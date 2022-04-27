Coastal Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:



Total assets increased $198.2 million, or 7.5%, to $2.83 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2021.

Non-PPP loan growth of $283.8 million, or 17.3%, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. CCBX loans increased $168.7 million, or 48.7%, Community bank loans increased $115.1 million, or 8.9%, excluding PPP loan forgiveness/repayments PPP loans decreased $64.3 million, or 57.5%

Deposit growth of $212.7 million, or 9.0%, to $2.58 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $2.36 billion at December 31, 2021. CCBX deposit growth of $183.2 million, or 25.6% Additional $276.4 million in CCBX deposits transferred off balance sheet Community bank deposit growth of $29.5 million, or 1.8%

Total revenue increased $12.3 million, or 31.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021. Total revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements, BaaS fraud recovery and reimbursement of expenses* increased $4.9 million, or 17.3%, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021.

Net income of $6.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $7.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

EVERETT, Wash., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $6.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $7.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $6.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Total assets increased $198.2 million, or 7.5%, during the first quarter of 2022 to $2.83 billion, compared to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposit growth was strong, increasing $212.7 million, or 9.0%, during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Non-PPP loan growth of $283.8 million, or 17.3%, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Even with PPP loans decreasing $64.3 million, or 57.5% as a result of PPP loan forgiveness and repayments, total loans receivable increased $221.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

“Our CCBX segment, which provides Banking as a Service (“BaaS”), continues to grow, providing additional fee and interest income, and expenses. We are pleased with how this segment of the Company compliments the community bank services that our Bank was built upon. Through our CCBX segment we are able to extend our reach and provide banking products and services, through our CCBX partners, to a broader spectrum of consumers as well as small businesses. Working with our partners we are able to develop unique offerings for specific under-served or under-banked populations that would be difficult to achieve for a bank our size without these partnerships. We are very pleased with the deposit growth in CCBX during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which increased $183.2 million, or 25.6%, to $899.5 million of as of March 31, 2022, not including an additional $276.4 million in CCBX deposits that are transferred off the balance sheet as of March 31, 2022. CCBX loans also increased during the first quarter of 2022, to $515.3 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $346.6 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $168.7 million, or 48.7%. Our community bank segment continues to be a source of strength for the Company as well, with $115.1 million in loan growth, excluding PPP loan forgiveness/repayments, and $29.5 million in deposit growth during the first quarter of 2022,” stated Eric Sprink, the President and CEO of the Company and the Bank.

Results of Operations

The Company has two segments, both of which are included in the Bank: CCBX and the community bank. The CCBX segment includes our BaaS activities and the community bank segment includes all other banking activities. Net interest income was $29.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $4.6 million, or 18.5%, from $24.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and an increase of $12.0 million, or 69.0%, from $17.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Yield on loans receivable was 6.80% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 5.92% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 4.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, was largely related to increased yield on loans resulting from growth in higher yielding loans, primarily in CCBX. Average loans receivable for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $ 1.77 billion, compared to $1.68 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and $1.64 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Interest and fees on loans totaled $29.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $25.1 million and $18.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Net non-PPP loan growth of $283.8 million, or 17.3%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, offset a decrease of $64.3 million in PPP loans that were forgiven or repaid, which resulted in the recognition of $2.3 million in net deferred fees on PPP loans. Part of our loan growth was in capital call lines, which increased $15.8 million, or 7.8%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These loans bear a lower rate of interest, but have less credit risk due to the way the loans are structured compared to other commercial loans. The increase in interest and fees on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to March 31, 2021, was largely due to growth in higher yielding loans, and a decrease in low yielding PPP loans. As a result of the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) raising rates in mid-March 2022, interest rates on $473.6 million variable rate loans are affected, the impact of this increase in interest rates will be fully seen in future quarters.

As of March 31, 2022, there were $47.5 million in PPP loans, compared to $111.8 million as of December 31, 2021, and $543.8 million as of March 31, 2021. In the three months ended March 31, 2022, a total of $64.3 million in PPP loans were forgiven or repaid. Net deferred fees recognized on PPP loans contributed $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $5.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, $1.4 million in net deferred fees on PPP loans remains to be recognized in interest income in future periods along with interest earned on loans. Net deferred fees on PPP loans are earned over the life of the loan, as a yield adjustment in interest income. Forgiveness of principal, early paydowns and payoffs on PPP loans will increase interest income earned in those periods from the recognition of PPP deferred fees. PPP loans in rounds 1 and 2 were originated in 2020, and were predominately two year loans, and only $2.9 million of these loans remaining at March 31, 2022. PPP loans in round 3 were originated in 2021 and are all five-year loans, and $44.6 million of these loans remaining at March 31, 2022.

Interest income from interest earning deposits with other banks was $402,000 at March 31, 2022, an increase of $108,000 and $332,000 due primarily to higher balances compared to December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. The average balance of interest earning deposits with other banks for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $843.9 million, compared to $751.8 million and $195.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Additionally, the yield on these interest earning deposits with other banks increased three basis points and four basis points, compared to December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Interest expense was $874,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, a $31,000 increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and a $169,000 decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Interest expense on borrowed funds was $321,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $327,000 and $383,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Interest expense on borrowed funds decreased $6,000 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, partly because there were fewer days in this quarter than the previous quarter. Additionally, we paid off $25.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings late in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The borrowings were no longer needed, and there was no prepayment penalty for early repayment. The $62,000 decrease in interest expense on borrowed funds from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 is the result of a decrease in average PPPLF borrowings, which were paid off in full as of June 30, 2021, partially offset by an increase in interest expense related to subordinated debt, which increased during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Interest expense on interest bearing deposits increased $37,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021 as a result of the FOMC increasing rates 0.25% in mid-March 2022. In addition, as a result of the FOMC rate increase, $690.4 million in CCBX deposits that were not earning interest were reclassed to interest bearing deposits from noninterest bearing deposits. This reclassification occurred mid-March 2022, therefore the impact of this change will not be fully realized until next quarter. We anticipate additional rate increases in 2022, which will result in higher interest expense on interest bearing deposits. Interest expense on interest bearing deposits decreased $107,000 compared to March 31, 2021, because of management lowering interest rates in 2021 on interest bearing deposits resulting in lower interest rates on interest bearing deposits compared to March 31, 2021. Cost of deposits was 0.09% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and improved from 0.17%, a decrease of 47.2%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest margin was 4.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 3.95% and 3.76% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. The increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, was largely a result of an increase in higher rate loans. Non-PPP loans increased $283.8 million and $682.3 million, compared to December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Also contributing to the increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, was $92.1 million and $648.6 million increase in average interest earning deposits, respectively. These interest earning deposits earned an average rate of 19 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Cost of funds was 0.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 which is unchanged from the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and decreased 10 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decreased cost of funds compared to March 31, 2021 is largely due to the increase in noninterest bearing low interest bearing CCBX deposits compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 0.09%, which was unchanged from the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and a 8 basis point decrease, from 0.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, largely due to an increase in noninterest bearing deposits and a lower interest rate environment. Deposit growth from CCBX in noninterest bearing and low interest bearing accounts contributed to the reduced cost of funds in conjunction with rate reductions on our community bank deposits. The recent 25 basis point increase in rates by the FOMC did not have a significant impact on the first quarter interest expense, but the impact of that change and the change on loan rates will be seen in future quarters. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $517.9 million, or 38.2%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 due to a reclassification of $690.4 million in CCBX deposits from noninterest bearing to interest bearing, partially offset by an increase of $172.5 million in new deposits during the quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $69.4 million, or 9.0%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to an increase of $759.8 million in deposits, partially offset by the aforementioned reclassification of $690.4 million in CCBX noninterest bearing deposits to interest bearing deposits. Market conditions for deposits continued to be competitive during the quarter ended March 31, 2022; however, historically we have been able to keep our cost of deposits down by increasing low interest bearing and noninterest bearing deposits and allowing high cost deposits to run-off when appropriate, replacing them with lower cost core deposits.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, total loans receivable increased by $221.5 million, to $1.96 billion, compared to $1.74 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Non-PPP loans increased $283.8 million, or 17.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. PPP loans decreased $64.3 million as a result of forgiveness and repayments and totaled $47.5 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to $111.8 million as of December 31, 2021. Total loans receivable increased $197.5 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Non-PPP loans increased $693.8 million, or 56.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. PPP loans decreased $496.4 million as a result of forgiveness and repayments, totaling $47.5 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $543.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Total yield on loans receivable for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 6.80%, compared to 5.92% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and 4.51% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This increase in yield on loans receivable is largely attributed to an increase in higher rate consumer loans from CCBX partners. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, CCBX loans outstanding increased $168.7 million, or 48.7%, with an average CCBX gross yield of 12.73% and community bank loans increased $50.8 million, or 3.6%, with an average yield of 5.16%. CCBX gross does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancement and servicing CCBX loans. Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans outstanding was 3.93% and is impacted by the $218.7 million in capital call lines that are priced at prime minus 0.50%.

Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees* approximated 6.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 4.37% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and 3.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and were higher primarily due to the decline in PPP loans which have a 1.0% stated rate. Net deferred fees recognized on loans were $2.7 million (includes $2.3 million on PPP loans), $6.6 million (includes $5.8 million on PPP loans) and $4.0 million (includes $3.2 million on PPP loans) for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Return on average assets (“ROA”) was 0.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 1.14% and 1.28% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. ROA for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, were impacted by increased demand deposits and cash on the balance sheet, which are lower yielding earning assets and produce a lower loan to deposit ratio, combined with increased costs related to the CCBX segment, which increase expenses, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The PPP loans originated in the first and second rounds during 2020 and in the third round in 2021 have had a significant impact on our financial statements. As the remaining $47.5 million in PPP loans continue to paydown they will have less impact on our results in the future. Any estimated adjusted ratios that exclude the impact of this activity are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this earnings release.

The table below summarizes information about total PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021.

Total PPP Loan Origination

Round 1 & 2

2020 Round 3

2021 Total

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Loans Originated $ 452,846 $ 311,012 $ 763,858 Deferred fees, net 12,933 13,334 $ 26,267 Outstanding loans and deferred fees as of March 31, 2022 Loans outstanding $ 2,927 $ 44,540 $ 47,467 Deferred fees, net 7 1,358 $ 1,365



As of March 31, 2022 there was $47.5 million in PPP loans, this includes $2.9 million from round 1 & 2 and $44.6 million from round 3. The table below summarizes key information about the remaining PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021 as of the period indicated:

Outstanding PPP Loans Original Loan Size As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 $0.00 -

$50,000.00 $50,0000.01 -

$150,000.00 $150,000.01 -

$350,000.00 $350,000.01 -

$2,000,000.00 > 2,000,000.01 Totals (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Principal outstanding: Round 1 & 2 $ 134 $ 367 $ 84 $ 1,578 $ 764 $ 2,927 Round 3 2,133 2,963 13,492 25,952 - 44,540 Total principal outstanding 2,267 3,330 13,576 27,530 764 47,467 Net deferred fees outstanding Round 1 & 2 $ - $ 1 $ 1 $ 4 $ 1 $ 7 Round 3 185 98 493 582 - 1,358 Total net deferred fees outstanding $ 185 $ 99 $ 494 $ 586 $ 1 $ 1,365 Number of loans: Round 1 & 2 7 7 3 6 1 24 Round 3 122 31 55 31 - 239 Total loan count 129 38 58 37 1 263 Percent of total 49.0 % 14.5 % 22.0 % 14.1 % 0.4 % 100.0 % Forgiveness/Payoffs/Paydowns in Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Dollars $ 4,960 $ 7,880 $ 18,827 $ 31,741 $ 938 $ 64,346 Deferred fee recognized 394 286 768 811 9 2,268



The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated. The table also includes ratios that were adjusted by removing the impact of the PPP loans as described above. The adjusted ratios are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, see the end of this earnings release.

Three Months Ended (unaudited) March31,

2022 December31,

2021 September30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March31,

2021 Return on average assets (1) 0.93 % 1.14 % 1.21 % 1.36 % 1.28 % Return on average equity (1) 12.12 % 16.80 % 16.77 % 18.60 % 16.84 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 4.58 % 4.09 % 3.63 % 3.89 % 3.99 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 6.80 % 5.92 % 4.57 % 4.44 % 4.51 % Yield on loans receivable,

excluding PPP loans (1)(2) 6.52 % 4.98 % 4.53 % 4.65 % 4.78 % Yield on loans receivable,

excluding earned

fees (1)(2) 6.17 % 4.37 % 3.74 % 3.46 % 3.53 % Yield on loans receivable,

excluding earned fees on

all loans and interest on PPP

loans, as adjusted (1)(2) 6.41 % 4.78 % 4.36 % 4.42 % 4.52 % Cost of funds (1) 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.24 % Cost of deposits (1) 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.17 % Net interest margin (1) 4.45 % 3.95 % 3.48 % 3.70 % 3.76 % Noninterest expense to average

assets (1) 4.52 % 3.29 % 2.91 % 2.65 % 2.62 % Efficiency ratio 59.34 % 54.08 % 64.68 % 58.69 % 60.85 % Loans receivable to deposits 76.24 % 73.73 % 76.71 % 92.03 % 105.68 % (1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented. (2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.



Noninterest income was $22.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $7.8 million from $14.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and an increase of $19.0 million from $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to an increase of $7.5 million in BaaS fees and a $602,000 increase in loan referral fees. The $7.5 million increase in BaaS fees included $4.0 million in BaaS fees – credit enhancements related to the allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments, $3.4 million in BaaS fees – fraud recovery, and an increase of $102,000 in other BaaS fees (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for loan losses, reserve for unfunded commitments, credit enhancements and fraud recovery). The $19.0 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to a $19.2 million increase in BaaS fees partially offset by a decrease of $130,000 in gain on sale of loans and $139,000 decrease in mortgage broker fees. The $19.2 million increase in BaaS fees included $13.1 million related to credit enhancements, $4.6 million related to fraud recovery and $1.5 million in other BaaS fees.

Our CCBX segment continues to grow, and now has 28 relationships, at varying stages, as of March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2022, we had 20 active CCBX relationships, one relationship in friends and family/testing, five relationships in onboarding/implementation, two signed letters of intent and we believe we have a strong pipeline of potential new CCBX relationships. We are more selective in our new CCBX relationships and are focused on only selecting the relationships which are well-capitalized, are already established, and have experienced management teams.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits for each segment for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Yield on Cost of Yield on Cost of Yield on Cost of Loans Deposits Loans Deposits Loans Deposits Community Bank 5.16 % 0.11 % 5.89 % 0.12 % 4.59 % 0.18 % CCBX - gross yield(1) 12.73 % 0.06 % 6.13 % 0.02 % 2.50 % 0.09 % (1) CCBX - gross yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancement and servicing CCBX loans. To determine net revenue (Net BaaS loan income) earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans. For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Interest / Expense Interest / expense divided by average CCBX loans Interest / Expense Interest / expense divided by average CCBX loans Interest / Expense Interest / expense divided by average CCBX loans BaaS loan interest income $ 11,992

12.73

% $ 3,771

6.13

% $ 412

2.50 % Less: BaaS loan expense 8,290

8.80

% 2,368

3.85

% 90

0.55 % Net BaaS loan income* 3,702

3.93

% 1,403

2.28

% 322

1.95 % Average BaaS Loans 382,153

244,038

66,850





The following table illustrates the activity and growth in CCBX relationships for the periods presented and includes the addition of a large, established strategic partner and the removal of a smaller partner during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Active 20 19 10 Friends and family / testing 1 1 - Implementation / onboarding 5 5 5 Signed letters of intent 2 3 6 Total CCBX relationships 28 28 21



Total noninterest expense increased to $30.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $21.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $12.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was primarily due to a $9.3 million increase in BaaS expense, $5.9 million of which is related to partner loan expense and $3.4 million of which is related to partner fraud expense. Partner loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancement and servicing CCBX loans. Partner fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts, a portion of this expense is realized and a portion is estimated. Also contributing to the increase in noninterest expense compared to December 31, 2021 is a $544,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits which is related to the hiring in CCBX and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives. In the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessments decreased $208,000, legal and professional fees decreased $243,000. The decrease in legal and professional expenses is related to fluctuating costs associated with CCBX contract reviews as well as the timing of legal and accounting work related to financial reporting.

The increased noninterest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were largely due to an increase of $12.8 million in BaaS partner expense ($8.2 million of which is related to partner loan expense and $4.6 million of which is related to partner fraud expense), $3.4 million increase in salary and employee benefits related to hiring staff for CCBX and additional staff for our ongoing banking growth initiatives, $647,000 increase in other expenses, which includes $361,000 increase in provision for unfunded commitments, which is related to CCBX loans, $72,000 increase in operational/mobile losses, $64,000 increase in office supply and equipment expenses, and $50,000 increase in FRB and other bank service charges. Also contributing to the increase is a $568,000 increase in software licenses, maintenance and subscriptions, and a $409,000 increase in FDIC assessments. The increase in FDIC assessments is largely the result of an increase in deposits combined with other factors that impact the FDIC assessment calculation compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in software license, maintenance and subscription expenses increased as a result of implementing software that aids in the reporting of CCBX activities and monitoring of transactions that helps to automate and create other efficiencies in reporting.

The provision for income taxes was $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 1.0% for calculating the provision for state taxes.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $198.2 million, or 7.5%, to $2.83 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2021. Interest earning deposits with other banks decreased $149.3 million, primarily a result of using such deposits to purchase $135.0 million in U.S. Treasury securities during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, partially offset by $35.0 million in US Treasury security maturities. Management decided to invest a portion of excess cash into two-year Treasury securities which yield 2.15%, compared to 0.38%, on overnight cash at the Federal Reserve. The Treasury securities will increase income compared to current overnight rates. Loans receivable increased $221.5 million even after experiencing $64.3 million in PPP loan forgiveness and paydowns during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Total assets increased $804.4 million, or 39.6%, at March 31, 2022, compared to $2.03 billion at March 31, 2021. Interest earning deposits with other banks including the Federal Reserve increased $461.9 million primarily from increased deposits, loans receivable increased $197.5 million, and investment securities increased $113.3 million compared to March 31, 2021.

Total loans receivable increased $221.5 million to $1.96 billion at March 31, 2022, from $1.74 billion at December 31, 2021, and increased $197.5 million from $1.77 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was the result of $283.8 million in non-PPP loan growth partially offset by $64.3 million in PPP loan forgiveness and paydowns. The $283.8 million increase in non-PPP loans includes CCBX loan growth of $168.7 million, and community bank loan growth of $115.1 million, excluding PPP loan forgiveness/repayments, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. CCBX gross loans totaled $515.3 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $346.6 million at December 31, 2021 and $103.1 million at March 31, 2021. Total loans receivable as of March 31, 2022 is net of $6.8 million in net deferred origination fees, $1.4 million of which is attributed to PPP loans. Along with an increase in loans receivable as of March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021, unused commitments also increased during the same period, with the unused commitments on capital call lines increasing $137.5 million to $553.5 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $416.0 million at December 31, 2021, which should translate into future loan growth as the commitments are utilized. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended March 31, 2021 includes growth of $682.3 million in non-PPP loans, partially offset by a $496.4 million decrease in PPP loans as of March 31, 2022. Non-PPP loan growth consists of $116.5 million in capital call lines, $95.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $103.5 million in construction, land and land development loans, $132.3 million in residential real estate loans, and $27.9 million in other commercial and industrial loans. Consumer loans increased $101.5 million over the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $206.2 million over the quarter ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to growth in CCBX.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the periods indicated.

As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: PPP loans $ 47,467 2.4 % $ 111,813 6.4 % $ 543,827 30.5 % Capital call lines 218,675 11.1 202,882 11.5 102,195 5.7 All other commercial &

industrial loans 128,181 6.5 104,365 6.0 100,252 5.5 Real estate loans: Construction, land and

land development loans 208,108 10.6 183,594 10.5 104,596 5.9 Residential real estate loans 268,716 13.6 204,389 11.7 136,417 7.7 Commercial real estate loans 889,483 45.1 835,587 47.7 793,633 44.5 Consumer and other loans 210,343 10.7 108,871 6.2 4,114 0.2 Gross loans receivable 1,970,973 100.0 % 1,751,501 100.0 % 1,785,034 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees -

PPP loans (1,365 ) (3,633 ) (14,279 ) Net deferred origination fees -

Other loans (5,399 ) (5,133 ) (4,032 ) Loans receivable $ 1,964,209 $ 1,742,735 $ 1,766,723 Loan Yield 6.80 % 5.92 % 4.51 %



Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations.

The following tables detail the Community Bank and CCBX loans which are included in the total loan portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: PPP loans $ 47,467 3.3 % $ 111,813 8.0 % $ 543,827 32.3 % All other commercial & industrial loans 124,160 8.5 104,365 7.4 100,252 6.0 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development loans 208,108 14.3 183,594 13.1 104,596 6.2 Residential real estate loans 184,485 12.7 167,502 11.9 136,417 8.1 Commercial real estate loans 889,483 61.1 835,587 59.5 793,633 47.2 Consumer and other loans: Other consumer and other loans 1,959 0.1 2,034 0.1 3,245 0.2 Gross Community Bank loans receivable 1,455,662 100.0 % 1,404,895 100.0 % 1,681,970 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (6,842 ) (8,835 ) (18,345 ) Loans receivable $ 1,448,820 $ 1,396,060 $ 1,663,625 Loan Yield 5.16 % 5.89 % 4.59 %





CCBX As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 218,675 42.5 % $ 202,882 58.6 % $ 102,195 99.2 % All other commercial & industrial loans 4,021 0.8 - 0.0 - 0.0 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 84,231 16.3 36,887 10.6 - 0.0 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 55,090 10.7 11,429 3.3 - 0.0 Other consumer and other loans 153,294 29.7 95,408 27.5 869 0.8 Gross CCBX loans receivable 515,311 100.0 % 346,606 100.0 % 103,064 100.0 % Net deferred origination costs 78 69 34 Loans receivable $ 515,389 $ 346,675 $ 103,098 Loan Yield - CCBX gross(1) 12.73 % 6.13 % 2.50 % (1) CCBX gross yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancement and servicing CCBX loans.



Total deposits increased $212.7 million, or 9.0%, to $2.58 billion at March 31, 2022 from $2.36 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase was due primarily to a $211.4 million increase in core deposits, which is primarily the result of growth in CCBX partners and expanding and growing banking relationships with new customers. Deposits in our CCBX segment increased $183.2 million, from $716.3 million at December 31, 2021, to $899.5 million at March 31, 2022. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as noninterest bearing, or NOW and money market accounts, but a portion of such CCBX deposits may be classified as brokered deposits as a result of the relationship agreement. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $517.9 million, or 38.2%, to $838.0 million from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2021, as a result of a $690.4 million reclassification of noninterest bearing CCBX deposits to interest bearing. This reclassification is because the current rate exceeds the minimum interest rate set in their respective program agreements, as a result of the recent 0.25% increase in interest rates by the FOMC. Excluding the reclassification, noninterest deposits increased $172.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021. In the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, NOW and money market accounts increased $726.8 million, due in part to the CCBX reclassification combined with $36.4 million in growth, and savings accounts increased $2.4 million. BaaS-brokered deposits increased $4.4 million, or 6.2%, while time deposits decreased $3.1 million, or 7.1% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total deposits increased $904.8 million, or 54.1%, to $2.58 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $1.67 billion at March 31, 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $69.4 million, or 9.0%, to $838.0 million at March 31, 2022 from $768.7 million at March 31, 2021. NOW and money market accounts increased $788.3 million, or 108.2%, to $1.52 billion at March 31, 2022, and savings accounts increased $12.4 million, or 13.3%, and BaaS-brokered deposits increased $49.5 million, or 193.6% while time deposits decreased $14.9 million, or 26.9%, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, as of March 31, 2022 we have access to $276.4 million in CCBX customer deposits that are currently being transferred off the Bank’s balance sheet to other financial institutions on a daily basis. The Bank could retain these deposits for liquidity and funding purposes if needed. If a portion of these deposits are retained, they would be classified as brokered deposits, however if the entire available balance is retained, they would be non-brokered deposits. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits are evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio at the periods indicated.

As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 838,044 32.5 % $ 1,355,908 57.4 % $ 768,690 46.0 % NOW and money market 1,516,546 58.9 789,709 33.4 728,243 43.6 Savings 106,364 4.1 103,956 4.4 93,917 5.6 Total core deposits 2,460,954 95.5 2,249,573 95.2 1,590,850 95.2 BaaS-brokered deposits 75,145 2.9 70,757 3.0 25,597 1.5 Time deposits less than $250,000 29,200 1.2 31,057 1.3 38,986 2.3 Time deposits $250,000 and over 11,171 0.4 12,400 0.5 16,282 1.0 Total deposits $ 2,576,470 100.0 % $ 2,363,787 100.0 % $ 1,671,715 100.0 % Cost of deposits 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.17 %



The following tables detail the Community Bank and CCBX deposits which are included in the total deposit portfolio table above.

Community Bank As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 724,723 43.2 % $ 719,233 43.7 % $ 658,997 43.0 % NOW and money market 805,858 48.1 780,884 47.4 725,825 47.4 Savings 106,050 6.3 103,954 6.3 92,561 6.0 Total core deposits 1,636,631 97.6 1,604,071 97.4 1,477,383 96.4 Brokered deposits 2 0.0 1 0.0 1 0.0 Time deposits less than $250,000 29,200 1.7 31,057 1.8 38,986 2.5 Time deposits $250,000 and over 11,171 0.7 12,400 0.8 16,282 1.1 Total Community Bank deposits $ 1,677,004 100.0 % $ 1,647,529 100.0 % $ 1,532,652 100.0 % Cost of deposits 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.18 %





CCBX As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 113,321 12.6 % $ 636,675 88.9 % $ 109,693 78.9 % NOW and money market 710,688 79.0 8,825 1.2 2,418 1.7 Savings 314 0.0 2 0.0 1,356 1.0 Total core deposits 824,323 91.6 645,502 90.1 113,467 81.6 BaaS-brokered deposits 75,143 8.4 70,756 9.9 25,596 18.4 Total CCBX deposits $ 899,466 100.0 % $ 716,258 100.0 % $ 139,063 100.0 % Cost of deposits 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.09 %



The FHLB allows us to borrow against our line of credit, which is collateralized by certain loans. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, we repaid a total of $25.0 million in FHLB term advances. This included a $10.0 million advance that matures in March of 2023 and $15.0 million advance that matures in March 2025. We have sufficient liquidity for our current loan demand, and with no prepayment penalty for early repayment, management opted to repay these term advances and save the unnecessary interest expense. Although there are no immediate plans to borrow additional funds, FHLB borrowing capacity of $98.3 million was available under this arrangement as of March 31, 2022.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company contributed $12.0 million in capital to the Bank. The Company has a cash balance of $11.2 million as of March 31, 2022. After deducting cash for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, for two years and for equity fund commitments, the Company could contribute $7.1 million more to the Bank if needed.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $6.7 million since December 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to $6.2 million in net earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at March 31, 2022, as summarized in the following table.

Capital Ratios: Coastal

Community

Bank Coastal

Financial

Corporation Financial

Institution

Basel III

Regulatory

Guidelines (unaudited) Tier 1 leverage capital 8.10 % 7.75 % 5.00 % Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans(*) 8.35 % 7.99 % N/A Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.33 % 9.71 % 6.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.33 % 9.88 % 8.00 % Total risk-based capital 11.59 % 12.30 % 10.00 %



Asset Quality

The total allowance for loan losses was $38.8 million and 1.97% of loans receivable at March 31, 2022 compared to $28.6 million and 1.64% at December 31, 2021 and $19.6 million and 1.11% at March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $18.1 million and 3.52% of CCBX loans receivable at March 31, 2022, with $20.6 million of allowance for loan loss allocated to the community bank or 1.42% of total community bank loans receivable. At March 31, 2022, there was $47.5 million in PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, excluding PPP loans* was 2.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for loan loss as of the period indicated:

As of March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Community Bank CCBX Total Loans receivable $ 1,448,820 $ 515,389 $ 1,964,209 Allowance for loan losses (20,643 ) (18,127 ) (38,770 ) Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 1.42 % 3.52 % 1.97 %



Provision for loan losses totaled $12.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, $8.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and $357,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net charge-offs totaled $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $532,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $9,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net charge-offs are up due to CCBX partner loans.

The following table details net charge-offs for the core bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Community Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 4 $ 2,804 $ 2,808 Gross recoveries (4 ) - (4 ) Net charge-offs $ - $ 2,804 $ 2,804



The increase in the Company’s provision for loan losses during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, is largely related to the provision for CCBX partner loans. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, a $12.6 million provision for loan losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans based on management’s analysis, compared to the $8.5 million provision for loan losses that was recorded for CCBX for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank loan losses indicated that a provision for loan losses of $344,000 and $398,000 was needed for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The economic environment is continuously changing and has shown some signs of improvement from the ongoing vaccination of its population and increased re-opening of economic activities, tempered by increased inflation, global unrest, the war in Ukraine and a rise in new COVID-19 variants that have resulted in some economic uncertainty. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and continues to account for the allowance for credit losses under the incurred loss model.

The following table details the provision expense for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2022 Community bank $ 344 CCBX 12,598 Total provision expense $ 12,942



At March 31, 2022, our nonperforming assets were $2.3 million, or 0.08% of total assets, compared to $1.7 million, or 0.07%, of total assets, at December 31, 2021, and $661,000, or 0.03% of total assets, at March 31, 2021. These ratios are impacted by the increase in CCBX loans over 90 days delinquent that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. Under the agreement, the CCBX partner will reimburse the Bank for its loss/charge-off on these loans. Nonperforming assets increased $617,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021, due to the addition of $655,000 in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing combined with $37,000 less in community bank nonaccrual loans. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at March 31, 2022. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 0.12% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.10% at December 31, 2021, and 0.04% at March 31, 2021.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, we have not seen a significant change in our credit quality metrics, as demonstrated by the low level of community bank charge-offs and nonperforming loans. The long-term economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, political gridlock, global unrest, the war in Ukraine and trade issues remains unknown; however, the Company remains diligent in its efforts to communicate and proactively work with borrowers to help mitigate potential credit deterioration. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, $2.8 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for loan losses. Agreements with our CCBX loan partners provide for a credit enhancement against losses.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

As of March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 130 $ 166 $ 488 Real estate: Residential real estate 54 55 173 Total nonaccrual loans 184 221 661 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 2,161 1,506 - Total nonperforming loans 2,345 1,727 661 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 2,345 $ 1,727 $ 661 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing - - - Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.04 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.03 %



The following tables detail the Community Bank and CCBX nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

Community Bank As of March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 130 $ 166 $ 488 Real estate: - Residential real estate 54 55 173 Total nonaccrual loans 184 221 661 - Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: - - - Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 184 221 661 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 184 $ 221 $ 661 CCBX As of March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 Nonaccrual loans: $ - $ - $ - Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 2,161 1,506 - Total nonperforming loans 2,161 1,506 - Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 2,161 $ 1,506 $ -





* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $2.83 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to broker-dealers and digital financial service providers through its CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com.

CCB-ER

Contact

Eric Sprink, President & Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659

Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Cash and due from banks $ 32,705 $ 14,496 $ 16,842 Interest earning deposits with other banks 649,404 798,665 187,472 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 134,891 35,327 20,378 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,286 1,296 2,515 Other investments 9,931 8,478 6,829 Loans receivable 1,964,209 1,742,735 1,766,723 Allowance for loan losses (38,770 ) (28,632 ) (19,610 ) Total loans receivable, net 1,925,439 1,714,103 1,747,113 Premises and equipment, net 18,135 17,219 17,194 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,836 6,105 6,900 Accrued interest receivable 8,824 8,105 8,597 Bank-owned life insurance, net 12,342 12,254 7,133 Deferred tax asset, net 6,892 6,818 3,802 Other assets 28,065 12,651 4,584 Total assets $ 2,833,750 $ 2,635,517 $ 2,029,359 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 2,576,470 $ 2,363,787 $ 1,671,715 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 24,999 24,999 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility - - 158,519 Subordinated debt, net 24,306 24,288 9,996 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,587 3,586 3,585 Deferred compensation 712 744 833 Accrued interest payable 149 357 538 Operating lease liabilities 6,054 6,320 7,105 Other liabilities 14,552 10,214 5,330 Total liabilities 2,625,830 2,434,295 1,882,620 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 122,592 121,845 88,329 Retained earnings 85,603 79,373 58,386 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (275 ) 4 24 Total shareholders’ equity 207,920 201,222 146,739 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,833,750 $ 2,635,517 $ 2,029,359



COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

December 31,

March 31, 2022

2021

2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 29,632 $ 25,134 $ 18,230 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 402 294 70 Interest on investment securities 71 3 28 Dividends on other investments 37 115 30 Total interest and dividend income 30,142 25,546 18,358 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 553 516 660 Interest on borrowed funds 321 327 383 Total interest expense 874 843 1,043 Net interest income 29,268 24,703 17,315 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 12,942 8,942 357 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,326 15,761 16,958 NONINTEREST INCOME BaaS fees 20,112 12,649 948 Unrealized holding (loss) gain on equity securities, net - (3 ) - Deposit service charges and fees 884 930 863 Loan referral fees 602 - 597 Gain on sales of loans, net - 29 130 Mortgage broker fees 123 218 262 Other income 265 397 184 Total noninterest income 21,986 14,220 2,984 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 11,085 10,541 7,686 Occupancy 1,136 1,043 1,058 Software licenses, maintenance and subscriptions 1,052 983 484 Legal and professional fees 708 951 760 Data processing 809 767 697 BaaS expense 12,861 3,577 90 Excise taxes 349 435 359 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation assessments 604 812 195 Director and staff expenses 344 393 220 Marketing 99 107 82 Other expense 1,368 1,441 721 Total noninterest expense 30,415 21,050 12,352 Income before provision for income taxes 7,897 8,931 7,590 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,667 1,641 1,572 NET INCOME $ 6,230 $ 7,290 $ 6,018 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.60 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.57 $ 0.49 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 12,898,746 12,144,452 11,960,772 Diluted 13,475,337 12,701,464 12,393,493



COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 843,931 $ 402 0.19 % $ 751,805 $ 294 0.16 % $ 195,308 $ 70 0.15 % Investment securities (1) 45,762 71 0.63 37,024 3 0.03 24,185 28 0.47 Other investments 9,227 37 1.63 8,411 115 5.42 6,080 30 2.00 Loans receivable (2) 1,768,283 29,632 6.80 1,683,310 25,134 5.92 1,640,108 18,230 4.51 Total interest earning assets 2,667,203 30,142 4.58 2,480,550 25,546 4.09 1,865,681 18,358 3.99 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (30,668 ) (20,242 ) (19,391 ) Other noninterest earning assets 92,401 76,343 65,912 Total assets $ 2,728,936 $ 2,536,651 $ 1,912,202 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 1,131,984 $ 553 0.20 % $ 962,128 $ 516 0.21 % $ 856,111 $ 660 0.31 % Subordinated debt, net 24,295 230 3.84 24,276 234 3.82 9,994 145 5.88 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,586 22 2.49 3,586 21 2.32 3,585 21 2.38 PPPLF borrowings - - 0.00 - - 0.00 170,376 147 0.35 FHLB advances and other borrowings 24,443 69 1.14 25,000 72 1.14 24,999 70 1.14 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,184,308 874 0.30 1,014,990 843 0.33 1,065,065 1,043 0.40 Noninterest bearing deposits 1,320,144 1,336,161 690,465 Other liabilities 16,009 13,308 11,778 Total shareholders' equity 208,475 172,192 144,894 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,728,936 $ 2,536,651 $ 1,912,202 Net interest income $ 29,268 $ 24,703 $ 17,315 Interest rate spread 4.28 % 3.76 % 3.59 % Net interest margin (3) 4.45 % 3.95 % 3.76 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets. (4) Yields and costs are annualized.



COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (2) Balance Dividends Cost (2) Balance Dividends Cost (2) Community Bank Assets Loans receivable (1) $ 1,386,130 $ 17,640 5.16 % $ 1,439,272 $ 21,363 5.89 % $ 1,573,258 $ 17,818 4.59 % Liabilities Interest bearing deposits 935,784 435 0.19 920,125 483 0.21 826,471 638 0.31 Noninterest bearing deposits 718,760 715,267 625,876 CCBX Assets Loans receivable (1)(3) $ 382,153 $ 11,992 12.73 % $ 244,038 $ 3,771 6.13 % $ 66,850 $ 412 2.50 % Liabilities Interest bearing deposits 196,200 118 0.24 42,003 33 0.31 29,640 22 0.30 Noninterest bearing deposits 601,384 620,894 64,589 (1) Includes nonaccrual loans. (2) Yields and costs are annualized. (3) CCBX gross yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancement and servicing CCBX loans.



COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 30,142 $ 25,546 $ 19,608 $ 19,571 $ 18,358 Interest expense 874 843 801 959 1,043 Net interest income 29,268 24,703 18,807 18,612 17,315 Provision for loan losses 12,942 8,942 255 361 357 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,326 15,761 18,552 18,251 16,958 Noninterest income 21,986 14,220 6,132 4,782 2,984 Noninterest expense 30,415 21,050 16,130 13,731 12,352 Provision for income tax 1,667 1,641 1,870 2,289 1,572 Net income 6,230 7,290 6,684 7,013 6,018 As of and for the Three Month Period March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 682,109 $ 813,161 $ 669,725 $ 282,889 $ 204,314 Investment securities 136,177 36,623 34,924 27,442 22,893 Loans receivable 1,964,209 1,742,735 1,705,682 1,658,149 1,766,723 Allowance for loan losses (38,770 ) (28,632 ) (20,222 ) (19,966 ) (19,610 ) Total assets 2,833,750 2,635,517 2,451,568 2,007,138 2,029,359 Interest bearing deposits 1,738,426 1,007,879 927,097 913,782 903,025 Noninterest bearing deposits 838,044 1,355,908 1,296,443 887,896 768,690 Core deposits (1) 2,460,954 2,249,573 2,148,445 1,724,134 1,590,850 Total deposits 2,576,470 2,363,787 2,223,540 1,801,678 1,671,715 Total borrowings 27,893 52,873 52,854 38,584 197,099 Total shareholders’ equity 207,920 201,222 161,086 154,100 146,739 Share and Per Share Data (2): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.48 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.59 $ 0.50 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.57 $ 0.54 $ 0.56 $ 0.49 Dividends per share - - - - - Book value per share (3) $ 16.08 $ 15.63 $ 13.41 $ 12.83 $ 12.24 Tangible book value per share (4) $ 16.08 $ 15.63 $ 13.41 $ 12.83 $ 12.24 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 12,898,746 12,144,452 11,999,899 11,984,927 11,960,772 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 13,475,337 12,701,464 12,456,674 12,459,467 12,393,493 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,928,548 12,875,315 12,012,107 12,007,669 11,988,636 Stock options outstanding at end of period 666,774 694,519 710,182 714,620 728,492 See footnotes on following page As of and for the Three Month Period March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets (5) to total assets 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Nonperforming assets (5) to loans receivable and OREO 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Nonperforming loans (5) to total loans receivable 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 1654.0 % 1657.9 % 2732.7 % 3081.2 % 2966.7 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 1.97 % 1.64 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.11 % Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, excluding PPP loans (6) 2.02 % 1.75 % 1.40 % 1.57 % 1.59 % Gross charge-offs $ 2,808 $ 579 $ 31 $ 12 $ 18 Gross recoveries $ 4 $ 47 $ 32 $ 7 $ 9 Net charge-offs to average loans (7) 0.64 % 0.13 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Credit enhancement recovery (8) $ 2,804 $ 363 $ 18 $ 4 $ - Capital Ratios (9): Tier 1 leverage capital 7.75 % 8.07 % 7.48 % 8.00 % 8.62 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.71 % 11.06 % 9.94 % 10.92 % 10.89 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.88 % 11.26 % 10.15 % 11.16 % 11.15 % Total risk-based capital 12.30 % 13.89 % 12.95 % 13.12 % 13.15 % (1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and all time deposits. (2) Share and per share amounts are based on total common shares outstanding. (3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated. (5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest. (6) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release. (7) Annualized calculations. (8) Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for probable losses for these CCBX loans. When the provision for loan losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a recovery receivable is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS fees -credit enhancement). This is the amount of CCBX incurred losses that were recorded and are covered by the partner’s credit enhancement. (9) Capital ratios are for the Company, Coastal Financial Corporation.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS credit enhancements, BaaS fraud recovery and reimbursement of expenses on revenue.

Revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements, BaaS fraud recovery and reimbursement of expenses is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of BaaS credit enhancements, BaaS fraud recovery and reimbursement of expenses on revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is revenue.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) March 31,

2022 December31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements, BaaS fraud recovery and reimbursement of expenses: Total net interest income $ 29,268 $ 24,703 $ 17,315 Total noninterest income 21,986 14,220 2,984 Total Revenue $ 51,254 $ 38,923 $ 20,299 Less: BaaS credit enhancements (13,075 ) (9,076 ) - Less: BaaS fraud recovery (4,571 ) (1,209 ) - Less: Reimbursement of expenses (372 ) (295 ) (183 ) Total revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements, BaaS fraud recovery and reimbursement of expenses $ 33,236 $ 28,343 $ 20,116



The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on CCBX loans.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the gross yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is (gross) yield on CCBX loans.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March31,

2021 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans: Total average CCBX loans receivable $ 382,153 $ 244,038 $ 66,850 Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans 11,992 3,771 412 Less: loan expense on CCBX loans (8,290 ) (2,368 ) (90 ) Net BaaS loan income $ 3,702 $ 1,403 $ 322 Net BaaS loan income divided by average

CCBX loans 3.93 % 2.28 % 1.95 % CCBX gross loan yield 12.73 % 6.13 % 2.50 %



The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of loan fees on contractual loan yield.

Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of earned loan fees on the contractual interest rate yield. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March31,

2021 Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees : Total average loans receivable $ 1,768,283 $ 1,683,310 $ 1,681,069 $ 1,750,825 $ 1,640,108 Interest and earned fee income on loans 29,632 25,134 19,383 19,365 18,230 Less: earned fee income on all loans (2,729 ) (6,572 ) (3,533 ) (4,274 ) (3,974 ) Adjusted interest income on loans $ 26,903 $ 18,562 $ 15,850 $ 15,091 $ 14,256 Yield on loans receivable 6.80 % 5.92 % 4.57 % 4.44 % 4.51 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees: 6.17 % 4.37 % 3.74 % 3.46 % 3.53 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees on all loans and interest on PPP loans (1): 6.41 % 4.78 % 4.36 % 4.42 % 4.52 % (1) Non-GAAP measure - see next table of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.



The following non-GAAP financial measures are presented to illustrate and identify the impact of PPP loans on loans receivable related measures. By removing these items and showing what the results would have been without them, we are providing investors with the information to better compare results with periods that did not have these items. These measures include the following:

Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is allowance for loan losses to loans receivable.

Yield on loans receivable, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet and income statement. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees on all loans and interest on PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of earned fees and PPP loans on the balance sheet and income statement. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is Tier 1 leverage capital ratio.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, excluding PPP loans: Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 1,964,209 $ 1,742,735 $ 1,766,723 Less: PPP loans (47,467 ) (111,813 ) (543,827 ) Less: net deferred fees on PPP loans 1,365 3,633 14,279 Adjusted loans, net of deferred fees $ 1,918,106 $ 1,634,555 $ 1,237,175 Allowance for loan losses $ (38,770 ) $ (28,632 ) $ (19,610 ) Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 1.97 % 1.64 % 1.11 % Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, excluding PPP loans 2.02 % 1.75 % 1.59 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding PPP loans: Total average loans receivable $ 1,768,283 $ 1,683,310 $ 1,640,108 Less: average PPP loans (79,828 ) (186,267 ) (475,941 ) Plus: average deferred fees on PPP loans 2,453 6,370 10,788 Adjusted total average loans receivable $ 1,690,908 $ 1,503,413 $ 1,174,955 Interest income on loans $ 29,632 $ 25,134 $ 18,230 Less: interest and deferred fee income recognized on PPP loans (2,460 ) (6,245 ) (4,378 ) Adjusted interest income on loans $ 27,172 $ 18,889 $ 13,852 Yield on loans receivable 6.80 % 5.92 % 4.51 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding PPP loans: 6.52 % 4.98 % 4.78 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees on all loans and interest on PPP loans: Total average loans receivable $ 1,768,283 $ 1,683,310 $ 1,640,108 Less: average PPP loans (79,828 ) (186,267 ) (475,941 ) Plus: average deferred fees on PPP loans $ 2,453 $ 6,370 $ 10,788 Adjusted total average loans receivable $ 1,690,908 $ 1,503,413 $ 1,174,955 Interest and earned fee income on loans $ 29,632 $ 25,134 $ 18,230 Less: earned fee income on all loans $ (2,729 ) $ (6,572 ) $ (3,974 ) Less: interest income on PPP loans (192 ) (461 ) (1,169 ) Adjusted interest income on loans $ 26,711 $ 18,101 $ 13,087 Yield on loans receivable 6.80 % 5.92 % 4.51 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees on all loans (1): 6.17 % 4.37 % 3.53 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees on all loans and interest on PPP loans: 6.41 % 4.78 % 4.52 % (1) Non-GAAP measure - see previous table of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.





(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of

March 31, 2022 As of

December 31, 2021 As of

March 31, 2021 Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans: Company: Tier 1 capital $ 211,580 $ 204,585 $ 150,055 Average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 2,728,833 $ 2,536,512 $ 1,741,666 Less: Average PPP loans (79,828 ) (186,267 ) (475,941 ) Plus: Average PPPLF borrowings - - 170,376 Adjusted average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 2,649,005 $ 2,350,245 $ 1,436,101 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.75 % 8.07 % 8.62 % Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans 7.99 % 8.70 % 10.45 % Bank: Tier 1 capital $ 220,829 $ 201,783 $ 153,844 Average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 2,725,606 $ 2,533,749 $ 1,740,660 Less: Average PPP loans (79,828 ) (186,267 ) (475,941 ) Plus: Average PPPLF borrowings - - 170,376 Adjusted average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 2,645,778 $ 2,347,482 $ 1,435,095 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.10 % 7.96 % 8.84 % Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans 8.35 % 8.60 % 10.72 %



APPENDIX A -

As of March 31, 2022

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Three of our largest categories of loans are commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $1.44 billion in outstanding loan balances, or 75.1% of total gross loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans of $47.5 million. When combined with $1.54 billion in unused commitments the total of these three categories is $2.22 billion, or 64.2% of total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 46.2% of our total balance of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, as of March 31, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $28.9 million, and the combined total exposure in commercial real estate loans represents $918.4 million, or 26.6% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of March 31, 2022:

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Outstanding

Balance Available Loan

Commitments Total Exposure % of Total

Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitment) Average Loan

Balance Number

of Loans Apartments $ 166,442 $ 3,372 $ 169,814 4.9 % $ 2,280 73 Hotel/Motel 137,907 228 138,135 4.0 5,108 27 Office 93,849 4,401 98,250 2.8 929 101 Warehouse 71,630 102 71,732 2.1 1,462 49 Convenience Store 72,309 7,125 79,434 2.3 1,808 40 Mixed use 74,357 4,411 78,768 2.3 855 87 Retail 78,587 2,435 81,022 2.3 914 86 Manufacturing 38,719 2,007 40,726 1.2 1,106 35 Mini Storage 32,617 400 33,017 1.0 2,330 14 Groups < 1.4% of total 123,066 4,392 127,458 3.7 1,483 83 Total $ 889,483 $ 28,873 $ 918,356 26.6 % $ 1,495 595



Commercial and industrial loans comprise 18.0% of our total balance of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, as of March 31, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $630.1 million, and the combined total exposure in commercial and industrial loans represents $976.9 million, or 28.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans. Included in commercial and industrial loans is $218.7 million in outstanding capital call lines, with an additional $553.5 million in available loan commitments, which is provided to venture capital firms through one of our CCBX BaaS clients. These loans are secured by the capital call rights and are individually underwritten to the Bank’s credit standards and the underwriting is reviewed by the Bank on every line.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry, excluding PPP loans, for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of March 31, 2022:

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Exposure % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Capital Call Lines $ 218,675 $ 553,534 $ 772,209 22.3 % $ 1,508 145 Construction/Contractor

Services 19,401 29,847 49,248 1.4 115 168 Financial Institutions 35,150 - 35,150 1.0 3,906 9 Manufacturing 13,129 5,436 18,565 0.5 208 63 Medical / Dental /

Other Care 12,928 5,436 18,364 0.5 249 52 Family and Social Services 7,057 2,987 10,044 0.3 504 14 Groups < 0.40% of total 40,516 32,808 73,324 2.2 151 268 Total $ 346,856 $ 630,048 $ 976,904 28.2 % $ 482 719



Construction, land and land development loans comprise 10.8% of our total balance of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, as of March 31, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $116.8 million, and the combined total exposure in construction, land and land development loans represents $324.9 million, or 9.4% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.

The following table details our exposure for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of March 31, 2022:

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Exposure % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Commercial construction $ 105,023 $ 80,282 $ 185,305 5.4 % $ 4,039 26 Residential construction 30,229 20,530 50,759 1.5 720 42 Undeveloped land loans 38,233 3,440 41,673 1.2 2,941 13 Developed land loans 18,723 7,140 25,863 0.7 535 35 Land development 15,900 5,382 21,282 0.6 757 21 Total $ 208,108 $ 116,774 $ 324,882 9.4 % $ 1,519 137



APPENDIX B -

As of March 31, 2022

CCBX – BaaS Reporting Information

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, $13.1 million was recorded in BaaS fees - credit enhancements related to the provision for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments for CCBX partner loans. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement provided by the partner which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for probable losses for these CCBX loans. When the provision for loan losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a recovery receivable is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS fees -credit enhancement) in recognition of the CCBX partner legal commitment to cover losses. Incurred losses are recorded in the allowance for loan losses, and as the credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner, the recovery receivable is relieved. Agreements with our CCBX partners also provide protection to the Bank from fraud by absorbing incurred fraud losses. Fraud losses are recorded when incurred as losses in noninterest expense, and the recovery received from the CCBX partner is recorded in noninterest income, resulting in a net impact of zero to the income statement. Many CCBX partners also pledge a cash reserve account at the Bank which the Bank can collect from when losses occur that is then replenished by the partner on a regular interval. Although many agreements with our CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses by absorbing incurred credit and fraud losses, if our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations beyond their cash reserve account then the bank would be exposed to additional loan losses, as a result of this counterparty risk.

For CCBX partner loans the Bank records contractual interest earned from the borrower on loans in interest income, adjusted for origination costs which are paid or payable to the CCBX partner. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancement and servicing CCBX loans. To determine net revenue (Net BaaS loan income) earned from CCBX loan relationships, one takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans.

The following table illustrates how CCBX partner loan income and expenses are recorded in the financial statements:

Loan income and related loan expense Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 BaaS loan interest income $ 11,992 $ 3,771 $ 412 Less: BaaS loan expense 8,290 2,368 90 Net BaaS loan income 3,702 1,403 322 Net BaaS loan income divided by average BaaS loans 3.93 % 2.28 % 1.95 %



The addition of new CCBX partners has resulted in increases in direct fees, expenses and interest for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021. The following tables are a summary of the direct fees, expenses and interest components of BaaS for the periods indicated and are not inclusive of all income and expense related to BaaS.

Interest income Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 Loan interest income $ 11,992 $ 3,771 $ 412 Total BaaS interest income $ 11,992 $ 3,771 $ 412 Interest expense Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 BaaS interest expense $ 118 $ 34 $ 22 Total BaaS interest expense $ 118 $ 34 $ 22





Noninterest income Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 Program income: Servicing and other BaaS fees $ 1,169 $ 1,421 (1) $ 584 Transaction fees 493 280 146 Interchange fees 432 368 35 Total program income 2,094 2,069 765 Reimbursements and guarantees: Credit enhancement recovery 13,075 9,076 - Fraud recovery 4,571 1,209 - Reimbursement of expenses 372 295 183 Total reimbursements and guarantees 18,018 10,580 183 Total BaaS fees $ 20,112 $ 12,649 $ 948 (1) Includes one-time, nonrecurring lump-sum fees of $197,000 from two partners.



