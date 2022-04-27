ibex to Showcase Integrated, Omnichannel CX Solutions for Utilities at CS Week

PHOENIX, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it will be at CS Week 2022 in Phoenix, May 2-6, to demonstrate its full range of innovative CX solutions geared to helping utility companies of all sizes transform their customer service.



“At a time when all utilities are seeking to enhance relationships with their customers through new and diversified platforms, the complexities are significant,” said Brett Reynolds, Vice President, Competitive Products and Services at FirstEnergy. “ibex proved that they not only understand how to partner with our business but also deliver innovative marketing solutions and technologies that accelerated our specific plans for customer engagement programs.”

At the conference, Mark Wilkinson, SVP Utilities at ibex, will team up with Felicia Chiles, Director of Marketing at FirstEnergy, to host “Beyond Efficiency: Utility Customer Engagement through Embracing the Smart Home” on May 5 at 3:45 pm MST. In this session, Wilkinson and Chiles will present a refreshing approach to utility “beyond the meter” programs that drive customer engagement, energy efficiency, and utility e-commerce.

“ibex has built transformative CX solutions for several of North America’s leading utilities,” said Wilkinson. “Combining our deep industry expertise with advanced omnichannel CX solutions that are tailored for utilities, we can help utilities modernize and digitize their CX across the entire customer lifecycle, including insight-driven customer service, world-class new customer experiences, modern digital marketplaces, enhanced pre-collections outreach, and social reputation management.”

CS Week is the premier customer service utilities conference in North America with more than 2,000 utility professionals and industry partners in attendance. The conference serves the educational and networking needs of electric, gas, water/wastewater and cable utilities from small to large, from municipal to investor-owned.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

