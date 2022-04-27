English Danish

Odense, April 27th, 2022

Company Announcement no. 36 - 27-04-2022

ESA extends contract on support for health monitoring on the space station

Danish Aerospace Company A/S has received an extended and increased contract regarding support on medical equipment and health monitoring of astronauts on the International Space Station.

This company announcement contains insider information.

Since July 2006, Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) has, under various form, supported the regular health monitoring and fitness tests of astronauts on the International Space Station from its mission control center in Odense.

The fitness tests are performed on the Company's CEVIS space ergometer and with the company's PPFS respiratory health monitoring equipment. DAC has contracts on maintaining the equipment in space, along with the corresponding training models on Earth.

ESA has now extended and increased the Company's Medical Operation Support & Engineering Services (MOSES) contract on this support and maintenance through the end of 2022.

Further, there will be an option to prolong to 2023 and 2024, which ESA can activate.

Additionally, the contract contains options for various extra services and software for testing of DAC’s equipment from Earth.

Fitness tests are performed regularly by all NASA, ESA, Japanese and Canadian astronauts when they are staying on the International Space Station.

The readings are performed for the first time about 2 weeks after the astronauts have arrived at the space station, after approx. every 3 months in space and the last time about 2 weeks before returning to Earth.



The extension of the contract means that it will now also run throughout 2022. The extension and increase have a value of approx. 1,9 million DKK. (approx. EUR 260k)

” We are very pleased that ESA has extended the contract and placed options for the coming years. We can hereby continue to maintain our equipment and provide our technical expertise for the critical health monitoring and fitness tests, furthermore, we gain valuable experiences for our other development projects.” - says CEO for DAC, Thomas A. E. Andersen.

He continues: “Monitoring of astronauts’ health is closely connected to their exercise and the exercise equipment we develop. It is essential for astronauts to always be in good physical shape in space. This is because in the event of medical or technical problems on the space station, they must be well prepared quickly to return to Earth and its gravity or, in the event of problems, be able to undertake a spacewalk with repairs outside the space station. Therefore, regular health monitoring and fitness tests are essential.” - says Thomas A. E. Andersen

For the past 33 years, the company has had more than 3.2 tons of equipment sent into space. Today, there is approximately 340 kilos of equipment developed and built by DAC on the International Space Station. It includes, among others; the CEVIS space ergometer, the PPFS health monitoring equipment, Internal outfitting of the MELFI-freezers, as well as several associated equipment for research and scientific experiments.

Since 1993, the company has had a control room to support experiments and equipment on the now-retired Russian space station Mir, on the US Space Shuttles and since 2000 on the International Space Station. Until today, DAC has been responsible for conducting 28 experiments with nearly 1,000 in-flight sessions on 55 different astronauts as test subjects on the International Space Station.

Furthermore, the Company has so far supported over 75 health- and fitness sessions on non-Russian astronauts since DAC's equipment was introduced as a standard for these tests in May 2017. Prior to this, DAC conducted a variety of initial fitness sessions in preparation from July 2006 to 2017.

Today, there are six astronauts living at the International Space Station, four Americans, one European and two Russians, they typically stay on the space station for six months at a time.

