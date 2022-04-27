AdPredictive Welcomes Ali Levitan as EVP Business Development and Growth

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdPredictive, a market-leading customer intelligence platform, announced today it has welcomed Ali Levitan as EVP Business Development and Growth, bringing to the team over 20 years of experience in business growth and marketing. Having driven multi-million dollar B2B revenue deals within organizations from the startup stage to Fortune 500 companies, Levitan will now lead AdPredictive’s efforts to grow and strengthen its position as the most advanced customer intelligence solution.



“Throughout my career I’ve been drawn to companies that are disruptors and change agents. It’s an exciting time to bring data to the conversation and I’m thrilled to join AdPredictive to help companies better understand their customers and their data through our best in class intelligence platform,” says Ali Levitan. “I look forward to connecting today’s business leaders with actionable insights and business outcomes aligned with their strategic goals,” she adds. “Key to this will be showcasing how AdPredictive’s cookieless solution provides more data visibility and accuracy at your fingertips for targeting, segmentation, and strategic growth.”

Among her previous roles, while she was head of global strategic business development and innovation at General Assembly, Levitan helped drive the organization’s first ever multi-enterprise live online reskilling initiative dedicated to increasing diversity in tech from within, CODE for Good. Levitan’s perspective on leadership and marketing are supported by her experience hosting BOSS, an executive interview series on LinkedIn, featuring leaders including Carla Hassan, CMO at JPMorgan Chase, Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success, and Norman de Greve, CMO of CVS Health.

“Having worked with Ali during my time at Viacom, I saw her leadership in action,” says AdPredictive CEO Kristin Frank. Frank came to AdPredictive in 2018 after 23 years with Viacom, where, among other senior roles, she served as MTV’s chief operating officer. About Levitan’s new role, Frank notes, "It is my honor to have known and worked with Ali for many years. I have since watched her thrive in her career helping businesses scale to new heights. I'm so excited to have her brains and enthusiasm here. As a company, we are poised for tremendous scale. Ali has a proven track record; we have confidence that her contributions at AdPredictive will significantly impact our growth.”

“AdPredictive is ahead of the game in terms of providing actionable, insight-driven targeting, optimization, and attribution from cookieless first- and third-party data. With the growing privacy regulations and changing data environments impacting today’s marketers, there is a critical need in the field for AdPredictive’s solution. I look forward to working with the team to make a real impact,” Levitan notes, adding, “I’m thrilled to reunite with Kristin and work with the full leadership team to scale the business for our existing partners and future enterprise clients.”

About AdPredictive

AdPredictive unlocks a smarter approach to marketing with the most powerful and transparent customer intelligence platform. We put simple, proven tools and data in the hands of marketers so they can deliver effective, sustainable growth. For nearly two decades AdPredictive has set the standard for data-centric marketing. Powered by data science layered across deterministic data sets, AdPredictive’s Smart Attributes are changing the game for marketers who need the most accurate and actionable data, especially in a cookieless world. AdPredictive is at the vanguard of the multibillion-dollar movement toward control and transparency for next-gen intelligent marketing strategies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d5a5839-d612-44db-bbeb-cef1223ed524

