”

Florida averages one alcohol-related death for every 2,498 adults over 18 or 4.0 deaths for every 10,000 adults. 6,903 annual deaths attributable to excessive alcohol use. (National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, 2022).

In 2021 Hillsborough County, Florida, 261 alcohol impaired driving deaths out of 1,003 total driving deaths. Preventable death from alcohol abuse cases would have saved 26%. (County Health Rankings and Roadmap)

Alcoholism and Drug Dependence

Alcohol remains the number one drug of choice for the teens in America. Alcohol dependence is more likely to be the cause of killing a teen than all illegal drugs combined.

Direct engagement with Alcohol Awareness Month will help increase awareness in your local community. April is alcohol awareness, so encourage your community to host events and have alcohol free days to increase public awareness and educate people about programs for addiction and prevention of alcoholism.

The month-long campaign kicks off an Alcohol-Free Weekend to raise public awareness about the use of alcoholism and drug dependence.

Raising awareness for one of the nation’s biggest health issues can help those suffering alcohol abuse find help.

What is Binge Drinking?

Binge drinking is usually more than five drinks of alcohol in an excessive amount within a short period of time.

What is Heavy Drinking?

The CDC states “For men, heavy drinking is typically defined as consuming 15 drinks or more per week. For women, heavy drinking is typically defined as consuming 8 drinks or more per week.”

Alcohol Awareness Month Aims to Stop Drinking

A better understanding of alcohol abuse causes can be found at national events such as alcohol awareness month.

Alcohol awareness month aims to stop drinking for various times, for a weekend, or a one month period. Alcoholism is a preventable disease. Together we can model responsibility and take away the social stigma to stop drinking altogether if that is a person’s choice.

Quality Alcohol Addiction Treatment

Turning Point of Tampa has been a treatment provider to those who suffer from addiction, eating disorders and dual diagnosis. Our drug and alcohol rehab program at our residential treatment center is designed for individuals struggling with a drug or alcohol use disorder.

At Turning Point of Tampa we emphasize community, and utilize a combination of clinical approaches. We offer a safe, sober, supportive environment. Utilizing the twelve-step philosophy, we place an emphasis on the physical, emotional, spiritual, and environmental factors of the whole person.

Nationally Recognized Leader

Turning Point of Tampa is a nationally-recognized leader in the field of inpatient or residential treatment. We provide an opportunity for recovery to every client and instill the promise of hope for a better life. We nurture an atmosphere where employees and clients feel empowered and respected during the recovery process.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/turning-point-of-tampa-recognizes-alcohol-awareness-month-2022/