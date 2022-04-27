Prosafe SE: Q1 2022 results and webcast on 12 May 2022

Prosafe SE will release its first quarter 2022 results on 12 May 2022 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. The Q1 2022 report and the Q1 2022 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com



Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo. The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available at www.prosafe.com shortly after.