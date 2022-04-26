South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LUBBOCK, Texas, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (“City Bank” or the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.3 million, compared to $14.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.78, compared to $0.79 for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.82 for the first quarter of 2021.

Average cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2022 was 23 basis points, compared to 23 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 29 basis points for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to no provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 and provision for loan losses of $89 thousand for the first quarter of 2021.

Loans held for investment grew $16.1 million, or 2.6% annualized, during the first quarter of 2022 as compared to December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.33% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.30% at December 31, 2021 and 0.42% at March 31, 2021.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2022 was 1.47% annualized, compared to 1.50% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 1.66% annualized for the first quarter of 2021.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $20.49 as of March 31, 2022, compared to $21.51 per share as of December 31, 2021 and $19.28 per share as of March 31, 2021.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the first quarter, we grew loans 2.6%, annualized, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, given the typical seasonality we experienced. Importantly, underlying loan demand remains strong as we continue to experience solid momentum across all of our markets. In Lubbock, we are benefiting from recent acquisitions by out-of-state banks which are creating customer disruption and opening up opportunities to bring new relationships to South Plains. In our markets of Dallas, Houston and El Paso, economic growth is strong, and our recently hired lenders continue to ramp their portfolios which provides visibility to accelerating loan growth as we move through the year. And, lastly, we are very excited with the progress that we have achieved in the Permian Basin as we have invested in our employees, infrastructure and operations to position City Bank to increase its market share in this very attractive market. Taken together, we remain confident in our outlook for mid to high single digit loan growth for 2022.”

Mr. Griffith continued, “I am also pleased with our deposit franchise which continues to demonstrate robust growth having increased $109 million, or 13% annualized, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Our cost of deposits remained stable at 23 basis points in the first quarter of 2022, which was consistent with the prior quarter, while non-interest bearing deposits represented 33% of total deposits. Our deposit franchise will provide the liquidity to fund loan growth in our markets as we continue to work to improve our loan to deposit ratio, which was 71% at March 31, 2022. As we put this excess liquidity to work in higher yielding loans, we expect to see earnings growth reaccelerate given the headwinds that we are currently facing from the decline in our mortgage business in the rising interest rate environment. As we continue to grow the Bank, we will remain disciplined on credit which is central to our culture and are pleased with the improving credit metrics in our loan portfolio as evidenced by our $2.1 million reserve release in the first quarter.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $29.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $31.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $29.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.33% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 3.50% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.52% for the first quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans was 4.80% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 4.90% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 5.07% for the first quarter of 2021. The average cost of deposits was 23 basis points for the first quarter of 2022, which is consistent with the fourth quarter of 2021 and a 6 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2021.

Interest income was $33.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $34.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $33.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. Interest income decreased $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 from the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to a decrease of $1.7 million in loan interest income as a result of a decrease of 4 basis points of yield recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 on several large loan payoffs, interest and fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans declined $388 thousand as the amount of loan forgiveness payments received fell 47%, and having two fewer days during the first quarter of 2022. Interest income was consistent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recognized $667 thousand in deferred PPP-related SBA fees. At March 31, 2022, the Company had $1.3 million of deferred PPP fees that have not been accreted to income, the majority of which are expected to be recognized as PPP loans continue to be forgiven by the SBA over the next several quarters.

Interest expense was $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Interest expense declined $18 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of the two fewer days during the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by an increase of $75.0 million in average interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense decreased $305 thousand compared to the first quarter of 2021, with a reduction of 7 basis points in interest rates on interest-bearing deposits partially offset by an increase of $144.5 million in average interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $23.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $22.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $26.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. The improvement from the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to an increase of $1.2 million in mortgage banking activities revenue, partially offset by the seasonal decrease of $598 thousand in income from insurance activities. This increase in mortgage banking revenues was mainly the result of a $4.5 million positive fair value adjustment to the Company’s mortgage servicing rights portfolio, partially offset by a reduction of $79.0 million in mortgage loan originations, primarily driven by rising mortgage interest rates and the departure of several mortgage loan originators during the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, there was increased income during the first quarter of 2022 from an investment in a Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) of $869 thousand. The decrease in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decline of $5.2 million in mortgage banking activities revenue as a result of a reduction of $201.0 million in mortgage loan originations. This decrease was partially offset by the growth in bank card services and interchange fees, income from insurance activities, and the increased SBIC income noted above.

Noninterest expense was $37.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $36.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of an increase of $1.2 million in personnel expense due to higher costs for new hires in commercial lending and as a part of the data analytics and cloud projects, stock-based compensation and annual salary adjustments, partially offset by a decrease in commissions expense related to the decline in mortgage loan originations. Additionally, there was a $480 thousand increase in legal expenses and $362 thousand in loss on fixed asset disposals during the first quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by additional commercial lenders hired as part of a planned initiative, an increase of $712 thousand in legal expenses and $247 thousand in business development costs, partially offset by lower mortgage commissions and other variable mortgage-based expenses due to the reduction in mortgage loan originations.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $2.45 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $2.44 billion as of December 31, 2021 and $2.24 billion as of March 31, 2021. The $16.1 million, or 2.6% annualized, increase during the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of organic net loan growth of $27.9 million, partially offset by a decrease due to SBA forgiveness and repayments of $11.8 million in PPP loans during the first quarter of 2022. The organic loan growth remained relationship-focused and occurred primarily in land development and construction loans, commercial retail loans, and consumer loans. As of March 31, 2022, loans held for investment increased $211.0 million, or 9.4%, from March 31, 2021, attributable to strong organic loan growth, partially offset by SBA forgiveness or repayments, net of originations, of $145.0 million on PPP loans. A credit of approximately $46 million, in the energy sector, is expected to be paid off during the second quarter of 2022 as it moves to a non-bank structure. However, underlying loan demand remains robust.

Agricultural production loans were $67.4 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $103.0 million as of December 31, 2021 and $80.5 million as of March 31, 2021. The decrease of $35.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 is due to typical seasonal repayments of these agricultural production loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.45 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $3.34 billion as of December 31, 2021 and $3.16 billion as of March 31, 2021. Deposits increased by $108.9 million, or 3.3%, in the first quarter of 2022 from December 31, 2021, with growth in personal, non-personal, and public-fund accounts. As of March 31, 2022, deposits increased $475.8 million, or 16.0%, from March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.13 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to $1.07 billion as of December 31, 2021 and $962.2 million as of March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 32.8% of total deposits as of March 31, 2022. The increase in deposits noted above is primarily a result of organic growth as well as existing customers generally maintaining higher liquidity due to perceived uncertainty in the economy.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to no provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $89 thousand for the first quarter of 2021. The Company experienced improving credit metrics in the loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2022, specifically in the hotel segment, direct energy segment, and other Permian Basin-related credits. There is continued uncertainty from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (and any current or future variants thereof) and the full extent of the impact on the economy and the Company’s customers remains unknown at this time. Accordingly, additional or reversal provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.62% as of March 31, 2022, compared to 1.73% as of December 31, 2021 and 2.01% as of March 31, 2021.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets as of March 31, 2022 was 0.33%, compared to 0.30% as of December 31, 2021 and 0.42% at March 31, 2021. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.06% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.11% for the first quarter of 2021.

Capital

Book value per share decreased to $21.90 at March 31, 2022, compared to $22.94 at December 31, 2021. The decline was mainly driven by a $30 million dollar change in the fair value of our available for sale securities and cash flow hedges, net of tax, as a result of the large increase in interest rates experienced during the first quarter of 2022.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of and for the quarter ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 33,080 $ 34,600 $ 34,438 $ 33,016 $ 32,982 Interest expense 3,133 3,151 3,260 3,423 3,438 Net interest income 29,947 31,449 31,178 29,593 29,544 Provision for loan losses (2,085 ) - - (2,007 ) 89 Noninterest income 23,697 22,928 25,791 22,250 26,500 Noninterest expense 37,924 36,132 38,063 36,778 37,057 Income tax expense 3,527 3,631 3,716 3,422 3,738 Net income 14,278 14,614 15,190 13,650 15,160 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic 0.81 0.82 0.85 0.76 0.84 Net earnings, diluted 0.78 0.79 0.82 0.74 0.82 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.11 0.09 0.09 0.07 0.05 Book value 21.90 22.94 22.34 21.81 20.75 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 20.49 21.51 20.90 20.35 19.28 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 17,716,136 17,777,542 17,931,174 18,039,553 18,069,186 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 18,392,397 18,433,038 18,463,697 18,553,050 18,511,120 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,673,407 17,760,243 17,824,094 18,014,398 18,053,229 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents 528,612 486,821 327,600 383,949 413,406 Investment securities 793,404 724,504 752,562 777,613 777,208 Total loans held for investment 2,453,631 2,437,577 2,429,041 2,303,462 2,242,676 Allowance for loan losses 39,649 42,098 42,768 42,963 45,019 Total assets 3,999,744 3,901,855 3,774,175 3,712,915 3,732,894 Interest-bearing deposits 2,318,942 2,269,855 2,157,981 2,159,554 2,193,427 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,131,215 1,071,367 1,054,264 998,941 962,205 Total deposits 3,450,157 3,341,222 3,212,245 3,158,495 3,155,632 Borrowings 122,214 122,168 122,121 125,965 164,553 Total stockholders’ equity 387,068 407,427 398,276 392,815 374,671 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.47 % 1.50 % 1.61 % 1.46 % 1.66 % Return on average equity 14.58 % 14.39 % 15.24 % 14.27 % 16.51 % Net interest margin(1) 3.33 % 3.50 % 3.58 % 3.42 % 3.52 % Yield on loans 4.80 % 4.90 % 4.99 % 4.97 % 5.07 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.34 % 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.41 % Efficiency ratio 70.30 % 66.07 % 66.45 % 70.52 % 65.76 % Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans 12,141 10,598 10,895 12,538 14,316 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.49 % 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.54 % 0.64 % Other real estate owned 1,141 1,032 1,081 1,146 1,377 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.37 % 0.42 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 1.62 % 1.73 % 1.76 % 1.87 % 2.01 % Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.06 % 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.11 %





As of and for the quarter ended March 31

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.68 % 10.44 % 10.55 % 10.58 % 10.04 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.11 % 9.85 % 9.94 % 9.94 % 9.39 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 12.86 % 12.91 % 12.68 % 13.14 % 13.23 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 10.78 % 10.77 % 10.83 % 10.54 % 10.35 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 18.22 % 18.40 % 18.21 % 18.95 % 19.24 %

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Assets Loans, excluding PPP(1) $ 2,447,009 $ 28,624 4.74 % $ 2,163,114 $ 26,283 4.93 % Loans - PPP 35,594 755 8.60 % 179,498 2,998 6.77 % Debt securities - taxable 520,672 2,354 1.83 % 545,994 2,432 1.81 % Debt securities - nontaxable 218,321 1,448 2.69 % 216,695 1,481 2.77 % Other interest-bearing assets 467,471 204 0.18 % 330,233 100 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets 3,689,067 33,385 3.67 % 3,435,534 33,294 3.93 % Noninterest-earning assets 262,178 269,612 Total assets $ 3,951,245 $ 3,705,146 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMA’s $ 1,937,764 911 0.19 % $ 1,807,963 1,104 0.25 % Time deposits 339,104 979 1.17 % 324,381 1,053 1.32 % Short-term borrowings 4 - 0.00 % 25,022 4 0.06 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % 74,444 35 0.19 % Subordinated debt securities 75,798 1,012 5.41 % 75,635 1,019 5.46 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 231 2.02 % 46,393 223 1.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,399,063 3,133 0.53 % 2,353,838 3,438 0.59 % Demand deposits 1,104,091 935,345 Other liabilities 50,843 43,604 Stockholders’ equity 397,248 372,359 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,951,245 $ 3,705,146 Net interest income $ 30,252 $ 29,856 Net interest margin(2) 3.33 % 3.52 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 65,717 $ 68,425 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 462,895 418,396 Federal funds sold — — Investment securities 793,404 724,504 Loans held for sale 29,599 76,507 Loans held for investment 2,453,631 2,437,577 Less: Allowance for loan losses (39,649 ) (42,098 ) Net loans held for investment 2,413,982 2,395,479 Premises and equipment, net 57,387 57,699 Goodwill 19,508 19,508 Intangible assets 5,503 5,895 Mortgage servicing assets 25,425 19,700 Other assets 126,324 115,742 Total assets $ 3,999,744 $ 3,901,855 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,131,215 $ 1,071,367 Interest-bearing deposits 2,318,942 2,269,855 Total deposits 3,450,157 3,341,222 Other borrowings - - Subordinated debt securities 75,821 75,775 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 40,305 31,038 Total liabilities 3,612,676 3,494,428 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 17,673 17,760 Additional paid-in capital 130,618 133,215 Retained earnings 255,078 242,750 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16,301 ) 13,702 Total stockholders’ equity 387,068 407,427 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,999,744 $ 3,901,855





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 29,378 $ 29,280 Other 3,702 3,702 Total Interest income 33,080 32,982 Interest expense: Deposits 1,890 2,157 Subordinated debt securities 1,012 1,019 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 231 223 Other - 39 Total Interest expense 3,133 3,438 Net interest income 29,947 29,544 Provision for loan losses (2,085 ) 89 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,032 29,455 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,773 1,573 Income from insurance activities 1,570 1,112 Mortgage banking activities 13,637 18,816 Bank card services and interchange fees 3,222 2,642 Net gain on sale of securities - - Other 3,495 2,357 Total Noninterest income 23,697 26,500 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,703 24,318 Net occupancy expense 3,737 3,565 Professional services 2,625 1,573 Marketing and development 720 568 Other 8,139 7,033 Total noninterest expense 37,924 37,057 Income before income taxes 17,805 18,898 Income tax expense 3,527 3,738 Net income $ 14,278 $ 15,160





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 771,490 $ 755,444 Commercial - Specialized 350,143 378,725 Commercial - General 475,593 460,024 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 378,361 387,690 Auto Loans 255,703 240,719 Other Consumer 73,245 68,113 Construction 149,096 146,862 Total loans held for investment $ 2,453,631 $ 2,437,577





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,131,215 $ 1,071,367 NOW & other transaction accounts 373,634 395,322 MMDA & other savings 1,610,735 1,534,795 Time deposits 334,573 339,738 Total deposits $ 3,450,157 $ 3,341,222





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of and for the quarter ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 14,278 $ 14,614 $ 15,190 $ 13,650 $ 15,160 Income tax expense 3,527 3,631 3,716 3,422 3,738 Provision for loan losses (2,085 ) - - (2,007 ) 89 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 15,720 $ 18,245 $ 18,906 $ 15,065 $ 18,987



