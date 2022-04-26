Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council Appoints Kate Reynolds McLeod as Interim CEO

BOSTON, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) today announced the appointment of Kate Reynolds McLeod as Interim CEO. McLeod has served as Vice President at MassTLC since 2016 and succeeds departing CEO, Tom Hopcroft, who departs after 17 years with the Council.



“It’s such an exciting time to be part of the Massachusetts tech ecosystem and I am thrilled to be leading an organization whose mission it is to support the companies, people, and innovations that make it all happen,” says McLeod.

Prior to joining MassTLC, McLeod was part of the founding team at ecommerce site The Grommet where she served as Vice President of Discovery. At MassTLC, McLeod has been responsible for all business and financial operations. As Interim CEO, she will lead an energetic, dedicated team while partnering with the organization’s Board of Trustees, composed of industry luminaries, on opportunities to advance the Council’s offerings. The Board of Trustees will launch the search for a permanent CEO in the near future.

According to McLeod, “With a great professional team and forward-thinking trustees, the sky is the limit for MassTLC and our member community. I am thrilled about the possibilities.”

“I am excited for the future of the Council as Kate takes the reigns in this next chapter of growth and innovation,” remarked MassTLC Board Co-chair and Zipcar President Tracey Zhen. “Over the past several years, and in particular the last two, Kate’s operational and leadership skills have shepherded MassTLC through the pandemic and into a perfect spot for this next phase.”

“On behalf of the MassTLC Board of Trustees, we welcome Kate and thank Tom for his work and dedication and look forward to his next chapter.”

About Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC's mission is to accelerate innovation, growth, and the development of an inclusive tech ecosystem in Massachusetts. We do this by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas, and offering our members visibility and a platform to advance their collective interests. More at www.masstlc.org.