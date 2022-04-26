Smart Agriculture Market Size to Surpass US$ 43.37 Bn by 2030

London, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent Report Study on “Smart Agriculture Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022 – 2030”.



Using new technologies, smart agriculture enables farmers to grow crops more efficiently. Growing technical breakthroughs and the adoption of novel technologies are two significant reasons driving the global smart agriculture market forward. Over the projected period, technologies such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning are offering attractive chances for the worldwide smart agriculture market's growth and development.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1649

Growing government initiatives for the use of latest and innovative technologies are another factor propelling the global smart agriculture market forward. Furthermore, governments in many emerging and developed regions are granting tax breaks to market participants in the smart agricultural sector. Furthermore, the government is heavily investing in the worldwide smart agriculture market's expansion.

Report Scope Details Market Size in 2021 USD 18.12 Billion CAGR 10.2% from 2022 to 2030 Livestock Monitoring Segment Market Share in 2021 22% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered AG Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction Inc., Autonomous Solutions Inc., Deers& Company, DroneDeploy, Farmers Edge Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, The Climate Corporation, DeLaval Inc.

Report Highlights

On the basis of agriculture type, livestock monitoring segment holds the largest market share in the global smart agriculture market. Farmers can use livestock monitoring to monitor and track the health of their animals. It also aids in the maintenance of animal production data records. Technological advancements and rising demand for dairy products are also driving the expansion of the livestock monitoring segment.





On the basis of offering, software segment holds the largest market share in the global smart agriculture market. The segment’s expansion is being fueled by increasing technical advancements and the adoption of novel technologies. Cloud based and web-based software is deployed in smart agriculture devices. For farmers and cattle, this software aids in data collecting, tracking, and monitoring.





On the basis of application, precision farming application segment holds the largest market share in the global smart agriculture market. Precision farming aids in the monitoring of agricultural yields. It also uses precise technologies to track fields. The increased environmental concerns and water scarcity have led the segment’s growth.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1649

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for smart agriculture market in terms of region.The U.S. is dominating the smart agriculture market in the North America region. The expanding government initiatives and favorable rules for the advancement of the agriculture sector are credited with the rise of the smart agriculture market in the North American area. Furthermore, the government of this region is offering subsidies and tax breaks to encourage the growth of the smart agriculture sector. All of these reasons are propelling the smart agriculture market in North America to new heights.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the smart agriculture market.Growing government initiatives for the agriculture industry is driving the growth of the smart agriculture market in the Asia-Pacific region. Countries like Singapore, Japan, and India are working hard to expand the smart agricultural business in this region. As a result, the surge in organic agriculture acceptance is also driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific smart agriculture market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing research and development activities

The government of emerging and established regions is constantly working towards the growth of global smart agriculture market. The government of such regions is heavily investing in research and development activities for the development of smart agriculture market. In addition, market players are also doing research for launching new products in the market. As a result, growing research and development activities are driving the growth of global smart agriculture market during the forecast period.

Restraints

Lack of adequate resources and infrastructure

The infrastructural development in agriculture sector is very important. But in some of the developing and underdeveloped regions lack in such resources. Moreover, these regions do not have proper policies in terms of agriculture industry development. Not even government is working towards this concern. Thus, lack of adequate resources and infrastructure restricts the growth and development of global smart agriculture market.

Opportunities

Growing technological advancements

The advance technologies are used for efficient use of smart agriculture equipment and techniques. The technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, internet of things, and data management software are used widely for the development of smart agriculture market. This is also helping farmers with increased yield and productivity. As a result, growing technological advancements are creating new opportunities for the growth of global smart agriculture market over the forecast period.

Challenges

Growing concerns regarding data management

The information and data obtained through smart agriculture software and tools is very confidential and crucial in nature. The data which is recorded using smart agriculture tools helps farmers with accurate decision making. Therefore, this data should be managed properly. But there are no strict regulations or guidelines regarding data management. Thus, growing concerns regarding data management is a major challenge for the growth of global smart agriculture market.

Vertical Farming Market Research Report 2021 – 2030





Recent Developments

Agribotix LLC and Hawkins Manufacturing Inc. joined in January 2016 to expand Agribotix’s North American footprint.

Trimble Navigation Ltd. teamed with Precision AG, Avidor High Tech France, and KOREC in November 2016 to strengthen its position in the North American and European markets.

Market Segmentation

By Agriculture Type

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Aquaculture

Precision Forestry

Smart Greenhouse

Others

By Offering

Hardware HVAC system LED grow lights Valves & pumps Sensors & control systems Others

Sensing Devices Soil sensor Water sensors Climate sensors Others

Software Web-based Cloud-based

Services System integration & consulting Maintenance & support Managed services Data services Analytics services Farm operation services Assisted professional services Supply chain management services Climate information services



By Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Aquaculture

Precision Forestry

Smart Greenhouse

Others

By Farm Size

Small

Medium

Large





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1649

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R