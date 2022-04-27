Project Management Institute’s New PMP® Exam Prep Companion PMI Study Hall™ Joins BenchPrep’s Learning Platform

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for project management, is turning to BenchPrep’s award-winning professional learning platform to host PMI Study Hall™, a “study companion” program for the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification. PMI Study Hall helps prepare candidates to take the PMP certification exam in the hopes of joining the more than 1.2 million PMP certification holders around the world.



With the global economic need for 25 million new project professionals by 2030, there is a large demand for skilled practitioners in the project management field and earning a PMP certification validates that the professional has the project leadership skills employers seek. To better prepare PMP candidates for the rigors of the PMP certification exam, PMI turned to the BenchPrep platform to bring PMI Study Hall to life.



PMI Study Hall consists of two engaging learning experiences — PMI Study Hall™ Essentials and PMI Study Hall™ Plus — that provide content-specific lessons and a thorough overview of what to expect on exam day. On the BenchPrep platform, users have access to practice questions, mini practice exams, full-length practice exams, discussion forums, games and puzzles, and digital flashcards. This community-centric and engaging digital prep experience boosts users’ confidence levels, improves study habits, and reduces test anxiety.

“When preparing for high-stakes exams like the PMP exam, candidates experience varying levels of test anxiety, so our goal with PMI Study Hall was to help reduce it,” said Sierra Hampton-Simmons, VP of Products at PMI. “BenchPrep enabled us to create diverse learning activities, which helps us increase candidates' confidence and decrease their test anxiety. With PMI Study Hall, we can now augment the candidate’s exam prep journey — whether they completed training with one of our Authorized Training Partners or took our on-demand prep course — with a learning experience designed to address good preparation techniques.”

BenchPrep’s online learning platform helps organizations like PMI advance their members’ careers, increase learner confidence and readiness going into the exam, improve outcomes, and drive additional revenue. With a powerful practice test engine, personalized learning pathways, gamification, advanced analytics and reporting, and streamlined content management, BenchPrep is a one-stop-shop for corporations, credentialing bodies, training companies, and associations who are looking to optimize their exam prep programs.

“There’s been substantial growth over the past few years in the certification space, and candidates are demanding different formats for on-the-go, in-depth test preparation products to help them better prepare for these high-stakes exams,” Celeste Martinell, VP of Sales and Customer Success at BenchPrep, said. “We’re so excited about the launch of PMI Study Hall to provide PMP candidates with the tools, confidence, and community they need to succeed on exam day.”

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is an award-winning learning platform that gets candidates ready for their credentialing and certification tests by delivering an intuitive, efficient, and engaging study experience. BenchPrep helps customers drive revenue by making it easy for their learners to search, discover, purchase, and enroll in online study courses rich with interactive learning experiences. BenchPrep’s data capabilities also unlock valuable insights so organizations can make better decisions on factors that affect course content, candidate sentiment, and learner behavior. More than 8 million learners have used BenchPrep to attain academic and professional success. Learn more at benchprep.com.

About PMI

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional association for project management, and the authority for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and individuals who use project management skills. Collectively, these professionals and “changemakers” consistently create better outcomes for businesses, community and society worldwide.

PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a not-for-profit, for-purpose organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals and changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

Visit us at https://www.pmi.org/, www.projectmanagement.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/pminstitute, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute, and on Twitter.

