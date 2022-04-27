Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of PV-10® Immunotherapy Abstract for Metastatic Uveal Melanoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting

KNOXVILLE, TN, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that data from an ongoing clinical trial of investigational cancer immunotherapy PV-10, a formulation of Provectus’ immunogenic-small molecule and pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal sodium (RBS), for the treatment of uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver (mUM) (NCT00986661) will be presented in a poster session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 annual meeting, to be held June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.



ASCO Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Metabolic complete responses (mCR) in metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) patients treated with image-guided injection (IGI) of PV-10

Abstract Number for Publication: 9543

Session Title: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Session Date and Time: June 6, 2022, 1:15-4:15 pm CDT

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes (HXs). The Company’s lead molecule is RBS. A second HX molecule has been synthesized.

Provectus’ drug discovery and development programs include investigational drugs and drug targets in oncology (clinical-stage), dermatology (clinical-stage), hematology, virology, microbiology, ophthalmology (clinical-stage), and animal health, and use multiple routes of administration, such as intralesional (IL), topical (.top), oral (P.O.), inhaled (.inh), intranasal (IN), and intravenous (IV).

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: The information in this press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of U.S. securities legislation, relating to the business of Provectus and its affiliates, which are based on the opinions and estimates of Company management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek,” “anticipate,” “budget,” “plan,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “may,” “will,” “project,” “predict,” “potential,” “targeting,” “intend,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

The safety and efficacy of the agents and/or uses under investigation have not been established. There is no guarantee that the agents will receive health authority approval or become commercially available in any country for the uses being investigated or that such agents as products will achieve any particular revenue levels.

Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specifically specified herein, and Provectus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

