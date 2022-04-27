English French

STMicroelectronics Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

Q 1 net revenues $ 3.55 billion; gross margin 46.7 %; operating margin 24.7 % ; net income $ 747 million

Q1 free cash flow (1) $ 82 m illion after net capital expenditure payments of $ 840 million

Business outlook at the mid-point: Q2 net revenues of $3.75 billion and gross margin of 46.0%





Geneva, April 27, 2022 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the first quarter ended April 2, 2022. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported first quarter net revenues of $3.55 billion, gross margin of 46.7%, operating margin of 24.7%, and net income of $747 million or $0.79 diluted earnings per share.

Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented:

“ Q1 net revenues of $3.55 billion and gross margin of 46.7% came in above the mid-p oint of our business outlook range . Th is revenue performance , driven by strong demand in m icrocontrollers , was partially offset by temporar il y reduced operations at our Shenzhen , China manufacturing facility due to the pandemic .

“ On a year-over-year basis, Q1 net revenues increased 17.6%, o perating m argin increased to 24.7% from 14.6% and net income more than doubled to $747 million .

“ ST’s second quarter outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of $ 3.75 billion, increasing year-over-year by 25.3 % and sequentially by 5. 8 % ; gross margin is expected to be about 46 .0 % .

“We continue to drive the Company based on a plan for FY22 revenues in the range of $14.8 billion to $15.3 billion.”

Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP)

(US$ m, except per share data) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q/Q Y/Y Net Revenues $3,546 $3,556 $3,016 -0.3% 17.6% Gross Profit $1,655 $1,609 $1,175 2.8% 40.8% Gross Margin 46.7% 45.2% 39.0% 150 bps 770 bps Operating Income $877 $885 $440 -0.9% 99.5% Operating Margin 24.7% 24.9% 14.6% -20 bps 1010 bps Net Income (a) $747 $750 $364 -0.4% 105.1% Diluted Earnings Per Share (b) $0.79 $0.82 $0.39 -3.7% 102.6%

(a) Following a change in U.S. GAAP reporting guidance effective January 1, 2022, Q1 2022 net income does not include phantom interests associated with convertible bonds. Prior periods have not been restated.

(b) Q1 2022 diluted earnings per share includes the full dilutive effect of our outstanding convertible debt upon adoption on January 1, 2022 of the new U.S. GAAP reporting guidance. Prior periods have not been restated.

(1) Non-U.S. GAAP. See Appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP and information explaining why the Company believes these measures are important.

F irst Quarter 202 2 Summary Review

Net Revenues By Product Group (US$ m) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q/Q Y/Y Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) 1,256 1,226 1,043 2.5% 20.5% Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) 1,087 1,260 1,083 -13.8% 0.4% Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) 1,198 1,062 886 12.8% 35.2% Others 5 8 4 - - Total Net Revenues 3,546 3,556 3,016 -0.3% 17.6%

Net revenues totaled $3.55 billion, a year-over-year increase of 17.6%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups except the Imaging sub-group, as expected. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution increased 14.4% and 24.0%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues decreased 0.3%, 130 basis points above the mid-point of the Company’s guidance. ADG and MDG reported increases in net revenues on a sequential basis while AMS decreased, as expected.

Gross profit totaled $1.65 billion, a year-over-year increase of 40.8%. Gross margin of 46.7% increased 770 basis points year-over-year, principally due to improved product mix and favorable pricing, and was 170 basis points above the mid-point of the Company’s guidance.

Operating income increased 99.5% to $877 million, compared to $440 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company’s operating margin increased 1,010 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 24.7% of net revenues, compared to 14.6% in the 2021 first quarter.

By product group , compared with the year-ago quarter:

Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) :

Revenue increased in both Automotive and in Power Discrete.

Operating profit increased by 175.1% to $235 million. Operating margin was 18.7% compared to 8.2%.

Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) :

Revenue increased in both Analog and MEMS and decreased in Imaging.

Operating profit increased by 31.5% to $246 million. Operating margin was 22.6% compared to 17.2%.

Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) :

Revenue increased in both Microcontrollers and in RF Communications.

Operating profit increased by 137.3% to $407 million. Operating margin was 34.0% compared to 19.4%.

Net income and diluted earnings per share increased to $747 million and $0.79, respectively, compared to $364 million and $0.39, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. Following the adoption of the new U.S. GAAP reporting guidance applicable to convertible debt effective January 1, 2022, Q1 2022 net income does not include phantom interests associated with convertible bonds and diluted earnings per share reflects the full dilutive effect of outstanding convertible bonds. Prior periods have not been restated.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Trailing 12 Months (US$ m) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 TTM Change Net cash from operating activities 945 881 682 3,323 2,376 39.9% Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) 82 314 261 941 776 21.3%

Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, were $840 million in the first quarter. In the year-ago quarter, capital expenditures, net, were $405 million.

Inventory at the end of the first quarter was $2.15 billion, compared to $1.84 billion in the year-ago quarter. Day sales of inventory at quarter-end was 104 days compared to 91 days in the year-ago quarter.

Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was $82 million in the first quarter, compared to $261 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the first quarter, the Company paid cash dividends to its stockholders totaling $49 million and executed a $86 million share buy-back as part of its current share repurchase program.

ST’s net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $840 million at April 2, 2022 and reflected total liquidity of $3.4 billion and total financial debt of $2.6 billion, including a $107 million increase in total financial debt in connection with the adoption on January 1, 2022 of the new U.S. GAAP reporting guidance applicable to convertible debt. Prior periods have not been restated. At December 31, 2021 ST’s net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $977 million.

Business Outlook

The Company’s guidance, at the mid-point, for the 2022 second quarter is:

Net revenues are expected to be $3.75 billion, an increase of 5.8% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points;

Gross margin of about 46.0%, plus or minus 200 basis points;

This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.13 = €1.00 for the 2022 second quarter and includes the impact of existing hedging contracts; and

The second quarter will close on July 2, 2022.

Use of Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information.

Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-U.S. GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

See the Appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of the Company’s non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to their corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

STMicroelectronics N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data ($)) Three months ended April 2, April 3, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales 3,540 3,011 Other revenues 6 5 NET REVENUES 3,546 3,016 Cost of sales (1,891) (1,841) GROSS PROFIT 1,655 1,175 Selling, general and administrative (358) (325) Research and development (477) (444) Other income and expenses, net 57 34 Total operating expenses (778) (735) OPERATING INCOME 877 440 Interest income (expense), net 1 (9) Other components of pension benefit costs (3) (2) Gain on financial instruments, net - 2 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 875 431 Income tax expense (129) (66) NET INCOME 746 365 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1 (1) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 747 364 EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 0.82 0.40 EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 0.79 0.39 NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING DILUTED EPS 948.4 931.5





STMicroelectronics N.V. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As at April 2, December 31, April 3, In millions of U.S. dollars 2022 2021 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,828 3,225 3,454 Short-term deposits 427 291 573 Marketable securities 139 - 132 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,809 1,759 1,418 Inventories 2,147 1,972 1,843 Other current assets 633 581 550 Total current assets 7,983 7,828 7,970 Goodwill 307 313 320 Other intangible assets, net 462 438 434 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,151 5,660 4,743 Non-current deferred tax assets 604 652 717 Long-term investments 10 10 10 Other non-current assets 705 639 784 8,239 7,712 7,008 Total assets 16,222 15,540 14,978 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 140 143 837 Trade accounts payable 1,608 1,582 1,281 Other payables and accrued liabilities 1,207 1,101 1,003 Dividends payable to stockholders 6 55 4 Accrued income tax 113 68 75 Total current liabilities 3,074 2,949 3,200 Long-term debt 2,414 2,396 2,137 Post-employment benefit obligations 436 442 490 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 47 64 74 Other long-term liabilities 424 416 461 3,321 3,318 3,162 Total liabilities 6,395 6,267 6,362 Commitment and contingencies Equity Parent company stockholders' equity Common stock (preferred stock: 540,000,000 shares authorized, not issued; common stock: Euro 1.04 nominal value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 911,281,920 shares issued, 904,642,060 shares outstanding) 1,157 1,157 1,157 Additional Paid-in Capital 2,472 2,533 3,127 Retained earnings 5,995 5,223 3,963 Accumulated other comprehensive income 426 496 559 Treasury stock (286) (200) (249) Total parent company stockholders' equity 9,764 9,209 8,557 Noncontrolling interest 63 64 59 Total equity 9,827 9,273 8,616 Total liabilities and equity 16,222 15,540 14,978





STMicroelectronics N.V. SELECTED CASH FLOW DATA Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Net Cash from operating activities 945 881 682 Net Cash used in investing activities (1,140) (508) (413) Net Cash from (used in) financing activities (200) (256) 182 Net Cash increase (decrease) (397) 113 448 Selected Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Depreciation & amortization 283 267 256 Net payment for Capital expenditures (840) (548) (405) Dividends paid to stockholders (49) (60) (38) Change in inventories, net (194) (20) (32)

Appendix

STMicroelectronics

Supplemental Financial Information

Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Net Revenues By Market Channel (%) Total OEM 66% 67% 68% 64% 67% Distribution 34% 33% 32% 36% 33% €/$ Effective Rate 1.15 1.17 1.19 1.19 1.19 Product Group Data (US$ m) Automotive & Discrete Group (ADG) - Net Revenues 1,256 1,226 1,005 1,077 1,043 - Operating Income 235 216 108 102 85 Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group (AMS) - Net Revenues 1,087 1,260 1,268 1,013 1,083 - Operating Income 246 335 304 189 187 Microcontrollers & Digital ICs Group (MDG) - Net Revenues 1,198 1,062 920 897 886 - Operating Income 407 318 220 206 172 Others (a) - Net Revenues 5 8 4 5 4 - Operating Income (Loss) (11) 16 (27) (8) (4) Total - Net Revenues 3,546 3,556 3,197 2,992 3,016 - Operating Income 877 885 605 489 440

(a) Net revenues of Others include revenues from sales assembly services and other revenues. Operating income (loss) of Others includes items such as unused capacity charges, including reduced manufacturing activity due to COVID-19, impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs, management reorganization costs, phase out and start-up costs of certain manufacturing facilities, and other unallocated income (expenses) such as: strategic or special research and development programs, certain corporate-level operating expenses, patent claims and litigations, and other costs that are not allocated to product groups, as well as operating earnings of other products. Others includes:





(US$ m) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Unused Capacity Charges 9 - 14 - 2 Impairment & Restructuring Charges - 4 1 (2) -



(Appendix – continued)

STMicroelectronics

Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information

U. S. GAAP – Non-U.S. GAAP Reconciliation

The supplemental non-U.S. GAAP information presented in this press release is unaudited and subject to inherent limitations. Such non-U.S. GAAP information is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements. Also, our supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP measures used by other companies. Further, specific limitations for individual non-U.S. GAAP measures, and the reasons for presenting non-U.S. GAAP financial information, are set forth in the paragraphs below. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors and management because they offer, when read in conjunction with the Company’s U.S. GAAP financials, (i) the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results, (ii) the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s business and perform related trend analysis, and (iii) to facilitate a comparison of the Company’s results of operations against investor and analyst financial models and valuations, which may exclude these items.

Net Financial Position ( non-U . S . GAAP measure )

Net Financial Position, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, represents the difference between our total liquidity and our total financial debt. Our total liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, if any, short-term deposits, and marketable securities, and our total financial debt includes short-term debt and long-term debt, as reported in our Consolidated Balance Sheets.

We believe our Net Financial Position provides useful information for investors and management because it gives evidence of our global position either in terms of net indebtedness or net cash by measuring our capital resources based on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, if any, short-term deposits and marketable securities and the total level of our financial debt. Our definition of Net Financial Position may differ from definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

(US$ m) Apr 2 2022 Dec 31 2021 Oct 2 2021 Jul 3 2021 Apr 3 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 2,828 3,225 3,112 3,749 3,454 Short term deposits 427 291 350 500 573 Marketable securities 139 - - - 132 Total liquidity 3,394 3,516 3,462 4,249 4,159 Short-term debt (140) (143) (205) (872) (837) Long-term debt (a) (b) (2,414) (2,396) (2,459) (2,296) (2,137) Total financial debt (b) (2,554) (2,539) (2,664) (3,168) (2,974) Net Financial Position (b) 840 977 798 1,081 1,185

(a) Long-term debt contains standard conditions but does not impose minimum financial ratios. Also, committed credit facilities for $1.3 billion equivalent, are currently undrawn.

(b) Q1 2022 net financial position includes a $107 million increase in long-term debt following the adoption on January 1, 2022 of the new U.S. GAAP reporting guidance related to convertible debt. Prior periods have not been restated.

(Appendix – continued)

STMicroelectronics

Free Cash Flow ( non-U . S . GAAP measure )

Free Cash Flow, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure, is defined as (i) net cash from operating activities plus (ii) net cash used in investing activities, excluding payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in (and proceeds from) short-term deposits, which are considered as temporary financial investments. The result of this definition is ultimately net cash from operating activities plus payment for purchase (and proceeds from sale) of tangible, intangible and financial assets and net cash paid for business acquisitions.

We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating and investing activities to sustain our operations. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities.

Free Cash Flow reconciles with the total cash flow and the net cash increase (decrease) by including the payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in (and proceeds from) short-term deposits, the net cash from (used in) financing activities and the effect of changes in exchange rates. Our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

(US$ m) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Net cash from operating activities 945 881 895 602 682 Net cash used in investing activities (1,140) (508) (325) (272) (413) Payment for purchase of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in (and proceeds from) short-term deposits 277 (59) (150) (205) (8) Free Cash Flow 82 314 420 125 261

Attachment