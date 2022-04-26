Tenable Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Added 459 new enterprise platform customers and 17 net new six-figure customers.

Revenue of $159.4 million, up 29% year-over-year.

Calculated current billings of $156.5 million, up 31% year-over-year.

GAAP loss from operations of $17.5 million; Non-GAAP income from operations of $12.5 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $32.9 million; Unlevered free cash flow of $32.1 million.



COLUMBIA, Md., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. ("Tenable") (Nasdaq: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We delivered outstanding results in the first quarter highlighted by accelerating top line growth, strong profitability and continued investment in innovation and new product capabilities," said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. "As our customers move toward more complex workloads in the cloud, they demand a cloud security program that effectively identifies, prioritizes and mitigates cyber exposure. We see a significant market opportunity ahead as we deepen our cyber exposure platform investments around identity, cloud, attack surface management, attack path analysis and other compelling analytics."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $159.4 million, a 29% increase year-over-year.

Calculated current billings was $156.5 million, a 31% increase year-over-year.

GAAP loss from operations was $17.5 million, compared to a loss of $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $12.5 million, compared to $13.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss was $24.5 million, compared to a loss of $7.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.22, compared to a loss per share of $0.07 in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was $7.0 million, compared to $14.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.06, compared to $0.13 in the first quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $526.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $512.3 million at December 31, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $32.9 million, compared to $38.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Unlevered free cash flow was $32.1 million, compared to $37.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.



Recent Business Highlights

Added 459 new enterprise platform customers and 17 net new six-figure customers.

Delivered new capabilities for Tenable.cs, our cloud-native application security platform, to help organizations secure cloud resources, container images and cloud assets to provide end-to-end security from code to cloud to workload.

Expanded our Tenable.ep offering by integrating Tenable.ad and Tenable.cs into the platform, resulting in expanded coverage of the attack surface and deeper insights into cyber exposure for our customers.

Published The Threat Landscape Retrospective report to analyze the attack paths and vulnerabilities threat actors favor, plus insights that will help organizations prepare to face the oncoming challenges in 2022.

Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, we currently expect:

Revenue in the range of $162.0 million to $164.0 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $6.0 million to $7.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $1.0 million to $2.0 million, assuming interest expense of $3.5 million and a provision for income taxes of $1.6 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.01 to $0.02.

119.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



For the year ending December 31, 2022, we currently expect:

Calculated current billings in the range of $764.0 million to $772.0 million.

Revenue in the range of $673.0 million to $679.0 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $44.0 million to $48.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $19.5 million to $23.5 million, assuming interest expense of $15.7 million and a provision for income taxes of $8.0 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.16 to $0.20.

119.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

As previously announced today in a separate press release, we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bit Discovery, Inc. (“Bit Discovery”), an external attack surface management company. The acquisition is expected to close in June and, therefore, is not expected to have a significant impact on our financial outlook for Q2 2022. For the second half of the year ending December 31, 2022, revenue is not expected to be significant but we expect Bit Discovery to add $2 million to $3 million of calculated current billings and $2 million to $3 million of non-GAAP net loss. The impact of the acquisition of Bit Discovery is not reflected in our outlook above.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Approximately 40,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business and the global economy. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance the overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We include these non-GAAP financial measures to present our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional comparison of our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, which includes capitalized internal use software. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow plus cash paid for interest and other financing costs. We believe unlevered free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure as it measures the cash that is available to invest in our business and meet our current and future financing needs.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, costs related to the intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction expenses and costs related to the intercompany transfer of acquired intellectual property.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impacts. In addition, we exclude the tax impact and related costs of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities as well as deferred income tax benefits recognized in connection with acquisitions. We use non-GAAP net income to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and costs related to intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities.





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Revenue $ 159,368 $ 123,189 Cost of revenue(1) 34,930 22,073 Gross profit 124,438 101,116 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 81,570 58,635 Research and development(1) 34,290 26,838 General and administrative(1) 26,126 21,445 Total operating expenses 141,986 106,918 Loss from operations (17,548 ) (5,802 ) Interest expense, net (3,326 ) (28 ) Other expense, net (944 ) (66 ) Loss before income taxes (21,818 ) (5,896 ) Provision for income taxes 2,688 1,852 Net loss $ (24,506 ) $ (7,748 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 109,524 104,531

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 1,513 $ 937 Sales and marketing 10,065 6,296 Research and development 6,463 4,156 General and administrative 7,357 5,563 Total stock-based compensation $ 25,398 $ 16,952





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 287,455 $ 278,000 Short-term investments 238,645 234,292 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $423 and $524 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 96,381 136,601 Deferred commissions 40,335 40,311 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 59,415 60,234 Total current assets 722,231 749,438 Property and equipment, net 39,598 36,833 Deferred commissions (net of current portion) 58,928 59,638 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,521 38,530 Acquired intangible assets, net 73,221 71,536 Goodwill 280,574 261,614 Other assets 25,802 31,230 Total assets $ 1,237,875 $ 1,248,819 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 17,057 $ 16,254 Accrued compensation 35,236 54,051 Deferred revenue 404,786 407,498 Operating lease liabilities 3,564 2,320 Other current liabilities 3,162 3,759 Total current liabilities 463,805 483,882 Deferred revenue (net of current portion) 122,722 123,387 Term loan, net of issuance costs (net of current portion) 364,063 364,728 Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion) 53,685 55,046 Other liabilities 6,632 6,463 Total liabilities 1,010,907 1,033,506 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 110,287 and 108,929 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 1,103 1,089 Additional paid-in capital 906,263 869,059 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,363 ) (306 ) Accumulated deficit (679,035 ) (654,529 ) Total stockholders’ equity 226,968 215,313 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,237,875 $ 1,248,819





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (24,506 ) $ (7,748 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,896 2,816 Stock-based compensation 25,398 16,952 Other 1,323 313 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 40,341 32,455 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,463 5,427 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation (18,745 ) (6,003 ) Deferred revenue (3,543 ) (5,648 ) Other current and noncurrent liabilities (765 ) 61 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,862 38,625 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,811 ) (1,061 ) Purchases of short-term investments (60,850 ) (29,361 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments 55,135 31,000 Business combination, net of cash acquired (22,960 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (33,486 ) 578 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on term loan (938 ) — Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 8,882 8,046 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,587 4,015 Other financing activities (3 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 10,528 12,058 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (449 ) (1,068 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,455 50,193 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 278,271 178,463 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 287,726 $ 228,656





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Revenue Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Subscription revenue $ 142,687 $ 107,402 Perpetual license and maintenance revenue 12,873 12,405 Professional services and other revenue 3,808 3,382 Revenue(1) $ 159,368 $ 123,189

_______________

(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 95% and 94% of revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.



Calculated Current Billings Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Revenue $ 159,368 $ 123,189 Add: Deferred revenue (current), end of period 404,786 325,113 Less: Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period(1) (407,635 ) (328,819 ) Calculated current billings $ 156,519 $ 119,483

_______________

(1) Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period for the three months ended March 31, 2022 includes $0.1 million related to Cymptom's deferred revenue at the acquisition date, which is not included in deferred revenue (current) balance at December 31, 2021.



Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 32,862 $ 38,625 Purchases of property and equipment (4,811 ) (1,061 ) Free cash flow(1) 28,051 37,564 Cash paid for interest and other financing costs 4,051 71 Unlevered free cash flow(1) $ 32,102 $ 37,635

________________

(1) Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the periods presented were impacted by:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 Employee stock purchase plan activity $ (4.0 ) $ (5.0 ) Acquisition-related expenses (0.7 ) (1.7 ) Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers (0.8 ) — Tax payment on intra-entity asset transfers (2.7 ) (2.8 )

Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were benefited by approximately $6 million and $5 million, respectively, as a result of the accelerated timing of payments for insurance, professional fees and rent in prior quarters.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Loss from operations $ (17,548 ) $ (5,802 ) Stock-based compensation 25,398 16,952 Acquisition-related expenses 1,341 2,158 Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers 838 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,427 579 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 12,456 $ 13,887 Operating margin (11 ) % (5 ) % Non-GAAP operating margin 8 % 11 %





Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except for per share amounts) 2022 2021 Net loss $ (24,506 ) $ (7,748 ) Stock-based compensation 25,398 16,952 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) 1,066 (4 ) Acquisition-related expenses(2) 1,341 2,158 Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers(3) 838 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets(4) 2,427 579 Tax impact of acquisitions(5) (442 ) — Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfers(6) 843 2,808 Non-GAAP net income $ 6,965 $ 14,745 Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.07 ) Stock-based compensation 0.23 0.16 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) 0.01 — Acquisition-related expenses(2) 0.01 0.02 Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers(3) 0.01 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets(4) 0.02 — Tax impact of acquisitions(5) (0.01 ) — Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfers(6) 0.01 0.03 Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(7) — (0.01 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.13 Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted 109,524 104,531 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 117,155 113,934

________________

(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.

(2) The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses is not material.

(3) The costs related to the intra-entity asset transfer resulted from our internal restructuring of Cymptom.

(4) The tax impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets is included in the tax impact of acquisitions.

(5) The tax impact of acquisitions is related to the deferred tax benefits of the Alsid acquisition.

(6) The tax impact of the intra-entity asset transfers are related to current tax payments based on the applicable Israeli tax rates resulting from our internal restructuring of Cymptom and Indegy in the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(7) An adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.





Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Gross profit $ 124,438 $ 101,116 Stock-based compensation 1,513 937 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,427 579 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 128,378 $ 102,632 Gross margin 78 % 82 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81 % 83 %





Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Sales and marketing expense $ 81,570 $ 58,635 Less: Stock-based compensation 10,065 6,296 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 71,505 $ 52,339 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as % of revenue 45 % 42 %





Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Research and development expense $ 34,290 $ 26,838 Less: Stock-based compensation 6,463 4,156 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 27,827 $ 22,682 Non-GAAP research and development expense as % of revenue 17 % 18 %





Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 General and administrative expense $ 26,126 $ 21,445 Less: Stock-based compensation 7,357 5,563 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 1,341 2,158 Less: Costs related to intra-entity asset transfer 838 — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 16,590 $ 13,724 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as % of revenue 10 % 11 %





The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.

Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from Operations Three Months Ending June 30, 2022 Year Ending December 31, 2022 (in millions) Low High Low High Forecasted loss from operations $ (28.6 ) $ (27.6 ) $ (90.1 ) $ (86.1 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 31.5 31.5 121.2 121.2 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 0.4 0.4 1.7 1.7 Forecasted costs related to intra-entity asset transfers — — 0.8 0.8 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.7 2.7 10.4 10.4 Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations $ 6.0 $ 7.0 $ 44.0 $ 48.0





Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ending June 30, 2022 Year Ending December 31, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Forecasted net loss(1) $ (34.3 ) $ (33.3 ) $ (118.1 ) $ (114.1 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 31.5 31.5 121.2 121.2 Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation 0.4 0.4 2.1 2.1 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 0.4 0.4 1.7 1.7 Forecasted costs related to intra-entity asset transfers — — 0.8 0.8 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.7 2.7 10.4 10.4 Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions (0.3 ) (0.3 ) (1.5 ) (1.5 ) Forecasted tax impact of intra-entity asset transfers 0.6 0.6 2.9 2.9 Forecasted non-GAAP net income $ 1.0 $ 2.0 $ 19.5 $ 23.5 Forecasted net loss per share, diluted(1) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (1.02 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 0.29 0.29 1.09 1.09 Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation — — 0.02 0.02 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses — — 0.01 0.01 Forecasted costs related to intra-entity asset transfers — — 0.01 0.01 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.09 Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Forecasted tax impact of intra-entity asset transfers 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(2) — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.16 $ 0.20 Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, diluted 111.0 111.0 111.5 111.5 Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 119.5 119.5 119.5 119.5

________________

(1) The forecasted GAAP net loss assumes income tax expense of $2.3 million and $11.5 million in the three months ending June 30, 2022 and the year ending December 31, 2022, respectively.

(2) Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.