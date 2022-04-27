Green Thumb Industries Announces Second Round of Good Green Grant Recipients

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, today announced the second group of nonprofit organizations to receive funding as part of its Good Green Grant Program.



“We are proud to partner with five more nonprofit organizations on their mission to create meaningful change in local communities and correct the social and economic injustices created by cannabis prohibition,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “The Good Green movement is committed to re-directing resources to organizations expanding access and opportunities for communities and individuals impacted by the failed War on Drugs. Bit by bit, we can deliver lasting, positive change in the communities that we serve.”

First launched in the fall of 2021, Good Green offers high-quality and affordable popcorn flower products. Sales from Good Green products fund grants awarded to nonprofit organizations that give back to communities disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs. Each organization selected encompasses one or more of Good Green’s three core pillars: education, employment and expungement. The five organizations will receive unrestricted grants of $60,000 that will advance each organization’s mission and objectives. Good Green’s second round of beneficiaries include:



Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change: Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change is a Chicago-based organization linking communities to programs and resources to change the dynamic of trauma within communities by reducing recidivism.



“It’s amazing to receive this generous grant from the team at Good Green which will aid our efforts in continuing to engage with communities in Chicago through re-entry programs and critical resources often underfunded by the state.” – Tyrone F. Muhammad, Executive Director

Growing Home: Growing Home uses their organic urban farm in Englewood to provide paid workforce development and agricultural training for formerly incarcerated individuals and other community members in Chicago facing barriers to employment. The organization also helps trainees access legal, medical, childcare and housing services to facilitate the re-entry process, alongside providing organic healthy food at affordable prices in their community.



“Growing Home is extremely grateful to partner with Good Green to create an even greater impact in Chicago. This grant will allow us to serve over 80 participants in our workforce development programs this year, many of whom have been impacted by the War on Drugs.” – Janelle St. John, Executive Director

Greyston Foundation: Based in Yonkers, New York, The Greyston Foundation aims to unlock the power of human potential through inclusive employment opportunities. In the past three years, The Greyston Employment Opportunity Center (GEOC) has provided training and education programs, youth services, and transitional employment services to over 5,000 individuals who have faced barriers to meaningful employment.



“Good Green’s grant allows our organization to advocate for Open Hiring® and more inclusive employment practices on a national scale to create more job opportunities for those with employment barriers. Greyston Bakery has a 40-year track record of unlocking human potential through Open Hiring®. We want other businesses to replicate this innovative approach to finding great employees.” – Joseph D. Kenner, President and CEO



i.c.stars: Over the past 23 years, i.c.stars has provided coding, business and leadership training to help promising adults in Chicago and Milwaukee secure high-growth jobs in the technology industry. The four-month program trains talented, under-resourced young adults including those who are formerly incarcerated or who have been affected by the War on Drugs, and has a 90 percent job placement rate.



“We are honored to work with Good Green to help create opportunities in the tech sector for individuals facing barriers. Thank you for being a partner in our work.”

– Sandee Kastrul, President and CEO

TakeRoot Justice: TakeRoot Justice provides legal research and policy support to grassroots and community-based groups in New York City working to dismantle racial, economic and social oppression. The organization formed HAPPEN, a dedicated social justice program in 2016, to increase police accountability, combat discriminatory policing and support community-led campaigns for safety.



"Thank you to Good Green for selecting TakeRoot Justice as a grant recipient. This grant will enable us to grow our work with marginalized New Yorkers organizing to stabilize their communities and vision their own futures." – Sadia Rahman, Interim Co-Director

Good Green is committed to bringing responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, lasting progress against the War on Drugs. The brand’s current product offerings, including indica, sativa and hybrid popcorn flower, are available in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Good Green Grant Program’s third round of applications will open to local 501(c)3 organizations on June 1, 2022 through August 19. For more information on Good Green’s nonprofit application process, winners and product, please visit www.good.green.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,800 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

