2021 Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 25, at the Grocery & Specialty Food West’s gala dinner, awards were presented to the following outstanding Canadian grocers. Established in 1962, the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) awards program recognizes the success of outstanding independent retailers. Independent grocery stores form every region in Canada compete for the title awarded annually in each of the Specialty, Large, Medium & small surface categories. Each store entered is evaluated for retail excellence and rate on its customer service, staff, department management, store layout, merchandising, creativity, cleanliness, and community involvement.



HERITAGE AWARD - Arnold Rands Award

For the best multigenerational grocery store that is privately owned and has been in the same family for at least two generations and in the same community for a minimum of 35 years.

Wayne, Harmina, Peter and Kathy Richmond, 49th Parallel Grocery Ladysmith, Ladysmith, BC

NATIONAL AWARDS – Specialty Category

Gold, silver and bronze awards to the top-scoring entries in specialty food retailing.

SPECIALTY CATEGORY

David C. Parsons Award (GOLD)

Will & Ingrid Willemsen, Tracy Morrow, and Team, Sunripe Sarnia, Sarnia, ON

Silver Award

Market By Longo's - Imperial Plaza Team, Toronto, ON

Bronze Award

Brad McMullen, Christy McMullen and Robert McMullen, Summerhill Market – Bathurst Street, Toronto, ON

NATIONAL AWARDS Large Surface Gold: Scottsdale Centre Team Save-On-Foods - Scottsdale Centre, Delta, BC Silver: Longo's - Yonge & Sheppard Team Longo's - Yonge & Sheppard, Toronto, ON Bronze: Daniel Plouffe Metro Plouffe de Sherbrooke – boul Bourque, Sherbrooke, QC Regional: Darryl Jacques and Team members Freson Bros. Drumheller, Drumheller, AB Medium Surface Gold: Longo’s Liberty Village Team Longo's - Liberty Village, Toronto, ON Silver: Dave Powell, Adam Powell, John Pritchett and John Mercer Powell's - Bay Roberts, Bay Roberts, NL Bronze: Arden Fowler, Devon Crane and Team Stong's Markets - Northwoods, North Vancouver, BC Regional: Cam Bowman and Team members Freson Bros. Hinton Valley, Hinton, AB Small Surface Gold: Urban Fare - Mount Royal Team Urban Fare - Mount Royal, Calgary, AB Silver: Joe Greco, Anthony Greco, Rina Virgilio and Michael Abballe Greco's Fresh Markets - Oak Ridges, Richmond Hill, ON Bronze: Lorraine Coleman and Team Belbin's Grocery, St. John’s, NL Regional: Nesters Market - Kelowna Airport Team Nesters Market - Kelowna Airport, Kelowna, BC

REGIONAL AWARDS: Top-scoring stores from the four Canadian regions in the small, medium and large size categories.

NATIONAL AWARDS: Bronze, silver and gold awards are presented to the top scoring stores in the small, medium and large size categories.

HALL OF FAME James Inglis, Doug Nakano & Team, Blind Bay Village Grocer Ltd, Blind Bay, BC

The award recognizes a store that has demonstrated consistent excellence. A store must win at least three gold awards or one platinum achievement award and two gold awards.

Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) is a non-profit trade association founded in 1962, which continues to be a collaborative community, equipping and enabling independent, franchised and specialty grocers for sustainable success. CFIG is the strong and united voice for the independent grocery retailers to Industry and Government across Canada. CFIG also provides programs that support operational excellence while fostering solid relationships among retailers, distributors and suppliers.

