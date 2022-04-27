Avalon GloboCare Expands IP Portfolio; Files 16 New Patent Applications

Co-inventors are leading international universities and cellular therapy developers



Patent applications cover three types of cellular therapies and related technologies

FREEHOLD, N.J., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a leading global developer of innovative cell-based technologies and therapeutics, announced today that the Company has jointly filed 16 patent applications, co-invented with key strategic partners, including a top-5 U.S. university, a leading education and research center in Europe, as well as a premier multi-national developer of cellular therapies in the field of oncology. Patents were filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), and under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) covering 36 countries.

The new intellectual property covers three core patent families:

Engineering and bio-manufacturing of novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cells related to the mRNA-based Flash-CARTM cellular therapy platform. This technology has been applied to Avalon’s AVA-011 CAR-T cell therapy candidate, which is currently at the process development stage to generate cGMP-grade CAR-T cells for upcoming first-in-human clinical trials.





Soluble, antibody-like cytokine/chemokine decoy receptors derived using the QTY protein design, with potential applications including mitigation of the “cytokine storm” associated with COVID-19 and cellular immunotherapy delivery, as well as broadening the range of therapeutic targets addressable by CAR T-cell therapies.





Novel S-layer coated emulsome technology (SLET)-derived fusion proteins intended for mucosal vaccine development, which is designed to trigger robust protective immune responses at the predominant sites of pathogen infection. The SLET platform provides a “molecular GPS system” to guide the trafficking and delivery of a payload to a targeted destination in the body.



“These latest patent applications solidify and expand our robust IP portfolio, both in the U.S. and internationally,” said David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “We are especially honored to partner with several leading global academic researchers and institutions in the field of cell therapy, as co-inventors of the technologies. We believe these patent applications will extend our geographic IP protection and are timed to maximize the duration of the patents for decades to come. These patents are within our core competencies in the areas of CAR-T, QTY protein design and S-layer technologies, thereby enhancing our position as a leader in immuno-oncology and cellular medicines. Collectively, we believe each of these patents covers therapies and technologies that target large, addressable markets. They are all supported by strong preclinical data as we rapidly advance towards first-in-human clinical trials.”

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.



Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a clinical-stage, vertically integrated, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative immune effector cell therapy, exosome technology, as well as COVID-19 related diagnostics and therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

For the latest updates on Avalon GloboCare's developments, please follow our twitter at @avalongc_avco

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact Information:

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

4400 Route 9, Suite 3100

Freehold, NJ 07728

PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

avco@crescendo-ir.com