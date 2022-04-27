Michael Hammond Appointed to the Healthmap Solutions Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthmap Solutions (Healthmap), a fast-growing industry leader in Kidney Population Health Management, today announced the appointment of Michael Hammond, Managing Director of H2C Securities Inc., to the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Hammond has focused on the healthcare services industry for 40 years. During this time, Mr. Hammond has counseled senior management and boards in the development of optimal business and capital strategies and led the execution of some of the leading transactions in the industry. He has also advised many leading healthcare companies in the development of turnaround and reorganization strategies. Among his many clients over the years, he has completed engagements with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (CA), Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Geisinger Health System (PA), Texas Health Resources, University of Miami Health (FL), Virginia Mason Medical Center (WA), THR (TX), Baptist Health (KY) and Tower Health (PA).



Prior to the formation of H2C, Mr. Hammond was a co-founder of Shattuck Hammond Partners Inc. In 1993 and served as a member of the board and management committees; he also served as the President and CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers Securities when Shattuck Hammond was owned by PWC (Shattuck Hammond was sold to Morgan Keegan & Company, Inc. in 2007). Prior to co-founding Shattuck Hammond Partners, Mr. Hammond managed the healthcare investment banking businesses at Salomon Brothers and Morgan Stanley, and was a Principal at Cain Brothers, Shattuck & Company. Prior to joining Salomon Brothers in 1978, Mr. Hammond practiced law at Brown and Wood (now part of Sidley).

“Michael brings a broad expertise on reforming healthcare to deliver effective and sustainable strategies. He offers a tremendous amount of expertise for us in health systems and accountable care organizations who are now keenly aware of the impact of chronic conditions like Kidney Disease, now being managed under value-based models,” said Eric Reimer, Chief Executive Officer of Healthmap.

Mr. Hammond joins the Healthmap Board at a time where health plans, health systems, ACOs, and at-risk provider groups are searching for solutions to address the more than 37 million U.S. people living with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), and close to 800,000 who have End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). The focus on kidney disease has accelerated due to the “21st Century Cures Act,” the “Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative” Executive Order, and the recent changes to CMS payment models.

“Healthmap’s innovative approach to kidney health management conveys the need to move ‘upstream’ for early identification to effectively manage an end-to-end solution. The Healthmap Kidney Health Management Program is structured in such a way that it can deliver results for the health systems just as it has done and continues to do for health plans,” said Mr. Hammond. “I am honored to be on the Board of a company that is quickly becoming the industry leader for kidney management solutions. I look forward to working with Healthmap’s leadership team and I share their commitment to better healthcare outcomes and total medical cost savings.”

About Healthmap Solutions

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA accredited kidney population health management company serving health plans, health systems, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and provider groups seeking a value-based solution to improve the lives of millions of Americans living with Kidney Disease. Using its advanced technology, predictive analytics, and clinical expertise, Healthmap detects Kidney Disease early and recommends clinically proven interventions to delay or slow disease progression. Healthmap’s Care Navigation team works with patients and a full spectrum of providers (primary care, nephrologists, cardiologists, endocrinologists, and dialysis providers), to deliver personalized whole-person care. Our approach is to proactively plan care transitions, and optimize renal replacement therapy, with a focus on in-home dialysis treatment and transplant. This approach results in improved care, outcomes, and experience for the person living with kidney disease, while lowering total medical costs for health plans and provider groups.

