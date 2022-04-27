Mike Golic Jr. Joins DraftKings as Media Expansion Continues

BOSTON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) has announced the signing of former Notre Dame Football player and television personality, Mike Golic Jr. In his first project with DraftKings, Golic Jr. will partner with former teammate and friend, Brandon Newman. “GoJo,” a new daily podcast scheduled to debut on May 2, will offer a unique perspective on the hottest topics across sports and culture that appeal to the everyday fan and those with skin in the game.



“When I look at the future of sports media, joining DraftKings was an easy decision for me,” said Golic Jr. “As someone who is passionate about creating content, having the freedom to develop original programming is the perfect opportunity at the perfect time. I’m excited to partner with Brandon as we take our individual and shared experiences as former teammates to the airwaves.”

The hour-long video podcast will air five days a week and be available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are available. Monday through Friday, the duo will break down the biggest games of the week while hosting regular guests and larger than life personalities across sports and media.

“Mike’s addition to the media family is another example of DraftKings partnering with high-profile talent and trusted personalities across sports media,” said Stacie McCollum, Vice President of Programming at DraftKings. “Leveraging his strong social currency, he and Brandon will tackle subjects that represent the broader interests and hobbies of today’s sports fan.”



Golic Jr. joins DraftKings fast-growing sports podcast network which serves as a one-stop destination for an ‘in on the action’ experience and unique perspectives via diverse personalities and entertainment. Anchored by its flagship programming, “The Dan Le Batard Show,” DraftKings has recently added baseball expert and personality Jared Carrabis, relaunched the show “GM Shuffle” with NFL stalwart Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe, and debuted “Golic and Smetty” with veteran broadcaster Mike Golic Sr. and journalist Jessica Smetana.

Fans can subscribe to the GoJo podcast now by visiting https://beacons.ai/gojoshow.

