Tenable to Host EXPOSURE 2026: The First Global Conference Devoted to Exposure Management for the AI Era

COLUMBIA, Md., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced EXPOSURE 2026 , the first global conference fully dedicated to exposure management in the AI era. The event will take place May 19-21, 2026 in Boston.

Exposure management has become essential as organizations confront the largest expansion of the attack surface in decades. Deeply embedded AI tools and highly connected ecosystems, infrastructures and assets, from IT to cloud to OT, have created new exposures at unprecedented speed. EXPOSURE 2026 will bring security leaders together to unify visibility, prioritize what matters and apply both human and AI-driven action to reduce cyber risk.

“The AI era has created both an explosion of new exposures and a powerful new path forward for defenders,” said Mark Thurmond, co-CEO of Tenable. “Security teams cannot keep pace without a unified approach that brings context, analytics and automation together. EXPOSURE 2026 gives leaders clarity and control so they can eliminate risk before it can be exploited and harness the full power of AI to strengthen their defenses.”

The three-day conference opens with an immersive training day that provides foundational principles, real-world frameworks and hands-on experience for building successful exposure management programs that adapt to evolving environments where AI is rapidly reshaping both risk and response.

The conference features visionary keynotes, technical breakouts, hands-on labs and customer-led sessions dedicated to advancing exposure management principles, best practices, policies and frameworks. Dedicated breakout tracks will ensure value for every security persona, including:

CISO sessions: Designed for senior security leaders to navigate rapid AI-driven change, sessions focus on real-world board communication strategies, AI risk accountability and program scale.

Designed for senior security leaders to navigate rapid AI-driven change, sessions focus on real-world board communication strategies, accountability and program scale. Practitioner sessions: Built for the teams on the front lines, sessions explore how to surface exposure across complex environments, automate high-impact workflows and prioritize risk with confidence as AI reshapes both threat patterns and defensive operations.

Built for the teams on the front lines, sessions explore how to surface exposure across complex environments, automate high-impact workflows and prioritize risk with confidence as AI reshapes both threat patterns and defensive operations. AI security sessions: Deep examinations of AI as both a new attack surface and a new defensive tool, featuring shadow AI discovery, securing AI pipelines, evaluating third-party model risks and understanding how AI-accelerated attackers operate.



The conference will convene leaders to define what preemptive security will look like in the AI era, including Tenable’s Co-CEOs Mark Thurmond and Steve Vintz, Chief Product Officer Eric Doerr, Chief Technology Officer Vlad Korsunsky, and Chief Security Officer Bob Huber. They are joined by a powerhouse roster of industry authorities shaping real-world security outcomes. Speakers include Gartner analyst Mitchell Schneider, CISO Jim Nelms of Smithfield Foods, CISO Rick Vadgama of GEICO, CISO Stacey Smith of Gainwell Technologies, Senior Director, Readiness and Proactive Security Jorge Orchilles of Verizon, and Global Head of IT Risk and Security John Schramm of Munich Re.

Registration for EXPOSURE 2026 is now open .

More information about the conference including the agenda, exposure management courses, speakers, venue details and accommodations, is available at: https://events.tenable.com/event/exposure2026/

